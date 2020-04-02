 The Heinz History Center is seeking donations of materials to document Pittsburgh's response to the pandemic | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Heinz History Center is seeking donations of materials to document Pittsburgh's response to the pandemic

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The current pandemic will take months, even years, to mentally and emotionally process after it has passed. The Heinz History Center is seeking material donations for an archive that will document Pittsburgh's response to COVID-19, so that in the future, people will be able to look back on how the community responded and changed.

"As change unfolds and our community adapts, we are in the position of being able to preserve history as it happens," wrote the Detre Library & Archives staff in a blog post. "The photographs and videos we make to share with family and friends, the social media posts we create, and the simple grocery lists and home lessons plans we develop are all powerful evidence of how we are responding to the challenges we face."

The Heinz staff is mostly focused on collecting digital material right now, including personal stories; photos, video, or audio; websites, and social media posts. They are particularly seeking material from people working in different sectors, including medical professionals, service and safety workers, local businesses, educators, and students. They are also interested in hearing more generally about how Pittsburghers are spending their recreation time, interacting with friends and family, helping neighbors, and connecting with their community.


The team is also looking to preserve physical items, including takeout menus from restaurants adapting to changes, grocery lists, and homeschool lesson plans, though they are not collecting them until the History Center reopens.

The History Center took on a similar emergency archive project after the Tree of Life shooting in October 2018, when they solicited materials and memories from the public to document local and global reactions. In one year, the Rauh Jewish History Program & Archives collected over 170 linear feet of material, including letters, news articles, memorial objects, and more.

For more information on how to donate, visit the Heinz History Center website.

Pitt researchers might have a vaccine for coronavirus, but it still needs extensive testing

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

Microneedle Array Vaccine: The vaccine is delivered into the skin through a fingertip-sized patch of microscopic needles.

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By CP Staff

By CP Staff

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Rep. Mike Doyle holding a telephone town hall on coronavirus assistance on April 2

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

Rep. Mike Doyle holding a telephone town hall on coronavirus assistance on April 2
Rep. Mike Doyle holding a telephone town hall on coronavirus assistance on April 2

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

Rep. Mike Doyle holding a telephone town hall on coronavirus assistance on April 2

How Pittsburgh couple turned their 3D printer into Infinite Labs for the battle against coronavirus

By Hannah Lynn

By Hannah Lynn

Kaitlin Dornetta printing masks and face shields.

Don't forget to respond to the U.S. Census

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

Don’t forget to respond to the U.S. Census

Allegheny County Jail has been releasing inmates because of COVID-19 and why that matters

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

The Allegheny County Jail
GOP state Rep. candidate Natalie Mihalek poses as everyday Pennsylvanian in Florida congressional ad

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

Natalie Mihalek (right) with her family, as seen in Florida congressional ad.

Buy Some Happiness: Laptop stickers and pins for Pittsburgh college students

By Lisa Cunningham

By Lisa Cunningham

Buy Some Happiness: Laptop stickers and pins for Pittsburgh college students

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

By Hannah Lynn

By Hannah Lynn

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

Fall Road Trips Just Hours from Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

By Lisa Cunningham

On board the Potomac Eagle
Kaitlin Dornetta printing masks and face shields.

How Pittsburgh couple turned their 3D printer into Infinite Labs for the battle against coronavirus

By Hannah Lynn

By Hannah Lynn

Coronavirus means Pittsburghers are self-quarantining for who knows how long, so let's all vote by mail

By Ryan Deto

Coronavirus means Pittsburghers are self-quarantining for who knows how long, so let's all vote by mail

By Ryan Deto

Rep. Mike Doyle holding a telephone town hall on coronavirus assistance on April 2

By Ryan Deto

Rep. Mike Doyle holding a telephone town hall on coronavirus assistance on April 2

By Ryan Deto

The Allegheny County Jail

Allegheny County Jail has been releasing inmates because of COVID-19 and why that matters

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

