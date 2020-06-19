The Hunger Games prequel is completely unnecessary

click to enlarge Photo: Todd Plitt Suzanne Collins

Oh, the rush of pleasure that filled my body when I heard that Suzanne Collins was releasing The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy. I bought the book as soon as it hit shelves, ready to immerse myself in the land of Panem. But while I enjoyed being back in that world, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was a complete disappointment.



The prequel is written from the perspective of a young President Snow, or Coriolanus Snow, as the 10th annual Hunger Games are about to take place. It's 64 years before we meet Katniss Everdeen and her fiery persona, and The Captial is trying to figure out how to get the Districts interested in watching children murder each other. To do so, they tap the graduation class at The Capital's Academy, which Snow is part of. There is none of the flair — insane costumes, vigorous training, etc. — that is seen in the trilogy. These Hunger Games are only a shadow of what comes later.



