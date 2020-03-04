 The Dirty PBR is 'not as gross as it sounds' | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Dirty PBR is 'not as gross as it sounds'

By

click to enlarge Dirty PBR - CP PHOTO: MAGGIE WEAVER
CP photo: Maggie Weaver
Dirty PBR

The “beertini,” also known to many as a Dirty PBR, is a Midwest classic combining cheap light beer and green olives.

It’s not as gross as it sounds. 

The brine from olives cuts the metallic taste of mass-canned beers and adds flavor to lagers that are otherwise bland and watery. Plus, it’s nice to have a snack at the end of your drink.  

Beertinis go against everything craft-beer stands for. And seeing as Pittsburgh is still experiencing a growth of homegrown breweries, it’s worth pointing out that this “cocktail” is not meant to cancel out the great brews being made locally. In fact, I wouldn’t even recommend attempting to add olives to a pilsner from East End Brewing Company or a Kolsch from Grist House Craft Brewery. Though they qualify as “light,” they do just fine without garnishes. It’s the cut-rate beer where the olives can make a big difference.

Based on Pittsburgh’s affinity for easy-drinking, it seems like the Dirty PBR would fit right in here. But in the time I’ve lived in Pittsburgh, I’ve only been brave enough to ask for it a few times. More often than not, I’m greeted with a confused — and on the rare occasion, equally dirty — look, though every now and then, I get a bartender to sacrifice a few martini olives for an order. (Note: the olives have to be green. Kalamatas don’t do the trick.)

If olives aren’t your thing, you can substitute with pickles; in the same way that pickle juice takes the burn off of whiskey in a pickleback shot, the brine of actual pickles works well with lighter, Czech-style beers. Both are fermented, and when put together, the similar flavors play together nicely.  

Another member of the Midwestern ‘tini family is the Red Beer, a light beer topped with tomato juice and salt. Though I can’t speak to this combination — tomato juice is low on my list of drinkable things — it’s nearly as revered as the classic beertini. The drink is not quite as flavorful as a michelada, but is built on a similar concept as the Dirty PBR. Tomato juice adds a memorable zest to a not-so-memorable beer.   

If you’re still thinking, “beertinis are gross and shouldn’t exist,” I encourage you to drink one of these options that offends you the least. You might learn something. 

Tags

Latest in Drink

Fantastic coffee cocktails that thankfully don't include whipped cream vodka

By Maggie Weaver

Pumkin vs. New York at Mixtape

Lincoln Avenue Brewery and First Sip Brew Box team up with transitional housing nonprofit HEARTH for its 25th anniversary beer

By Jordan Snowden

HEARTH, First Sip Brew Box, and Lincoln Avenue Brewery members

Six hidden bars in Pittsburgh, that actually want to be found

By Ryan Deto

Entrance to Villa Reale's bar on Strawberry Way in Downtown

Lego-themed pop-up bar comes to Pittsburgh this weekend

By Maggie Weaver

A throne fit for a Lego fan
More »

Readers also liked…

A lightning round with Sean Rosenkrans from The Allegheny Wine Mixer

By Craig Mrusek

Sean Rosenkrans behind the bar at The Allegheny Wine Mixer

Great bars for drinks, dancing, and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

By Maggie Weaver

Great bars for drinks, dancing and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

By Maggie Weaver

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Food+Drink

Entrance to Villa Reale's bar on Strawberry Way in Downtown

Six hidden bars in Pittsburgh, that actually want to be found

By Ryan Deto

Dirty PBR

The Dirty PBR is 'not as gross as it sounds'

By Maggie Weaver

Pumkin vs. New York at Mixtape

Fantastic coffee cocktails that thankfully don't include whipped cream vodka

By Maggie Weaver

For the first time ever, East End Brewing Company's hard cider is available outside its taproom (2)

For the first time ever, East End Brewing Company's hard cider is available outside its taproom

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation