The lineup for Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures’ 2020 series has been announced

But the one constant with the Ten Evening’s series is something Flom can’t control, but appreciates. “I can never underestimate our audience,” says Flom, who announced Ten Evenings’ 2020-21 lineup on Monday during Michael Ondaatje’s season ending lecture via a digital link. “They are always up for challenging reads and it makes me feel really proud to be part of this community.
The 2020-21 Ten Evenings series features prestigious award winners and new voices.
The lineup:
Choi won the National Book Award in 2019 for her novel Trust Exercise, about students at a performing arts high school in the 1980s.
Known as a “citizen writer” and a staunch advocate for freedom of speech, Tempest Williams’ books have examined women’s and environmental issues.
Winner of the 2016 American Book Award for her novel The Moor's Account, which was also nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, Lalami’s most recent novel is The Other Americans.
King’s just-published fifth novel, Writers & Lovers, set in the late 1990s, is about a former golf prodigy whose world is upended when her mother dies and her finances crumble.
The popular physicist and bestselling author Greene explores the beginning — and possible end — of the universe in his new book Until the End of Time World: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe.
Coates’ exploration of race and discrimination in books and essays have earned him numerous awards, including the 2015 National Book Award for Nonfiction for Between the World and Me.
A novelist and non-fiction writer, Treuer’s most recent book, The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present, fills in a gap in the history of Native Americans.
After her brilliant debut novel, 2011’s Swamplandia, Russell has released two highly praised short-story collections, Vampires in the Lemon Grove (2013) and Orange World (2019).
The Vietnamese-American poet and writer earned plaudits for his debut novel, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, a coming-of-age novel about a young immigrant’s letter to his illiterate mother.
Evaristo became the first Black woman to win the Book Prize for Fiction (shared with Margaret Atwood) for Girl, Woman, Other, about the lives of 12 unique characters.