The top events in Pittsburgh for April 21-27

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Heinz History Center Sensory Friendly Days at Heinz History Center

Thu., April 21



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Kelly Strayhorn Theater Amm(i)gone at Kelly Strayhorn Theater’s Alloy Studios

Fri., April 22



Sat., April 23



Sun., April 24



Mon., April 25



click to enlarge Photo: Karli Cadel Pittsburgh Opera presents Blue

Tue., April 26



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Flan Flaherty Deaf Brown American Mom at SPACE

Wed., April 27



Therecognizes Autism Awareness Month with, hosted by Dick’s Sporting Goods. The week will make the museum a more sensory-friendly space for children who need it, with increased directional signage throughout, designated break and rest spaces, mitigation of sudden or loud sounds and motions, and more. This day includes a sensory-friendly storytime from 11-11:30 a.m. with a tactile book. Admission is free throughout the week for all individuals with sensory processing differences, as well as one caregiver per individual.was a significant, yet under-recognized trans artist in 1980s New York City. To celebrate her legacy,, which houses a permanent exhibition of Lankton’s work, will host aon what would have been the artist’s 64th birthday. Held in collaboration with the Pittsburgh Equality Center, this free community day will mark the official launch of the Greer Lankton Collection Finding Aid. Expect button making, a photobooth activity inspired by Lankton's self-portraits, performances by DJ Formosa and musician Grant Charney, and more.The classical tale of Sophocles’receives a twist when creator and performerpresentsat Kelly Strayhorn Theater’s. The theater piece is described as exploring “queerness, the afterlife, and obligation using canonical texts, teachings from the Quran, and audio conversations between Adil Mansoor and his mother,” who struggles spiritually with her son’s identity. The work is the latest from Mansoor, a founding member of Pittsburgh’s Hatch Arts Collective and the former Artistic Director of Dreams of Hope, an LGBTQA+ youth arts organization. 8Experience a night of spoken word, burlesque, and bellydancing whenhosts. Hosted by La Petty Moore, the event features talent from Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio, including Eden Ivy, Scarlett St. Claire, Viva Valezz!, and more. Enhance the entertainment with cocktails and mocktails.Thewill support local artists and usher in spring with an outdoor market showcasing glass, jewelry, pottery, and other materials. Taking place on the front lawn in front of the Scaife building at the center’s Mellon Park location, thewill feature items by 26 local artists, including CA Glassworks, Charmed by Nature, Gingerly Press, Harp & Hound Jewelry, and more. Enjoy food supplied by Two and a Half Greeks and drinks by Cocktail Brewery Goodlander Cocktail as you shop.Strap on your skates and head to Bloomfield for a day of live music, food, and fun on wheels. The inauguralinvites skaters and skateboarders of all ages to enjoy some traffic-free activities on Clement Way, which will be closed off thanks to efforts byand community partners, Wicked Skatewear and Radio Skate Shop. Hear performances by Boiled Denim, fuck yeah, dinosaurs!, and others, hit up food vendors La Palapa and Pure Grub, and more.Everyone’s favorite precocious pig is making her way to thewill take families on a camping trip with Peppa and her friends George, Pedro Pony, Suzie Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. With Daddy Pig at the wheel and lots of snacks for the trip, it’s all set up to be a blast. Singing, dancing, and more fun and surprises await for everyone to enjoy.See author Harper Lee’s classic,, at the. Written by Aaron Sorkin, the stage adaptation follows the Pulitzer Prize-winning story of a young girl witnessing racial injustice in her small Alabama town around 1936. The Pittsburgh production gets an extra boost of star power from TV actor Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. See whathas called “the most successful American play in Broadway history.”helped define the music of the 1980s and 1990s with hits like "Luka" and "Tom's Diner.” Experience her signature, award-winning talent when she stops at theduring her An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories tour. Fans will hear music spanning three decades of Vega’s career, and her skill as a masterful storyteller whoonce said “observes the world with a clinically poetic eye.”presents, a show by Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori and NAACP Theatre Award-winning librettist Tazewell Thompson. Described as being inspired by contemporary events and Black literature, the story follows a Black American couple who must navigate the devastating loss of their son at the hands of police. By exploring “race, violence, and reconciliation,” Blue “places timely issues at the forefront of modern opera and invites audiences to the emotional epicenter of their impact.” The production takes place at the, a deaf artist and first-generation immigrant from the Philippines, has lived in Pittsburgh for nearly 30 years. Her art show, on display at, is described as addressing the intersections of racism, disability, and motherhood, and examines her “experiences as a Deaf Brown Artist Mom and how to find her place in the city she now calls her home.” See this highly personal show from Flaherty, a member of the #notwhite collective and founder of Anthropology of Motherhood, an immersive art space that has been featured at the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival for several years.There was a time, not so long ago, whendrew crowds with, a popular event combining live music with all-night rounds of bowling. After a long hiatus, Rock ’N Bowl returns with, a Pittsburgh band described as delivering “overdriven guitar” and rhythmic, pulsing drums and bass, and songs about “work, friends, dreams, animals, Pittsburghers, clothes, etc.” Knock some pics down all while supporting local music.