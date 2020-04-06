The Farmer’s Daughter Flowers will bring Easter flowers to you

Small businesses have been forced to get creative during the pandemic and family-owned flower shop The Farmer’s Daughter Flowers in North Side is no exception.



"We have moved a huge portion of our retail offerings online and are thinking up new services to offer in the wedding industry," says Lauren Work, the shop’s owner. "Our business model has allowed us to keep our staff on through the outbreak of corona. We are a family, and everyone is making sacrifices and banding together to get the business through this time."



The Farmer’s Daughter Flowers is also offering no-touch flower delivery, just in time for Easter on Sun., April 12. Among the many precautions taken, everything is handled with disinfectants by gloved and masked employees.



Various flower arrangements unique vases and pots are available to be wrapped in paper and ribbon and delivered to you or a loved one. For each arrangement, the shop tries to use as many blooms from locals farms as possible.





For a floral delivery, you can call the shop at 412-231-1238 or order online at thefarmersdaughterflowers.com under the "Deliveries & Pickups" tab.

Deliveries will be continued to be offered regularly, so use the pre-order option if you're thinking ahead to Mother’s Day (Sun., May 10).