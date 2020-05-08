 The most anticipated May book releases | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The most anticipated May book releases

In 2016, Stephanie Danler's first novel, Sweetbitter, was published and subsequently made into a show on Starz in 2018. Danler should have been happy, but the struggles of her parents - a mother who is disabled by years of alcoholism and a father in and out of recovery for a meth addiction - resurfaced in her life. Danler's second book Stray is a memoir of her time as she moves from New York City back to her hometown in Southern California to confront the emotional trauma and unstable relationship with her parents, in order to find peace and move forward.

The Book of V. by Anna Solomon, May 5 via Henry Holt & Company
The Book of V. follows three women over different time periods and how their sexual and intellectual desires overlap, even though they are living decades apart.  The story shows how women's roles in society have scarcely evolved. This is also Belletrist's featured book of the month. Pick up a copy to read along with Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss and their band of booklovers.

Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo, May 5 via Quill Tree Books
From the author of YA hits The Poet X and With the Fire on High comes Clap When You Land, a narrative poetry novel two girls living in different parts of the world dealing with the death of their father. And in losing their father, they find each other.

Hollywood Park by Mikel Jollett, May 26 via Celadon Books
Initially a drug rehabilitation program, The Synanon organization, or Chuch of Synanon became one of the most violent cults in the U.S. It was run by Charles Dederich, and per his direction, all children were separated from their parents at only six months old and sent to The Synanon's school, which was basically an orphanage. As a child, Mikel Jollett spent years in the cult until one day escaping with his mother and brother. Hollywood Park is a memoir of his time in the Church of Synanon, and a childhood rife with drugs, abuse, and poverty. Hollywood Park was chosen as a Most Anticipated Book of 2020 by O, The Oprah Magazine.

Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld, May 19 via Random House
What would Hillary Clinton's life be like if she never married Bill? In Rodham, Curtis Sittenfeld follows the life of Hillary Rodham in 1971, where instead of following Bill Clinton to Arkansas and becoming Mrs. Clinton, Hilary breaks up with him and blazes her own trail.

Missing The Hunger Games? Revisit the world of Panem, 64 years before the first book took place, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Tenth Hunger Games.


More, more, more...
The Jane Austen Society by Natalie Jenner, May 26 via St. Martin's Press


