The Marijuana Issue

If you are currently being treated by a physician for anxiety and don't yet have your medical marijuana card, we tell you how you can apply to get one below. If medical marijuana isn't the right fit for you, we have some suggestions for CBD products you might like to try instead. And yes, we have some straight-up weed content too. (We are an alt-weekly, afterall.)
But it's not all fun and games. While 58% of registered voters in Pennsylvania support marijuana legalization, State Rep. Jake Wheatley is on a mission to not only legalize the growing, selling, and consumption of adult-use cannabis, but to simultaneously clean the records of those who have currently or previously faced drug charges for cannabis. As Hannah Lynn reports below, before the pandemic hit, Wheatley thought the bill was still a couple years away from serious consideration. But now, he believes it could plausibly happen much sooner.
Ready to get buzzed on all those stories and more? Sit back, relax, and
reach that Marijuana Issue content high in the links below:
