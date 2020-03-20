 The Quaranzine is an online collective, sharing stories of life and thoughts during COVID-19 | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Quaranzine is an online collective, sharing stories of life and thoughts during COVID-19

By

click to enlarge Stories posted on The Quaranzine virtual blog
Stories posted on The Quaranzine virtual blog
My very cool friend Anna Trella Ruth started The Quaranzine this week on Instagram — follow along, it's great! — because she wrote that she was "super curious about how we’re all spending our time these days and what we’re feeling or thinking as the world is shutting down around us." The Quaranzine aims to be a collaborative, virtual zine "documenting life and thoughts during COVID-19."

When I sat down to draw, the illustrated story below is what came out. It turned out to be a good self-led therapy session. It's so weird to be living in a reality full of things that I normally try to train my brain away from. (I'm very good at washing my hands.) I'm feeling for everyone else who is walking through all of this with mental health issues, in all of its many forms.

(If you are experiencing any mental health crises because of the anxiety and stress related to the global pandemic, text PA to 741741 on your mobile phone, and the Crisis Text Line will connect you to mental health services.)

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATIONS: ABBIE ADAMS, ORIGINALLY CREATED FOR THE QUARANZINE
CP illustrations: Abbie Adams, originally created for The Quaranzine
click to enlarge 2.jpg
click to enlarge 3.jpg
click to enlarge 4.jpg
click to enlarge 5.jpg
click to enlarge 8.jpg

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Photos: The first day of Spring in Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

Photos: The first day of Spring in Pittsburgh

Glass meets technology at Silica Valley

By Hannah Lynn

Mining Industries: Planned Industrial Community Lowell

War is hell and so much more in CMOA’s On Contested Terrain, the first-ever survey of work by Vietnamese American photographer An-My Lê

By Amanda Waltz

Untitled, Ho Chi Minh City, from the series Viêt Nam

Cumulative Skies, Deep Soils at Phosphor Project Space uses art to delve into a very large mushroom

By Amanda Waltz

Artist Jen Vaughn taking sound vibration recordings of mushrooms in eastern Oregon, 2019.
More »

Readers also liked…

LIKELIKE gallery in Garfield explores artistic creativity through video games

By Hannah Lynn

LIKELIKE gallery in Garfield explores artistic creativity through video games

PULLPROOF Studio highlights female and non-binary illustrators with Mirror, Mirror

By Amanda Waltz

Asia Lae Bey, Untitled 2
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 18-24, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Photos: The first day of Spring in Pittsburgh

Photos: The first day of Spring in Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation