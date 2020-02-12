 The Local 913: Stone Throwers | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Local 913: Stone Throwers

By

click to enlarge music3-wyep-07.jpg

The new song from Stone Throwers is funky. It also doesn’t waste any time. “Game” clocks in at just under two minutes, but you probably won’t need that long to start dancing.  

Stone Throwers don’t sound like a band that met up at a bluegrass jam night, but that’s how frontman Dave Didio says they came together. Didio had been writing songs ever since his house was broken into and (almost) everything of value was stolen.  

“Fortunately, they didn’t steal my guitar. I was living in this crappy studio apartment at the time and I would come home and there would be nothing for me to do except play the guitar.” He also tried his hand at performing, where he met Simon Howard, his songwriting partner in Stone Throwers. 

Despite the upbeat, funky, soul vibe of “Game,” Didio says the song was written about his experience with anxiety created by a new relationship. He says it came from a place of frustration of “just like wanting to skip ahead past the games and the opaqueness and the uncertainty to get to a point of clarity.”

But he adds, “Our philosophy is basically once we record something and release it, it doesn't belong to us anymore. There might've been an original meaning from my personal experiences, but if someone tunes in and listens to this song and it resonates with them and it means something to them, then that's what it's about, right?”

Listen to WYEP evening mix host Liz Felix and CP music writer Jordan Snowden discuss indie music stories in Pittsburgh on What's New in Local Music with Liz and Jordan every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on 91.3FM.

Tags

Latest in Music

Third-generation, Pittsburgh-bred jazz musician discusses local influence and new album

By Jordan Snowden

Benny Benack III

New Music Friday: Merce Lemon, Sad Girls Aquatics Club, and Julia Capuzzi

By Jordan Snowden

New Music Friday: Merce Lemon, Sad Girls Aquatics Club, and Julia Capuzzi (2)

The Local 913: The Guard Owls

By Liz Felix

The Local 913: The Guard Owls

André Costello and the Cool Minors return to Buhl Planetarium with an all-new set of material

By Jordan Snowden

André Costello in Buhl Planetarium
More »

Readers also liked…

The Prince Project strives to take fans back to the 1980s

By Alex McCann

Photo courtesy of Michael Lesko

Folk musician Dom Flemons tackles the legacy of the black cowboy

By Hannah Lynn

Dom Flemons

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 12-18, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

New Music Friday: Merce Lemon, Sad Girls Aquatics Club, and Julia Capuzzi (2)

New Music Friday: Merce Lemon, Sad Girls Aquatics Club, and Julia Capuzzi

By Jordan Snowden

Howlers on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on Tue., Feb. 4, 2020

Bloomfield in mourning: Pittsburghers react to Howlers leaving neighborhood

By Jordan Snowden

Howlers on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on Tue., Feb. 4, 2020

Howlers lease in Bloomfield won't be renewed; venue to relocate to East Liberty

By Jordan Snowden

The Local 913: The Guard Owls

The Local 913: The Guard Owls

By Liz Felix

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation