 The Purple Party: Pittsburgh's First Sober Celebration | Sponsored | Promoted Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

The Purple Party: Pittsburgh's First Sober Celebration

The Purple Party is a sober celebration full of incredible entertainment, performances, food, desserts, mocktails and more— and it’s also a time to reflect on the journey of recovery.

By

The Purple Party will welcome the sober curious, sober celebrating, and everyone that supports the recovery community on Thursday, May 18th at the Energy Innovation Center.

“Fortunately, sober events are becoming popular, and not just for those in recovery! Addiction is a serious illness that wreaks havoc on individuals, families, and communities. Yet, recovery is possible. It’s estimated that 22.3 million Americans are living in recovery and that’s worth celebrating. We want people to see the miracle and joy of recovery, and experience the fun of sober-celebrating while supporting the important work that POWER is dedicated to,”

 says POWER CEO Rosa Davis. “There’s nothing like this in Pittsburgh. This party with a purpose is going to become the biggest sober party in Pittsburgh!”

Each year, POWER honors alumni for their accomplishments in Recovery. This year, alumni will be featured in stunning Purple Portraits by Rose Colored Creative at The Purple Party. The portraits will eventually make their way to the new POWER Campus.

We caught up with two of the honorees, Allan Terry and Terrell Rose to hear more about their stories.

Allan Terry likes to remember the time his POWER mentor, Phil Diamond, returned his call from an ambulance. “He was on his way to the hospital because he might have had a stroke, and he called me back to make sure I was all right. That’s the kind of guy Phil is.”

click to enlarge The Purple Party: Pittsburgh's First Sober Celebration
Allan Terry

Allan coped with childhood poverty by drinking and selling drugs. By age 16 he was in jail. He’d been through programs, but no one helped him quite as much as Phil. “It was because Phil was also in recovery,” said Mr. Terry. “It was the first time I had someone help me who had lived experience. Phil and I just clicked.”

“When I went into recovery, I was given custody of my young daughter. Phil helped me find resources to take care of her and to turn his life around. Phil and I hit all the diaper banks,” he continued.

With seven years of his own recovery, Allan is now a Certified Recovery Specialist helping others with his lived experience. He especially likes working with people with criminal backgrounds. “I like to guide them so they don’t have to make the bad choices I did.” And when Allan needs help finding a resource for a client he calls Phil.

Terrell Rose spent years in and out of rehab— so many that she lost count. She always went because other people wanted her to go. When she decided she was ready for a change she came to POWER. She was a resident at POWER House, POWER’s restorative halfway house, for six months.

click to enlarge The Purple Party: Pittsburgh's First Sober Celebration
Terrell Rose

“I loved the serene environment and formed many bonds with the women there,” said Ms. Rose. It was there that she learned that she didn’t have to run to men for help: “Being at the house with women seeking recovery taught me a different way to get help. I learned how to rely on other women for support.”

Terrell’s recovery date is January 15, 2012. She goes to meetings regularly, she has a home group, a sponsor, and a healthy support group.

“The best thing about her life today is where I am seated,” she continued. “I was once a resident at POWER House and now I work for POWER as an in-take specialist.”

Her words of advice for anyone struggling and thinking about getting help? “Give yourself a break. Do what you need to do for yourself. You must put yourself first.”

Join the celebration at The Purple Party on May 18th at the Energy Innovation Center. City Paper is proud to be a media sponsor of this event and we’ll be there to cheer on Allen, Terrell, Rosa, and many others in our purple finest.

Tags

Related Content

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Floral Designer, Tattoo Artist, Marketing Intern, and more

By Morgan Biddle

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Floral Designer, Tattoo Artist, Marketing Intern, and more

Ease into Dry January with mocktails from Pittsburgh bars and restaurants

By Dani Janae

Ease into Dry January with mocktails from Pittsburgh bars and restaurants

Bearing witness: My path to recovery after trauma rewired my brain

By Danielle Inez Walker

Bearing witness: My path to recovery after trauma rewired my brain

Hip-hop musician Benji. headlines 2021 Pittsburgh Recovery Walk

By Dani Janae

Hip-hop musician Benji. headlines 2021 Pittsburgh Recovery Walk

Latest in Promoted Content

Best Gold Investment Companies of 2023: Top Precious Metals IRA Custodians Sponsored

By Metal Res

Best Gold Investment Companies of 2023: Top Precious Metals IRA Custodians

City Paper $5,000 Summer Break Sweepstakes!

By CP Staff

City Paper $5,000 Summer Break Sweepstakes!

Record Numbers of Pennsylvanians Are Discovering the Benefits of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program Sponsored

By Compassionate Certification Centers

Record Numbers of Pennsylvanians Are Discovering the Benefits of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program

Herbal Care Rx Provides Options for Those Struggling With Anxiety Sponsored

By Herbal Care Rx

Herbal Care Rx Provides Options for Those Struggling With Anxiety
More »
More Promoted Content
All Web Only

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 17-23, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Penn Forest Natural Burial Park blends death and “natural causes” in a whole new way

Penn Forest Natural Burial Park blends death and “natural causes” in a whole new way

By Amanda Waltz

Millvale Music Festival returns with more venues and events than ever

Millvale Music Festival returns with more venues and events than ever

By Amanda Waltz

ELECTION RESULTS: Progressive candidates clean up in Democratic primaries (2)

ELECTION RESULTS: Progressive candidates clean up in Democratic primaries

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh’s Ames Harding is using AI to dazzle the crowd at his shows

Pittsburgh’s Ames Harding is using AI to dazzle the crowd at his shows

By Derek Maiolo

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh's top events: May 18-24

Pittsburgh's top events:
May 18-24
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation