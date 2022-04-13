The top events in Pittsburgh for April 14-20

click to enlarge Photo: Kino Lorber Stunt Rock

For over 40 years,has been teaching classes and featuring the ceramic works of regional artists in their gallery. Join them for the next, an event where you can fire your own creations in their gas kiln, have a cocktail, and chat with other makers. This event is presented by Pittsburgh Ceramics Collective, an organization dedicated to creating events that put a spotlight on the local ceramic arts community.With its harsh climate, wicked wildlife, and shark-infested waters, Australia has a reputation for being dangerous. That reputation will only grow with the screening ofat. Described by film company Kino Lorber as “part documentary, part rock film, and all kinds of crazy,” the restored 1978 release pays tribute to Grant Page, a “fearless Australian stuntman” known for his work on, and, among other titles. The film stars Page as a stunt person who travels to Los Angeles to work on a television series, all while developing “pyrotechnic magic tricks” for his cousin's rock band Sorcery.Fans of RPGs should head tofor. Described as an “interactive, rowdy, immersive theater experience that makes you feel like a hero,” the show syncs with an app that allows audience members to determine the characters’ fates. Bring your smartphones and decide as a group how the show will play out. This is the first show in theKara Cabaret Series. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by a chaperone 25 or older.is a relatively new space known for crafting beautiful cocktails. For one night only, they will operate as a gallery space for, an exhibition featuring large-scale paintings by Pittsburgh artist Grant Catton. Produced over the past year, the pieces demonstrate Catton’s style of using found surfaces as canvases, which his website says could include anything from an IKEA cabinet door to a scrap of wood he found on the curb., a local nonprofit that supports individuals with autism, will host its first annual charityat. The tournament is open to all ages and will raise money for the Bridge Fund, described as helping Pittsburgh’s young, neurodiverse people “achieve their goals of completing college and finding meaningful work.” Register any two-person team for $40. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and sample local businesses like Mechanic’s Coffee, Inner Groover Brewing, and the Tango Food Truck.Do Easter a little differently this year with a boat ride on the. Theinvites guests to enjoy a holiday meal on the water, all while listening to fun music and taking in the sights of the city. The event includes buffet-style dining, full-service bars offering liquor, beer, wine, and soda, and DJs playing hits from the 1970s through the 1990s.Oncology nursethought she knew everything about cancer, but that all changed when she received her own breast cancer diagnosis. In her new book, Brown, who also wrote the 2015bestseller, talks about her journey from her first mammogram appointment to diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. A press release describes the book as an “intensely personal story” that presents “an honest — and rare — look” at struggling with cancer while “navigating the maze of American health care from the unique standpoint of both a patient and a practitioner.” Brown will read excerpts from the book and engage in a discussion with Ken Segel, co-founding principal and CEO and managing director of Value Capture, atpays homage to one of the best sitcoms in television history with. Presented by Golden Gays NYC, the drag show takes guests on a hilarious musical journey through the favorite game shows of Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose, all while the three friends search for a missing Sophia. Be ready to answer some trivia questions because this event includes audience participation.Best-selling authorwill take the stage atas part of a new tour. Known for his humorous personal essays, Sedaris has published a number of acclaimed books, including the 2021 release. Presented by Drusky Entertainment, Show and Tell Presents, and 90.5 WESA, the night will showcase the sardonic wit of this “one-of-a-kind” literary figure.continues its Earth Month celebration with. Kids and their caregivers can fly kites, decorate binoculars for a bird scavenger hunt, and enjoy time outdoors during this family-friendly outing designed to connect people with Pittsburgh’s beautiful parks. This event will take place inoff Surban Street, near the shelter and lower playground.