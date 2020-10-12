 The Third Round: Pittsburgh's political podcast | The Third Round | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Third Round: Pittsburgh's political podcast

Season One, Episode One: The Pilot Episode!

By

It's The Third Round, Pittsburgh's classic political podcast, returning to podworld for the 2020 Election.

Every four years, our Fair Swing State has the dubious pleasure of out-of-state political pundits, organizations, and other experts descending like buzzards on Pennsylvania to try to tell us locals what's what. The Third Round gives Pennsylvania voters, politicians, and journalists our own forum on Election-year politics.

Each week host Ryan Deto, Pittsburgh City Paper news editor, our lovely moderator Patrick Clark, and our group of local political gadflies meet together to let it all hang out (politically) on Zoom from our favorite COVID-safe local Keystone State watering holes.

In this first episode, Deto speaks to Allegheny County Councilor Liv Bennett about mail-in voting and "naked ballots," then discusses the future of progressive politics in Allegheny County with Councilor Bethany Hallam, before wrapping up a talk about small business and coronavirus with Breanna Adams of the Erie County Department of Health.


So grab your favorite local beer, fancy cocktail, or a jelly jar of your uncle's fruit wine and be a part of the action in Pennsylvania Politics right here on The Third Round, brought to you by Pittsburgh City Paper.

Trending

FestivalAFRICANA celebrates Black creatives in new virtual event series
Hambone's bar in Lawrenceville has closed permanently
Mayor Bill Peduto calls for removal of Pittsburgh Columbus statue
Pork & Beans closes, new tenants for "the O," and more Pittsburgh food news
Best of Pittsburgh: Food and Drink
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Pittsburgh , Podcast

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

New Pittsburgh label Walker Records is "run by artists for artists"

By Jordan Snowden

New Pittsburgh label Walker Records is "run by artists for artists"

Hambone's bar in Lawrenceville has closed permanently

By Ryan Deto

Hambone's bar in December 2019

Mayor Bill Peduto calls for removal of Pittsburgh Columbus statue

By Ryan Deto

The Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park
More »

Tags

More The Third Round »
All Views »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 7-13, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Alexandria “Clara Kent” Reed (left), Autumn Marie Chilcote (right)

There are Indigenous People in the Present

By Tereneh Idia

Barstool Sports guy doesn't care about Pittsburgh pizza, he just wants to sell his betting app

Barstool Sports guy doesn't care about Pittsburgh pizza, he just wants to sell his betting app

By Ryan Deto

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Oct. 8-14

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Oct. 8-14

By Rob Brezsny

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation