The Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo Will Leave Its Mark On You | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Image courtesy of the Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo

I couldn't believe my luck when Pittsburgh City Paper gave me the assignment for my first Studio H article.

"Could you do a piece on the Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo?"

Being a tattooed lady myself, my initial thought was, "How am I going to get out of this without getting another tattoo?" The allure of that buzzing tattoo gun can be hard to ignore.

click to enlarge Image courtesy of the Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo

The Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo is hitting downtown Pittsburgh at the Wyndham Grand February 9 – 11 and promises to bring together an incredible array of artists from across the United States and several extra special appearances by international artists, all hitting Pittsburgh exclusively for the Expo weekend. 2024 marks the first year the event is being presented at the Wyndham, allowing for significant expansion of vendors and tattoo artists.

Anna Carswell, director of the Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo, shared, "I am most excited about the small and local vendors we were able to add to our show this year. It's an incredible way for these small businesses to get exposure and build relationships in a unique, fast-paced environment."

Carswell's fiancé, Greg Piper of Baller Inc., began the Expo in 2017. Originally from Pittsburgh, he sought to bring his formula of successful tattoo conventions to his hometown. The Expo has grown to attract several thousand people over the weekend.

click to enlarge Image courtesy of the Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo

To fully understand what makes tattoo expos so unique, we reached out to two notable artists who will be available to share their unique artistic talents with those brave, committed souls who appreciate and crave their own body art.

Luke Washington, owner of Electric Swan Tattoo in Lincoln City, UK, has been tattooing for 11 years. Pittsburgh's own Mohawk Jesse Yunker, has been tattooing professionally for more than 13 years at his studio, Inspire Body Art, located in the South Side.

What do you like best about tattooing?

Luke: The connection you have with people. I'm a huge people person, so being able to meet and interact with new people daily is the absolute best—all walks of life, each with a story to tell.

Mohawk Jesse: I like the way my art changes how someone feels about themselves or views themselves. It's a privilege to decorate people's bodies with my art.

Can you share about your most meaningful tattoo and what made it so special?

Luke: I would have to say it would be in 2020 at the DC Tattoo Expo. I brought friends from the UK with me to tattoo at the show. They both asked for traditional tattoos to represent each other, so matching but not matching tattoos. Whilst I was tattooing one (friend), unbeknown to me, my (other) friend had entered her tattoo that I had finished into the "best traditional" award category, and they came back with a WIN! I couldn't have been any more proud to not only have been there with friends but they felt so strongly about how much they loved their tattoo to enter it into the show. It was a very proud moment for me that year and was an absolute highlight in my career.

click to enlarge Mohawk Jesse

Mohawk Jesse: The most meaningful tattoo that comes to mind is that I tattooed my wife for a weekend on her 30th birthday, at a tattoo convention. I surprised her with a videographer who documented our entire weekend of tattooing her and entering her in competitions. At the end of the weekend, we won the main award of the convention, “Best of Show!” She cried on the stage with joy. It was such a special moment to work so hard to create a piece worthy of winning and sharing this experience with her for her birthday weekend.

What kind of tattoos do you love to do?

Image courtesy of Electric Swan Tattoos

Luke: My favorite styles are Traditional, Japanese, geometric, and black and grey tattoos. But I love to do tattoos that connect with people, even the fun ones. We can sometimes get hung up on the story; if you dig it, get it!



click to enlarge Image courtesy of Mohawk Jesse

Mohawk Jesse: I specialize in a unique form of full-color Abstract Surrealism. I usually use lady faces, hands, and skulls as focal points. Then, create rhythmic compositions that flow and accentuate the body of the collector.







What kind of tattoos do you hate to do?

Luke: None. It's a craft, and you learn to see the beauty in each you do. It might only be 10 minutes for you to do (the tattoo), but for them, it will last a lifetime. Respect that, and you'll always be prosperous in this industry.

Mohawk Jesse: I wouldn't say I hate tattooing of any kind. I do not prefer to do tattoos where the person getting tattooed tries to control many aspects of the tattoo. We are artists and create art for people to wear. The more we work in our craft and hone who we are as artists, the more specific our styles become. It's difficult when the person tries to take the artistry and creative process away from the artist.

Any tattoos you won't do?

Luke: For some time, there was a trend where people would ask to have ashes from a relative or loved one to be put in the ink, that there I won't do, only due to the uncertainty of sanitation, you just can't be throwing anything in there and hope for the best.

Mohawk Jesse: I do not do walk-ins or walk-up tattoos any longer. I prefer well-composed tattoo projects. I typically spend a minimum of a day set aside in my schedule to create a tattoo composition before the tattooing occurs.

What do you like about tattoo conventions?

Luke: There is a sense of community in this industry like no other. When working at a shop, they are your home family. Working at a convention is like seeing loved ones you may not have seen for months on end. It's always great to get to see everyone come together like it's been no time at all. Also, the buzz of a tattoo convention is electric! It's pure excitement and adrenaline for artists and the public.

click to enlarge Image courtesy of the Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo

Mohawk Jesse: I enjoy traveling to tattoo conventions because seeing new places, meeting new people, and having new experiences are inspirations for the artistic mind. Also, healthy competition can be a gateway to personal growth in one's artistry. Wanting to be good enough pushes me to refine my craft and evolve my abilities.





In addition to the more than 250 tattoo artists attending, visitors to the Expo can expect to encounter different types of body piercings, tattoo merchandise and supplies, and live entertainment.



