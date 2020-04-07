 The lineup for Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures’ 2020 series has been announced | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The lineup for Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures’ 2020 series has been announced

By

click to enlarge lit-main.jpg
Every year, Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures’ executive director Stephanie Flom carefully curates the organization's flagship program, Ten Evenings. Flom seeks a balanced lineup with a diversity of gender, race, and age. Sometimes she’ll book a writer just starting to receive attention, such as Emily St. John Mendel or Valeria Luiselli.

But the one constant with the Ten Evening’s series is something Flom can’t control, but appreciates. “I can never underestimate our audience,” says Flom, who announced Ten Evenings’ 2020-21 lineup on Monday during Michael Ondaatje’s season ending lecture via a digital link. “They are always up for challenging reads and it makes me feel really proud to be part of this community.

The 2020-21 Ten Evenings series features prestigious award winners and new voices.


The lineup:
click to enlarge Susan Choi - PHOTO: HEATHER WESTON
Photo: Heather Weston
Susan Choi
Susan Choi: Sept. 14, 2020
Choi won the National Book Award in 2019 for her novel Trust Exercise, about students at a performing arts high school in the 1980s.
click to enlarge Terry Tempest Williams - PHOTO: ZOE RODRIGUEZ
Photo: Zoe Rodriguez
Terry Tempest Williams
Terry Tempest Williams: Oct. 12, 2020
Known as a “citizen writer” and a staunch advocate for freedom of speech, Tempest Williams’ books have examined women’s and environmental issues.
click to enlarge Laila Lalami - PHOTO: APRIL ROCHA
Photo: April Rocha
Laila Lalami
Laila Lalami: Oct. 26, 2020
Winner of the 2016 American Book Award for her novel The Moor's Account, which was also nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, Lalami’s most recent novel is The Other Americans.
click to enlarge Lily King - PHOTO: LAURA LEWIS
Photo: Laura Lewis
Lily King
Lily King: Nov. 16, 2020
King’s just-published fifth novel, Writers & Lovers, set in the late 1990s, is about a former golf prodigy whose world is upended when her mother dies and her finances crumble.
click to enlarge Brian Greene - PHOTO: ICM SPEAKERS
Photo: ICM Speakers
Brian Greene
Brian Greene: Nov. 23, 2020
The popular physicist and bestselling author Greene explores the beginning — and possible end — of the universe in his new book Until the End of Time World: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe.
click to enlarge Ta-Nehisi Coates - PHOTO: NINA SUBIN
Photo: Nina Subin
Ta-Nehisi Coates
Ta-Nehisi Coates: Dec. 7, 2020
Coates’ exploration of race and discrimination in books and essays have earned him numerous awards, including the 2015 National Book Award for Nonfiction for Between the World and Me.
click to enlarge David Treuer - PHOTO: JEAN LUC BERTINI
Photo: Jean Luc Bertini
David Treuer
David Treuer: Jan. 18, 2021
A novelist and non-fiction writer, Treuer’s most recent book, The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present, fills in a gap in the history of Native Americans.
click to enlarge Karen Russell - PHOTO: MICHAEL LIONSTAR
Photo: Michael Lionstar
Karen Russell
Karen Russell: Feb. 22, 2021
After her brilliant debut novel, 2011’s Swamplandia, Russell has released two highly praised short-story collections, Vampires in the Lemon Grove (2013) and Orange World (2019).
click to enlarge Ocean Vuong - PHOTO: TOM HINES
Photo: Tom Hines
Ocean Vuong
Ocean Vuong: March 22, 2021
The Vietnamese-American poet and writer earned plaudits for his debut novel, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, a coming-of-age novel about a young immigrant’s letter to his illiterate mother.
click to enlarge Bernardine Evaristo - PHOTO: JENNIE SCOTT
Photo: Jennie Scott
Bernardine Evaristo
Bernardine Evaristo: April 5, 2021
Evaristo became the first Black woman to win the Book Prize for Fiction (shared with Margaret Atwood) for Girl, Woman, Other, about the lives of 12 unique characters.

