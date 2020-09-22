The Rex Theater in the South Side to close indefinitely

"We want to thank everyone who's come to a show, everyone's who's played a show, everyone who has worked in ways big and small and helped us make this crazy dream a reality," Penigar wrote in a Facebook post. "It meant much more than a music venue to us, and we hope it did to you too."
Since March, Penigar and his team at The Rex and Grey Area Productions have been working on creative ways to keep the venue afloat, from t-shirt fundraisers to BBQ dinners. The Rex was also a part of the Save Our Stages campaign, which called for federal funds to help venues stay afloat during the pandemic. Unfortunately, their efforts were not enough to save the space from closing its doors.
Read the full Facebook post below.
Due to the ongoing hardship and uncertain future caused by the Covid pandemic, The Rex Theater will be closing our doors...Posted by Ben Penigar on Tuesday, September 22, 2020