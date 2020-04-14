The Cultural Trust cancels Three Rivers Arts Festival, other programming through June 14

In a letter to patrons, TRAF director Sarah Aziz writes that the Cultural Trust has canceled or postponed over 100 events since the pandemic began.
"Every performance cancellation, gallery closure, educational workshop delay, and arts event missed has come as a heartbreaking blow to the Trust and our community here in Pittsburgh, and foregoing this year’s traditional presentation of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival is no exception," writes Aziz.
In the letter, she notes that the festival is working to continue some of its programming digitally, encouraging patrons to check back in the coming weeks for updates about the festival's virtual plans.
In a message to patrons, EQT Festival director Pam Komar also says their team is working to provide digital programming.
"Several of the international and local artists who were scheduled to perform at this year’s festival are in the process of creating fun digital content and resources to nurture our love for the arts and theater until we can physically meet again," says Komar.