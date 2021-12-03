 The Ghost Club to make live debut at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Ghost Club to make live debut at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

By

click to enlarge Domenic Dunegan of The Ghost Club - PHOTO: ALEX ZAREK
Photo: Alex Zarek
Domenic Dunegan of The Ghost Club
In 2016, Domenic Dunegan went to a Bruce Springsteen concert with his father and left that show changed. By 2018, he had formed the Pittsburgh-based band The Ghost Club, and the act has quickly amassed a social media following and high streaming numbers across platforms like YouTube and Spotify.

"I had no real aspirations of much of anything and I left the concert just completely changed," says Dunegan. "From that moment, I just wanted to learn how to be a musician and thankfully we have the internet, so I was able to look up 'How do you play this? How do you record and produce?' And it's been one stepping stone after another, just get to where I am now."

Now The Ghost Club, which consists of Dunegan on vocals and piano, Logan Casper on bass, Zack Leya on guitar, and Stephen Kraus on drums, will make their live debut at the Thunderbird Café & Music Hall.


Earlier this year, Pittsburgh City Paper did a Song Spotlight on The Ghost Club's song "All I Know," which featured an animated video, catchy lyrics, and a pop-y melody. In the band's early days, they drew comparisons to Panic! at the Disco and fans saw a likeness between Dunegan and the lead singer Brendan Urie.

"it was kind of funny at first, and obviously, I kind of went with it just because if you can have anything to set you aside or get attention from, you obviously want to capitalize on that. Now it's kind of an afterthought just because I've moved in a way different direction and made that work for myself," says Dunegan. "You've got to start somewhere, and I mean, a lot of artists get compared to other people, like when Aerosmith was around, they were called basically a knock-off of the Rolling Stones, and The Rolling Stones were a knockoff of The Beatles, and The Beatles were a knockoff of Elvis. So you're never going to beat comparisons."

After spending the last three years really developing their sound and creating a fan base, they are ready to hit the stage.

Ahead of the show, Dunegan says the band is in a bit of disbelief.


"I mean, we've been working so hard through COVID, rehearsing all of this and we've dotted every, I crossed every T to make sure every single thing we do works," he says.

Tickets for this event are still available and can be purchased at Thunderbird Music Hall's website.
The Ghost Club with Kahone Concept and Caleb Kopta. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Sat., Dec. 4. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Trending

Speaking of...

Song Spotlight: "All I Know" by The Ghost Club

By Dani Janae

The Ghost Club
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Song Spotlight: "Gales of Worry" by String Machine

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Gales of Worry" by String Machine

Song Spotlight: "Saints on Silver" by Rave Ami

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Saints on Silver" by Rave Ami (2)

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra nominated for two Grammy Awards

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra nominated for two Grammy Awards

5 Questions with Mini Trees

By Dani Janae

5 Questions with Mini Trees
More »

Readers also liked…

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 1- 7, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

The Frick Pittsburgh to present month of outdoor fun at first-ever Winterfest

The Frick Pittsburgh to present month of outdoor fun at first-ever Winterfest

By Amanda Waltz

Immersive Exhibit offers wall-to-wall-to-wall-to-wall Van Gogh in Pittsburgh’s North Side

Immersive Exhibit offers wall-to-wall-to-wall-to-wall Van Gogh in Pittsburgh’s North Side

By Al Hoff

Highmark First Night to hop into the New Year with giant rabbits, fireworks, and more

Highmark First Night to hop into the New Year with giant rabbits, fireworks, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Caroline Polachek

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, and more (Dec. 3-5)

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation