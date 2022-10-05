The Fearless Benjamin Lay weaves a rich, informative tale of an early abolitionist | Pittsburgh City Paper

It would be wrong to call any works on slavery an easy read, but for those who want to explore Benjamin Lay's story in a shorter, slightly more digestible way than Marcus Rediker's epic tale, The Fearless Benjamin Lay, David Lester's companion graphic novel Prophet Against Slavery should be first on your list.



But while it’s a quick read, calling the graphic novel easily digestible would be inaccurate, as the trials and tribulations of Lay could be even harder to face in visual form. The story of Lay, a dwarf and a hunchback named the “prophet against slavery” for trying to turn Quakers against the inhumane practice, is illustrated throughout this novel in bold, emotive, black-and-white images.

Lester's line art of a man hanging with blood dripping onto a large puddle beneath him is somehow even more unnerving in black-and-white than if depicted in color. The graphic novelist's stark strokes define pain with scribbled lines accenting faces stretched and worn from crying out in fear. Smears of gray ink show passionate movement. A long journey is shown by including just a small single frame on the corner of a page.

There are also things a graphic novel can do that a text-only one cannot. A scene where Lay yells out his famous lines, "No justice, no peace!" is illustrated brilliantly with voice bubbles growing in size down the vertical page, ending in large, explosive text that escapes the lines of the text box.

The text itself was adapted from Rediker’s book, and Reiker writes the afterword, noting that Lester “brought to life an unusual historical figure.”

He’s right. While Lay was a small man, Lester succeeds in depicting him as being larger than life.

October Selection:

Reluctant Immortals by Gwendolyn Kiste

Spend your October with Reluctant Immortals, the new spooky novel by Gwendolyn Kiste. The Pittsburgh-based, Bram Stoker Award-winning author tests the bounds of gothic horror fiction and history by placing the victimized heroines of Dracula and Jane Eyre in 1967 Haight-Ashbury, where they “band together to combat the toxic men bent on destroying their lives.”

