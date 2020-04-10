The Mixus Brothers still have their eyes on Mr. Smalls

click to enlarge Photo: The Mixus Brothers The Mixus Brothers

Molly Alphabeat, The Dead End Streets, and Arlo Aldo, the

Pittsburgh alt-country duo was scheduled to perform at Mr. Smalls Theatre.

Drummer Johnny Willett and banjoist/guitarist Jacob Stempky were going to promote their r

ecently released

The Lonesome Gods - Chapter One. But that all changed thanks to the spread of COVID-19. For the second time, a performance from The Mixus Brothers was canceled at the Millvale venue.



The first cancelation took place in 2016 when Willett and Stempky were set to open for indie-folk group The Low Anthem. On the way to the show, The Low Anthem band members were in a car crash.



" We’ve played so many venues in town, and so many festivals, and even wild shows that so many other bands can’t say they’ve checked off their list," says Willett. "M r. Smalls has been one that’s been sitting in front of us, looming, like a carrot that we have yet been able to grab."



So for now, The Mixus Brothers are focusing on the music. The Lonesome Gods - Chapter One, released March 25, is the first of three, four-song EPs. It's the duo's seventh collection and explores themes of nature, relationships, and life, like in the uplifting first track, "Common Ground," a song about letting go to find a place of balance with a loved one.



The Lonesome Gods title follows suit with previous Mixus Brothers albums, named after books written by western novelist Louis L’Amour. That's why the EPs are broken into chapters. It's also where The Mixus Brothers, who are not actually brothers, got their names. The two use the monikers Jebbh and Red Mixus, characters in the L'Amour book, Showdown at Yellow Butte.



Everything Willett and Stempky do is DIY, from t he production, the mixing, and the mastering, and in playing of each instrument, in their basement studio.



"All of our albums have been done this way and we are proud of the fact that the sound we get is sans the use of a professional studio," says Stempky.



So their plan — to release chapters two and three in the summer and fall, respectively — is not affected by COVID-19. But they would really like to present the music with a rescheduled show at Mr. Smalls.





<a href="https://themixusbrothers.bandcamp.com/album/the-lonesome-gods-chapter-one">The Lonesome Gods - Chapter One by The Mixus Brothers</a>

Hopefully, the third time's the charm for The Mixus Brothers.On Sat., April 18, alongside