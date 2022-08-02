The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services | Pittsburgh City Paper

As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.

A rise in Medical Marijuana Card companies has come over the last few years, but many lack the expertise and care that their patients need. Founded in 2018, Sanctuary Wellness has looked to be an advocate for its patients and for the benefits that Marijuana can provide. Helping patients in six states with the experience of trained Medical Marijuana doctors on their side, Sanctuary can help you with every step of the card process.

The first step in the process is simply registering for Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana program. This process is simple, and usually just requires a driver’s license.

The next step, and where Sanctuary can help, is figuring out if you qualify to be a part of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana program. Luckily for residents, there are many conditions that fall under the umbrella, and can get you qualified. These include, but are certainly not limited to:

• Anxiety Disorder

• Autism

• Cancer, including remission therapy

• Crohn’s disease

• Epilepsy

• Glaucoma

• HIV / AIDS

• Huntington’s disease

• Inflammatory bowel disease

• Multiple sclerosis

• Neurodegenerative diseases

• Opioid use disorder

• Parkinson’s disease

• Post-traumatic stress disorder

• Sickle cell anemia

Even if you have not been previously diagnosed with any of these conditions, Sanctuary Wellness can help. Simply schedule an appointment with one of their licensed doctors, and you can see if you are approved to get your card. These appointments are judgment-free, can be done on video or over the phone, and are conducted by doctors that have a wealth of experience and compassion in the Medical Marijuana process.



After that, you’re nearly on your way to being able to experience all of the benefits of Medical Marijuana! All you do after you are approved, is submit your fee to the state, and wait for your card to arrive in the mail. Once that happens, you’re all set! You can visit one of your local dispensaries, and start utilizing your card.

Medical Marijuana is a very exciting development for Pittsburgh, but it can feel intimidating. There is so much information out there, and you want to feel like you’re being pointed in the right direction. Sanctuary Wellness is there to do just that. They want to give you every tool available to find marijuana as an avenue for wellness, and that starts with your Medical Marijuana card. So schedule your appointment today, and get your journey started.