The Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh: 2021-2022

click to enlarge Artist Janel Young works on her street mural in Downtown Pittsburgh. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Artist Janel Young works on her street mural in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Welcome to Pittsburgh!

You’ve come to the city at a really beautiful time. Pittsburgh is literally becoming more colorful as we put this Newcomers Guide together for you. Janel Young, the artist pictured above and on this year's cover, is currently painting a street mural on two blocks of Fort Duquesne Boulevard in Downtown Pittsburgh for a pop-up park that will be closed to traffic this summer for outdoor concerts and festivals, and located across the river from the home of the
click to enlarge newcomers-magazine-cover.jpg
 Pittsburgh Pirates. Young, who was commissioned this year for Yahoo’s Black History Month logo, along with multiple other arts projects around town, is one of the many talented Pittsburgh artists putting the city on the map.

In the stories linked below, we’ll introduce you to some local faves and hidden gems for arts and culture institutions throughout the city, in addition to a ton of dining and drink recommendations. We’ll also help you figure out how to navigate your way around town, teach you how to translate that unique yinzer accent, and show you a few other tips that will help you get to know Pittsburgh. So throw on your favorite black-and-gold attire … yes, Pittsburgh is a sports town that deeply loves their black-and-gold team colors. But don’t let anyone fool you. We’re an arts and foodie town, too.
A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Food and Drink
A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Arts and Culture
A Resource Guide to Pittsburgh Arts Nonprofits
A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Radio Stations
A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh's Medical Marijuana Program and Dispensaries

