The Show Must Go On: Pittsburgh artists and bands switch to live streaming performances

“The mission of this project is to show goodwill during this time of crisis and provide a platform and a source of revenue for local Pittsburgh Artists while we ride out this mass hysteria together,” reads a press release.
All musicians will be compensated for their time, as 25 Carrick Ave and HEAR Corp will be utilizing platforms such as GoFundMe, sharing links to artist merch, websites, and social media pages, as well as direct payments through the bands' PayPal and Venmo links. This is huge for local artists and bands, as tours and gigs — their main form of income — have been canceled or postponed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We want to be there for our community in this time of need,” reads the press release. “HEAR Corp and 25 Carrick are here to provide folks with a means to still share their art with their fans via live stream and an opportunity to raise funds that will be lost due to the COVID-19 virus.”
HEAR Corp and 25 Carrick hope to raise $25,000 to split between the participating bands and musicians at the end of the series.
As of now, Bastard Bearded Irishmen are kicking off the series on Tuesday, with Beauty Slap playing on Wednesday, Snowdonia and Living with Monsters on Friday, and Chet Vincent and the Big Bend on Saturday. Performances are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., but check 25 Carrick Ave’s Facebook page for updates. More information, like new bands and streaming links, will be announced daily. Live at 25 is still looking to fill all their performance slots, so interested groups and musicians, don’t hesitate to reach out.
All the performances are free to watch, but 25 Carrick Ave and HEAR Corp ask for donations via their GoFundMe page to reach the monetary goal to pay the artists.