Monday through Friday, the popular calliope steam pipe organ aboard the Gateway Clipper's Three Rivers Queen boat will play a selection

Sail Yeah!

Get ready for some dock and roll.Starting Tue., May 26, The Gateway Clipper Fleet will begin to provide some tunes for folks along the riverfront in Downtown Pittsburgh.of "Riverboat-esque" style songs for 15 to 20 minutes anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.