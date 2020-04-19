The Original Hot Dog Shop in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood has closed for good

click to enlarge CP photo: Bryer Blumenschein The O's much loved fries

The O closing is about as bad as food news can be right now. The last photos I took there were when we met for dinner. The chili cheese onion dogs were mine.

RIP a slice of Americana.

RIP the best hot dog, most gigantic “small” order of fries.

RIP a campus and community melting pot.

Black, white, rich, poor — college kids, professional, drunkards, doctors, attorneys, whomever; they loved it.

“The O” was Pittsburgh.

😢

(Photo credit: bdmiller95)

Tragic. I got to take my kids last summer in there for their 1st large fry.

My girlfriend (now wife) came to see me at Pitt for the first time. Where did we go? The O. Michelle, all of 105 lbs., walks up & orders a large french fry. She saw the size of the order and nearly fell over. We barely made a dent in it. I'll never forget.