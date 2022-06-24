The right CBD topical is one of the simplest and most effective ways to help your skin | Pittsburgh City Paper

1. Just CBD TopicalsManufactured: United States
Lab Certificates: Available online
Price: $20 for 500mg cream
Pros: Best selection around
Cons: They do not offer an overnight shipping option
JustCBD has one of the top selections of CBD items to those in Pittsburgh and includes a healthy selection of CBD infused topicals. For starters, they sell an Ultra relief CBD gel that contains 1000 mg of CBD and is combined with naturally derived menthol to create a gentle yet crisp cooling sensation and rosemary oil that contains robust anti-inflammatory properties. If you are looking for somewhere to start this is the cream for you. If you are looking for a roll-on, they offer four different types, regular roll on, a Roll-on freeze cream with 1500 mg of CBD, a heat roll on pain relief cream with 1500 mg of CBD and “starter” heat relief roll on with 350 mg of CBD. All of these roll-ons are simple to use. All you need to do is place the roller over any body part that is aching you or you can be proactive and apply right after a workout to help soothe the muscles even before they ache. Their CBD infused cream comes in either a jar or an airless pump and comes in multiple sizes with different CBD content.
While I am here to share topicals, I would be remiss if I did not alert you to some of the other amazing hemp derived items, like potent CBD oil. They are not just the most convenient vendor to buy hemp cream. If you are looking for the greatest CBD Gummies, you have come to the right place. Their store has one of the largest inventories you will find. Also, while you are there check out their CBD bath bombs. I am in love with them and am working on getting every adult to try one out.
2. Blue Sky CBD-infused TopicalsManufactured: United States
Lab Certificates: Available online
Price: $60 for 1000mg CBD Balm
Pros: Made from high grade Colorado grown hemp
Cons: Limited selection
Denver, Colorado based Blue Sky CBD offers the public two versions of CBD topical relief, the zero-THC deep relief CBD balm. This pain aid comes with 1000 mg of deep relief CBD isolate. For those new to the world of CBD, isolate is when the hemp plant is processed, they completely remove everything but the CBD cannabinoid. That makes it 100% pure CBD. Blue Sky’s second CBD topical is their zero THC CBD oil + CBG. This balm not only includes 1,800 mg of CBD but they add 700 mg of CBG cannabinoid to make a super charged 2500 mg maximum relief balm. They claim that this is the highest level of CBG in any balm on the market. This max relief topical is priced at $90 for one time purchase or $76.50 when you subscribe to this item. While that might seem a little pricey, what price would you put on erasing that nagging back or neck pain? While you are visiting Blue Sky’s online store be sure to take a look at their pet love section. They have a nice balanced THC-free, high purity CBD oil that is made with 500 mg of isolated CBD mixed with lab-grade coconut oil. This will give your dogs and cats a natural remedy that will be useful for those with age related pain or overly emotional pets. We are here to help ourselves live our best life, why not take care of our loved companions as well.
3. Cannuka CBD Skin BalmManufactured: United States
Lab Certificates: Available
online Price: 49 pounds for 1.6oz
Pros: High quality topicals Cons: High priced shipments from the UK
Cannuka’s tagline is “It’s all in our name” and it really is. If you break down their name “Can” (for Cannabis) and “Nuka” (for Manuka Honey). They took two natural ingredients that are known for their skin benefits and decided to create modern and timeless products for their beauty line. Their CBD beauty line contains six different products: Calming eye balm, purifying gel balm cleanser, harmonizing face cream, nourishing body cream, CBD skin balm and a hydrating lip balm. Once you are at their store you will see that their topical line resembles more of a beauty line then a utilitarian body cream that you might see in other shops and their prices go along with that. When you are looking for such a refined and unique line like this you will be paying a little bit of a premium but there is quality to back it. These CBD-infused topicals all contain isolate CBD. Cannuka explains four benefits of adding CBD to their topicals, CBD is rich in omega-3 & omega-6 essential fatty acids, it cleanses and exfoliates the skin and rejuvenating the complexion, CBD pairs well with antioxidant rich hemp seed oil which they use in all their products plus hemp derived CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, so you won’t get high.
4. Tweedle Farms CBD TopicalManufactured: United States
Lab Certificates: Available online
Price: $40 for 800mg CBD lotion
Pros: Large selection of products including flowers
Cons: Limited variety of each product
Tweedle Farms is a family owned hemp farm in Northwest Oregon that specializes in farm to table, terpene rich, high CBD hemp flower products. One topical that really stood out in their store that I have not seen anywhere else is their Transdermal Relief Spray. This 2 oz spray bottle contains 200 mg of CBD and is used by just spraying the area that is giving you pain, and relief is on its way. It is also vegan friendly, non GMO, all natural ingredients and nothing is tested on animals. You can feel good about using this spray. A new item they are selling is their 800 mg cooling CBD lotion. It contains pure CBD which will have a non-detectable THC level and the lotion is mixed with a healthy helping of menthol and camphor to provide that amazing soothing cooling effect. Other topicals also include a 200 mg massage oil, a shea butter and beeswax mixed relief stick infused with 500 mg of CBD, as well as a CBD lip balm and highly recommended CBD muscle rub that comes in an original or lavender scent. One product line that Tweedle Farms offers that is not found that often is a selection of small hemp buds, pre-rolled joints and CBD shake. What is shake? That is often referred to as the bottom of the bag hemp pieces. These pieces are often used to cook with or to add to your own creation of oils and lotions.
5. AndOtherBrands CBD Store
The final CBD website I wanted to share with you that I feel will benefit everybody, is not a typical direct retailer of CBD products in Pennsylvania at all but a site that compares different products from other retailers with side-by-side comparisons. This website is perfect for anybody who is new to the world of CBD products and to be able to easily see what is out there and see what makes each one different from the other. A valuable second benefit of this site is all of the research essays they have posted. There are a bunch of articles that research topics surrounding CBD benefits and usage that are great for a beginner or a pro. Articles like CBD oil for diabetic neuropathy (is it effective?) and CBD and Constipation: Can CBD oil offer relief and are extremely informative and helps the reader bring into perspective just how beneficial the world CBD can be. Another section that you should make sure to look at is their company review section. They take a deep dive at many popular online CBD stores and break it all down for you in an easy to read narrative.
I know that some of the readers are newbies while others might have been incorporating CBD items into their routine for years. Since there are many types of CBD products you can find online, I wanted to help explain a few important questions that seem to pop up the most such as where is the best place to buy CBD in Pennsylvania. Below you will find questions and answers to some of the most popular topics surrounding CBD topicals.