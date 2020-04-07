The lineup for Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures’ 2020 series has been announced

click to enlarge Photo: Heather Weston Susan Choi

click to enlarge Photo: Zoe Rodriguez Terry Tempest Williams

click to enlarge Photo: April Rocha Laila Lalami

click to enlarge Photo: Laura Lewis Lily King

click to enlarge Photo: ICM Speakers Brian Greene

click to enlarge Photo: Nina Subin Ta-Nehisi Coates

click to enlarge Photo: Jean Luc Bertini David Treuer

click to enlarge Photo: Michael Lionstar Karen Russell

click to enlarge Photo: Tom Hines Ocean Vuong

click to enlarge Photo: Jennie Scott Bernardine Evaristo

Every year, Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures’ executive director Stephanie Flom carefully curates the organization's flagship program, Ten Evenings. Flom seeks a balanced lineup with a diversity of gender, race, and age. Sometimes she’ll book a writer just starting to receive attention, such as Emily St. John Mendel or Valeria Luiselli.But the one constant with the Ten Evening’s series is something Flom can’t control, but appreciates. “I can never underestimate our audience,” says Flom, who announced Ten Evenings’ 2020-21 lineup on Monday during Michael Ondaatje’s season ending lecture via a digital link. “They are always up for challenging reads and it makes me feel really proud to be part of this community.The 2020-21 Ten Evenings series features prestigious award winners and new voices.The lineup:Choi won the National Book Award in 2019 for her novel, about students at a performing arts high school in the 1980s.Known as a “citizen writer” and a staunch advocate for freedom of speech, Tempest Williams’ books have examined women’s and environmental issues.Winner of the 2016 American Book Award for her novel, which was also nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, Lalami’s most recent novel isKing’s just-published fifth novel,, set in the late 1990s, is about a former golf prodigy whose world is upended when her mother dies and her finances crumble.The popular physicist and bestselling author Greene explores the beginning — and possible end — of the universe in his new bookCoates’ exploration of race and discrimination in books and essays have earned him numerous awards, including the 2015 National Book Award for Nonfiction forA novelist and non-fiction writer, Treuer’s most recent book,, fills in a gap in the history of Native Americans.After her brilliant debut novel, 2011’s, Russell has released two highly praised short-story collections,(2013) and(2019).The Vietnamese-American poet and writer earned plaudits for his debut novel,, a coming-of-age novel about a young immigrant’s letter to his illiterate mother.Evaristo became the first Black woman to win the Book Prize for Fiction (shared with Margaret Atwood) for Girl, Woman, Other, about the lives of 12 unique characters.