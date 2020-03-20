The Quaranzine is an online collective, sharing stories of life and thoughts during COVID-19

click to enlarge Stories posted on The Quaranzine virtual blog

"super curious about how we’re all spending our time these days and what we’re feeling or thinking as the world is shutting down around us." The Quaranzine aims

to be a collaborative, virtual zine "documenting life and thoughts during COVID-19."





If you are experiencing any mental health crises because of the anxiety and stress related to the global pandemic, text PA to 741741 on your mobile phone, and the Crisis Text Line will connect you to mental health services.)

My very cool friend Anna Trella Ruth startedfollow along, it's great! — because she wrote that she wasWhen I sat down to draw, the illustrated story below is what came out. It turned out to be a good self-led therapy session. It's so weird to be living in a reality full of things that I normally try to train my brain away from. (I'mgood at washing my hands.) I'm feeling for everyone else who is walking through all of this with mental health issues, in all of its many forms.