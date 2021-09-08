 The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary by Illuminating Six City Parks | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary by Illuminating Six City Parks

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is bringing six city park locations to life in honor of its 25th anniversary! The Parks Conservancy will celebrate 25 years of improving, maintaining, and caring for Pittsburgh’s parks in partnership with the City of Pittsburgh by dramatically illuminating six-city park projects the evenings of Fri., Oct. 1, and Sat., Oct. 2.

Known as “Making Your Parks Shine,” each installation will be free and open to the public. In addition, block parties with live local music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities will be held at each location for park users of all ages to enjoy safely. Making Your Parks Shine is made possible thanks to generous support from PNC and UPMC Health Plan.

“In previous years, we’ve held gala celebrations to honor Conservancy milestones,” said Catherine Qureshi, president and chief executive officer, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. “We wanted to create an event that welcomes all Pittsburghers to safely join us in celebrating 25 years of making Pittsburgh’s beloved green spaces shine by actually lighting them up. We also want to take the time to honor our many donors, volunteers, and collaborators that have made the past 25 years possible as we look ahead to the next 25.”


On Fri., Oct. 1, block parties will be held from 6-9 p.m. in the Walled Garden in Mellon Park, the Patricia Rooney Memorial Fountain in Allegheny Commons Park, and Schenley Plaza. The celebrations on Sat., Oct. 2 will also be held from 6-9 p.m. in August Wilson Park, McKinley Park, and at the Frick Environmental Center. All six parks will be illuminated both evenings by LUXE Creative, and each space and community party will reflect their respective neighborhoods.

“We’re thrilled to partner on this exciting once-in-a-lifetime creative project to highlight Pittsburgh’s beautiful parks with artistic lighting installations,” Martin Potoczny, Founder and CEO, LUXE Creative, explained. “We set out to create a collection of immersive, inclusive, city-wide visual celebrations of the impressive work that the Parks Conservancy has accomplished over the 25 years of their service to the parks of the City of Pittsburgh.”
To learn more about Making Your Parks Shine and other celebrations to honor 25 years of parks, visit pittsburghparks.org/shine.

