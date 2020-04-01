The new Lady Beast record is here and ready to help

click to enlarge Photo: Chris Tritschler Lady Beast

Deb Levine is doing her best to keep her spirits high while the world is at a standstill. Her band, Lady Beast, is about to release its fourth album, The Vulture’s Amulet on April 3, and it's one she's incredibly excited about.



“I love it. I think it’s a very simple, yet direct showcase of our love of all the styles of heavy metal,” she says.

Along with drummer Adam Ramage, bassist Greg Colaizzi, and guitarists Andy Ramage and Chris “Twiz” Tritschler, the band has a reputation for consistency. Lady Beast fans can rest assured that, once again, the band has delivered an album that holds true to their thrash and punk roots, while still wrapped in their New Wave of British heavy metal influences.



“Our deal is we love playing heavy metal music, and we don’t feel we need to play what’s popular today,” says Levine. The album also marks the band's debut for a new label, the Ohio-based Reaper Productions.





Levine cites more-approachable choruses for her unique performance on the album. “With all the other albums, I never thought about the audience when they listen to the song. I always just wrote what I wanted,” she says, adding that she feels this album has songs that are easier to latch on to.

Just listening to The Vulture’s Amulet one time through confirms Levine’s thoughts, as the hooks on the speedy “Vow of the Valkyrie," the punk-tinged “The Gift,” and the out-of-left-field surprise “Sacrifice of the Unseen,” rattle in your head for days.

As for Lady Beast’s next move, with a release show on hold, a Midwest tour that has been postponed and the band’s European debut in limbo, Lady Beast is patiently awaiting the opportunity to properly deliver the new music to eager audiences.

Though the band is choosing not to dwell on the negative, Tritschler says that life during a pandemic has allowed him to take stock of how valuable the arts are, especially music, for himself and others.

“Music is the thing that reminds me that the world isn’t a completely terrible place," he says. "Maybe something that I create gives somebody else something, then that’s a success for me. That’s all I care about."

In the meantime, Tritschler and his bandmates are keeping themselves busy during the unexpected downtime.

“I have some ideas for the next record already."