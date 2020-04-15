 The Marijuana Issue | Marijuana Issue | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Marijuana Issue

By

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
When scheduling this year's Marijuana Issue, we originally planned for it to hit stands during the week of April 20. (That's 420, a popular slang term for weed, for those not in the know.) Let's go ahead and add this week's stoners' holiday to the long list of events ruined by the global pandemic. Or is it?

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
Reports indicate that demand is up for medical marijuana during coronavirus. As Ryan Deto reports in his story on local dispensaries serving as essential businesses during the pandemic, Pennsylvania adding anxiety to its list of qualifying medical conditions came at an opportune time. Who isn't anxious at the state of the world right now?

If you are currently being treated by a physician for anxiety and don't yet have your medical marijuana card, we tell you how you can apply to get one below. If medical marijuana isn't the right fit for you, we have some suggestions for CBD products you might like to try instead. And yes, we have some straight-up weed content too. (We are an alt-weekly, afterall.)

But it's not all fun and games. While 58% of registered voters in Pennsylvania support marijuana legalization, State Rep. Jake Wheatley is on a mission to not only legalize the growing, selling, and consumption of adult-use cannabis, but to simultaneously clean the records of those who have currently or previously faced drug charges for cannabis. As Hannah Lynn reports below, before the pandemic hit, Wheatley thought the bill was still a couple years away from serious consideration. But now, he believes it could plausibly happen much sooner.

Ready to get buzzed on all those stories and more? Sit back, relax, and
reach that Marijuana Issue content high in the links below:


- Hippie & French releases CBD hand sanitizer that supports the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
- Edible Engagements
- Grab these great local CBD products online

Tags

Latest in Marijuana Issue

Should PMS qualify for medical marijuana?

By Hannah Lynn

Should PMS qualify for medical marijuana?

What to do when you get too high

By Jordan Snowden

What to do when you get too high

Sensi publisher Gina Vensel covers cannabis culture and more in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Cap: Gina Vensel of Sensi Pittsburgh (red dress)

Edible Engagements

By Alex Gordon

Edible Engagements
More »
More Marijuana Issue »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in Specials & Guides

Rep. Jake Wheatley's bill could boost Pennsylvania's economy following pandemic turmoil

Rep. Jake Wheatley's bill could boost Pennsylvania's economy following pandemic turmoil

By Hannah Lynn

Cap: Gina Vensel of Sensi Pittsburgh (red dress)

Sensi publisher Gina Vensel covers cannabis culture and more in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Customers line up outside of CY+ in the Strip District

How Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program is proving itself essential during coronavirus

By Ryan Deto

Local medical marijuana patients and reviewers weigh in on their preferred products, dispensaries, and resources

Local medical marijuana patients and reviewers weigh in on their preferred products, dispensaries, and resources

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation