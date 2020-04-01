 The new Lady Beast record is here and ready to help | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The new Lady Beast record is here and ready to help

By

click to enlarge Lady Beast - PHOTO: CHRIS TRITSCHLER
Photo: Chris Tritschler
Lady Beast

Deb Levine is doing her best to keep her spirits high while the world is at a standstill. Her band, Lady Beast, is about to release its fourth album, The Vulture’s Amulet on April 3, and it's one she's incredibly excited about.

“I love it. I think it’s a very simple, yet direct showcase of our love of all the styles of heavy metal,” she says.  

Along with drummer Adam Ramage, bassist Greg Colaizzi, and guitarists Andy Ramage and Chris “Twiz” Tritschler, the band has a reputation for consistency. Lady Beast fans can rest assured that, once again, the band has delivered an album that holds true to their thrash and punk roots, while still wrapped in their New Wave of British heavy metal influences.

“Our deal is we love playing heavy metal music, and we don’t feel we need to play what’s popular today,” says Levine. The album also marks the band's debut for a new label, the Ohio-based Reaper Productions.


Levine cites more-approachable choruses for her unique performance on the album. “With all the other albums, I never thought about the audience when they listen to the song. I always just wrote what I wanted,” she says, adding that she feels this album has songs that are easier to latch on to.

Just listening to The Vulture’s Amulet one time through confirms Levine’s thoughts, as the hooks on the speedy “Vow of the Valkyrie," the punk-tinged “The Gift,” and the out-of-left-field surprise “Sacrifice of the Unseen,” rattle in your head for days. 

As for Lady Beast’s next move, with a release show on hold, a Midwest tour that has been postponed and the band’s European debut in limbo, Lady Beast is patiently awaiting the opportunity to properly deliver the new music to eager audiences.

Though the band is choosing not to dwell on the negative, Tritschler says that life during a pandemic has allowed him to take stock of how valuable the arts are, especially music, for himself and others.

“Music is the thing that reminds me that the world isn’t a completely terrible place," he says. "Maybe something that I create gives somebody else something, then that’s a success for me. That’s all I care about."   

In the meantime, Tritschler and his bandmates are keeping themselves busy during the unexpected downtime.



“I have some ideas for the next record already."

Tags

Latest in Music

7 Days of Quarantunes

By Jordan Snowden

Screencap of Lauren DeMichiei’s “American Cars” music video

The Local 913: Morgan Erina

By Joey Spehar

The Local 913: Morgan Erina

Quarantunes with Glo Phase

By Jordan Snowden

Quarantunes with Glo Phase

Women in Radio: Rosemary Welsch on WYEP

By Jordan Snowden

Women in Radio: Rosemary Welsch on WYEP
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 1- 7, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Women in Radio: Rosemary Welsch on WYEP

Women in Radio: Rosemary Welsch on WYEP

By Jordan Snowden

Quarantunes with Glo Phase

Quarantunes with Glo Phase

By Jordan Snowden

Screencap of Lauren DeMichiei’s “American Cars” music video

7 Days of Quarantunes

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation