The right CBD topical is one of the simplest and most effective ways to help your skin | Pittsburgh City Paper

1. Just CBD Topicals

2. Blue Sky CBD-infused Topicals

3. Cannuka CBD Skin Balm

4. Tweedle Farms CBD Topical

5. AndOtherBrands CBD Store

FAQs

What are the benefits of CBD lotions?

Are there other CBD products that I can use daily?

Does it matter where I buy my CBD-infused topical?

Can CBD topicals really relieve my pain?

When one thinks of CBD the first thing that is likely to come to mind are those delicious gummy treats. They sure are tasty but today we will be talking about different CBD products, CBD topicals. CBD topicals which includes all products from CBD creams and lotions to roll-ons and gels are geared to target specific areas to lessen your discomfort. After you apply the CBD infused lotion to your skin the CBD interacts with the natural CB2 receptors found in your body. In its simplest explanation, they tell your endocannabinoid system to reduce pain and inflammation. Just like when you walk into your neighborhood drug store and find 10 different brands of a pain reliever you will see there are many ways to make a CBD infused lotion that gives each one their own unique relief. So why don’t we get down to it and talk about today’s greatest CBD cream in PennsylvaniaManufactured: United StatesLab Certificates: Available onlinePrice: $20 for 500mg creamPros: Best selection aroundCons: They do not offer an overnight shipping optionJustCBD has one of the top selections of CBD items to those in Pittsburgh and includes a healthy selection of CBD infused topicals. For starters, they sell an Ultra relief CBD gel that contains 1000 mg of CBD and is combined with naturally derived menthol to create a gentle yet crisp cooling sensation and rosemary oil that contains robust anti-inflammatory properties. If you are looking for somewhere to start this is the cream for you. If you are looking for a roll-on, they offer four different types, regular roll on, a Roll-on freeze cream with 1500 mg of CBD, a heat roll on pain relief cream with 1500 mg of CBD and “starter” heat relief roll on with 350 mg of CBD. All of these roll-ons are simple to use. All you need to do is place the roller over any body part that is aching you or you can be proactive and apply right after a workout to help soothe the muscles even before they ache. Their CBD infused cream comes in either a jar or an airless pump and comes in multiple sizes with different CBD content.While I am here to share topicals, I would be remiss if I did not alert you to some of the other amazing hemp derived items, like potent CBD oil . They are not just the most convenient vendor to buy hemp cream. If you are looking for the greatest CBD Gummies , you have come to the right place. Their store has one of the largest inventories you will find. Also, while you are there check out their CBD bath bombs. I am in love with them and am working on getting every adult to try one out.Manufactured: United StatesLab Certificates: Available onlinePrice: $60 for 1000mg CBD BalmPros: Made from high grade Colorado grown hempCons: Limited selectionDenver, Colorado based Blue Sky CBD offers the public two versions of CBD topical relief, the zero-THC deep relief CBD balm. This pain aid comes with 1000 mg of deep relief CBD isolate. For those new to the world of CBD, isolate is when the hemp plant is processed, they completely remove everything but the CBD cannabinoid. That makes it 100% pure CBD. Blue Sky’s second CBD topical is their zero THC CBD oil + CBG. This balm not only includes 1,800 mg of CBD but they add 700 mg of CBG cannabinoid to make a super charged 2500 mg maximum relief balm. They claim that this is the highest level of CBG in any balm on the market. This max relief topical is priced at $90 for one time purchase or $76.50 when you subscribe to this item. While that might seem a little pricey, what price would you put on erasing that nagging back or neck pain? While you are visiting Blue Sky’s online store be sure to take a look at their pet love section. They have a nice balanced THC-free, high purity CBD oil that is made with 500 mg of isolated CBD mixed with lab-grade coconut oil. This will give your dogs and cats a natural remedy that will be useful for those with age related pain or overly emotional pets. We are here to help ourselves live our best life, why not take care of our loved companions as well.Manufactured: United StatesLab Certificates: Availableonline Price: 49 pounds for 1.6ozPros: High quality topicals Cons: High priced shipments from the UKCannuka’s tagline is “It’s all in our name” and it really is. If you break down their name “Can” (for Cannabis) and “Nuka” (for Manuka Honey). They took two natural ingredients that are known for their skin benefits and decided to create modern and timeless products for their beauty line. Their CBD beauty line contains six different products: Calming eye balm, purifying gel balm cleanser, harmonizing face cream, nourishing body cream, CBD skin balm and a hydrating lip balm. Once you are at their store you will see that their topical line resembles more of a beauty line then a utilitarian body cream that you might see in other shops and their prices go along with that. When you are looking for such a refined and unique line like this you will be paying a little bit of a premium but there is quality to back it. These CBD-infused topicals all contain isolate CBD. Cannuka explains four benefits of adding CBD to their topicals, CBD is rich in omega-3 & omega-6 essential fatty acids, it cleanses and exfoliates the skin and rejuvenating the complexion, CBD pairs well with antioxidant rich hemp seed oil which they use in all their products plus hemp derived CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, so you won’t get high.Manufactured: United StatesLab Certificates: Available onlinePrice: $40 for 800mg CBD lotionPros: Large selection of products including flowersCons: Limited variety of each productTweedle Farms is a family owned hemp farm in Northwest Oregon that specializes in farm to table, terpene rich, high CBD hemp flower products. One topical that really stood out in their store that I have not seen anywhere else is their Transdermal Relief Spray. This 2 oz spray bottle contains 200 mg of CBD and is used by just spraying the area that is giving you pain, and relief is on its way. It is also vegan friendly, non GMO, all natural ingredients and nothing is tested on animals. You can feel good about using this spray. A new item they are selling is their 800 mg cooling CBD lotion. It contains pure CBD which will have a non-detectable THC level and the lotion is mixed with a healthy helping of menthol and camphor to provide that amazing soothing cooling effect. Other topicals also include a 200 mg massage oil, a shea butter and beeswax mixed relief stick infused with 500 mg of CBD, as well as a CBD lip balm and highly recommended CBD muscle rub that comes in an original or lavender scent. One product line that Tweedle Farms offers that is not found that often is a selection of small hemp buds, pre-rolled joints and CBD shake. What is shake? That is often referred to as the bottom of the bag hemp pieces. These pieces are often used to cook with or to add to your own creation of oils and lotions.The final CBD website I wanted to share with you that I feel will benefit everybody, is not a typical direct retailer of CBD products in Pennsylvania at all but a site that compares different products from other retailers with side-by-side comparisons. This website is perfect for anybody who is new to the world of CBD products and to be able to easily see what is out there and see what makes each one different from the other. A valuable second benefit of this site is all of the research essays they have posted. There are a bunch of articles that research topics surrounding CBD benefits and usage that are great for a beginner or a pro. Articles like CBD oil for diabetic neuropathy (is it effective?) and CBD and Constipation: Can CBD oil offer relief and are extremely informative and helps the reader bring into perspective just how beneficial the world CBD can be. Another section that you should make sure to look at is their company review section. They take a deep dive at many popular online CBD stores and break it all down for you in an easy to read narrative.I know that some of the readers are newbies while others might have been incorporating CBD items into their routine for years. Since there are many types of CBD products you can find online, I wanted to help explain a few important questions that seem to pop up the most such as where is the best place to buy CBD in Pennsylvania. Below you will find questions and answers to some of the most popular topics surrounding CBD topicals.While the purpose of using CBD lotions is to deliver soothing pain relief to a specific area quickly, one of the easiest benefits is the ease of use. You can use them on the go or at home and no matter the time or place you can get that relief you need. You do not have to just listen to me, Clinical Dermatologist Anastasia Filipenko advises, “lotions and balms are a great addition to your daily routine to help with skin hydration so when you use a CBD lotion you are basically getting two benefits in one.”Yes. These days companies have seen the benefits and popularity of CBD infused items and have been making more and more items with CBD. Case in point, I recently came across a store that sold both CBD sheets for your bed but CBD activewear for when you go to the gym. They added CBD oil to the linen during the manufacturing process. While this is an extreme example, you can find other everyday products that contain hemp derived CBD that will give you the stress relieving benefits such as a CBD bath bomb. I have found that to be one of the best ways to amplify my relaxation. These bath bombs come in a variety of scents (like lavender, sweet cherry or even eucalyptus) and really add to the enjoyment of my peaceful alone time. In the end, it is all about the quality in the manufacturing process. Anthony M. Cianfrani , the quality manager at a private label CBD manufacturer, states “microbiological testing, Good manufacturing practices and FDA/DEA compliance is of the utmost importance in ensuring quality CBD.” Only the real deal will bring the healthy relief you want.I believe it does. I always suggest that you purchase your CBD items online with a retailer that has their third party lab reports visible so you know that you are buying the real deal. If a company won't supply that it makes me question the potency and the quality of the products they sell. Dr. Gary Mendelow , a south Florida emergency physician for over 20 years, advises “CBD is a really easy addition to your daily life that has the benefits of soothing aching pains and relieving inflammation.” The form that you decide to consume the CBD should be what fits your daily life and CBD topicals and one very easy yet effective way of getting that relief. The best application of the topicals is to start with a small dose and gradually increase as you gauge its effectiveness.