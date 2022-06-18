The Damaged Pies celebrate 35th anniversary with concert, documentary screening

As far as local institutions go, The Damaged Pies have to rank pretty high. Founded back in 1987, the band has been a consistent force in rock 'n' roll for the last 35 years, playing just about everywhere and with everyone.
On Sun., June 19, The Damaged Pies will hold an all-in-one concert, documentary screening, and benefit at Tull Family Theater. Proceeds from the event will go towards a cause that The Damaged Pies has supported their whole career: WhyHunger’s Artists Against Hunger and Poverty.
The Damaged Pies’ resume speaks for itself; they’ve played everywhere from CBGB in New York to Sun Studios in Nashville, and played with everyone from Pete Best to Alejandro Escovedo. Yet, they always come back to Pittsburgh, and this event will set out to encapsulate that.
The day kicks off with a screening of Go and Get Your Girl, a behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling the band’s journey. The band, which is described in a press release as being known for their "trademark rock and five-part harmonies," consist of guitarist and vocalist Steve Bodner, Marjie Michel Pintea on vocals and acoustic guitar, Mark Pintea Sr. on drums, Mark Pintea Jr. on guitar and vocals, Amy Withrow on vocals and percussion, and Jerri Collins on bass, with additional vocals from Elana Shahen.
Bodner explains says the film will commemorate the band’s 35th anniversary and serve as a sequel to their 2011 movie Same Circus, Different Town.
"The idea was to get a loose, intimate look at the band through songs and interactions," says Bodner, adding, “As far as the title, Go and Get Your Girl had that old Elvis or beach movie feel that made it fit. We had a great time on the set, with our friend, Megan Paullet, sitting in on a few songs."
Captured by Tom Weber Films, this footage is described as sharing "behind-the-scenes and before-the-audience moments of the band’s artistry, backstory and the drive that has led to such longevity," and features exclusive footage of The Damaged Pies in rehearsal and performance at the Carnegie Music Hall and Free Library in Carnegie.
The band will follow up the screening with a 40-minute concert at the Tull. All of the ticket proceeds will go to WhyHunger’s fight against poverty. Attendees are also asked to bring boxed cereal, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, and granola bars, with all of the non-perishables being donated to the Coraopolis Food Bank.
The Damaged Pies. 2 p.m. Doors at 1:30 p.m. Sun., June 20. Tull Family Theater. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $10. All ages. thetullfamilytheater.org