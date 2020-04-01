 The Local 913: Morgan Erina | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Local 913: Morgan Erina

By

Morgan Erina
Morgan Erina has the kind of voice that gently claws its way into your soul and never leaves. She’s also a hell of a guitar player. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve thrown on one of her expertly fingerpicked songs just to feel the warm embrace of her music. I’ve never lived inside of a cocoon made of fuzzy blankets, but I imagine it must feel similar.

I was delighted to hear Morgan’s latest single a few months ago — “Are You Happy” It was her first official release in about five years, though, if you follow her on Instagram, you know she’s prone to prop up her phone and play for the socially distant masses.

Though her music very often puts her listeners at ease, Erina herself hasn’t felt so good about the scene in recent years. “For the last three or four years,” she said, “I’ve had a lot of anger and resentment. There were some things that happened in this scene that really hurt me. I just wanted to let go of all that.” It took a friend’s divorce to set her off on that path of rebirth. “I thought that I was just going to write the song for them. But as I was writing the song,” she said, “I realized that it was for both of us and for all of us, maybe.”


Whatever you’re going through, Morgan Erina can help to expel that pain. “This song is about feeling freer,” she says. “It’s about anything you need to let go of.”

Desperate times call for uplifting music and Morgan Erina is holding us all up.
Joey Spehar is host of the Morning Mix at 91.3FM WYEP

