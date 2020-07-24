The Rex Theater introduces The Timeout Chair sessions

No, the musicians featured in The Rex Theater's Timeout Chair aren't in trouble. They're helping bring attention to The Rex Theater COVID-19 Staff Relief Fund. The venue, like many other local music spots, could be in trouble without the help of the community.
Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until the end of July, The Rex will be posting new episodes of The Timeout Chair, featuring recent, pre-recorded live performances from local artists playing on stage at The Rex. The sessions can found on The Rex's Facebook page starting at 7 p.m.
Coming up is Eric "Pappy" Weingrad (Fri., July 24), The Jakob's Ferry Stragglers Set 1 (Mon., July 27), The Jakobs Ferry Stragglers Set 2 (Wed., July 29), and Chalk Dinosaur (Fri., July 31).
Previous performances can be viewed on The Rex's Facebook page
and include Nathan Zoob, André Costello of André Costello and the Cool Minors, and Clinton Clegg of The Commonheart.