The city of Pittsburgh’s 2021 first round street paving schedule is here

On April 12, Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure released the first round of the city’s asphalt pavement resurfacing program for 2021. According to a press release, the city will be spending $16 million on street resurfacing this year, covering 34 miles of Pittsburgh roads.
In addition to asphalt street resurfacing, the programs will also be providing ADA curb ramp upgrades on paved streets, as well as repair of concrete, brick and block stone streets throughout the city. The city has also launched its spring pothole blitz, where residents can report potholes for the city to address.
DOMI expects to start paving on April 18. City officials will continue extra efforts to inform residents when their street will be paved, notifying them when vehicles must be moved. When paving is closer to beginning, DOMI will be posting their weekly paving schedule.
Here is the full list of the streets in the first round of the city’s paving season:
Street Name - Starting at - Ending at - Council District
Atkins St - Benton Ave - Dead End - 1
Atkins St - Benton Ave - Goe Ave - 1
Behan St - Galveston Ave - Dead End - 1
Benton Ave - California Ave - Brighton Rd - 1
Breker St - Dickson St - Rancheria St (2912 Breker St) - 1
Brighton Rd - Termon Ave - City Line - 1
Dalton Ave - Arendell St - Stoltz St - 1
Deer Way - Kalorama Way - Massachusetts Ave - 1
Eckert - Train Tracks - McClure - 1
Enipo Way - Rancheria St - Honora Way - 1
Honora Way - Enipo Way - Dead End - 1
James St - Knoll St - Dunloe Ave - 1
Maolis Way - Rope Way - Dead End - 1
Marshall Rd - Marshall Ave - Perrysville Ave - 1
Milroy St - Viola St - Bothwell Ave - 1
Morrisey St - Colby St - Dead End - 1
Perrott St - Oswald St - Brighton Rd - 1
Stokes Way - Gass Ave - Shadeland Ave - 1
Tarpon Way - Osgood St - Dead End - 1
Veto St - Eloise St - Gentry Way - 1
Woodland Ave - Slayton St - Shadeland Ave - 1
Zolium St - Waldorf St - Bonvue St - 1
Agusta St - Well St - Dead End - 2
Alora Way - Chartiers Ave - Dead End - 2
Ashlyn St - Sorg Way - Sherwood Ave - 2
Behrens - Cotescott - Whist Way - 2
Bellevoir Way - Allegndorf St - Allendale St - 2
Brevet Way - Hammond St - Narcissus Ave - 2
Brevet Way - Minton St - Ashlyn St - 2
Brooch Way - Narcissus Ave - Minton St - 2
Clearfield St - Ashtola Way - Dead End - 2
Creve Way - Picket Way - Krupp St - 2
Cumberland St - Cumberland St - Cumberland St - 2
Daleland Ave - Avacoll Dr - Dead End - 2
Dexter St - Stueben St - Dead End - 2
Dodds Ave - Potomac Ave - Dead End - 2
Enderlin Way - Crafton Blvd - Earlham St - 2
Glen Mawr - St Wyckoff Ave - Hunt - 2
Grandview Ave - Republic St - Oneida St - 2
Greenbush St - Wyoming St - Boggs Ave - 2
Hollywood St - Dead End - Round Top St - 2
Horner St - Greenleaf St - Dead End - 2
Jeffers St - Chartietrs - Faronia St - 2
Junius St - Greentree Rd - Dead End - 2
Junius St - Dead End - Adolph St - 2
Kohlmeyers Lane - Boggs Ave - Kramer Way - 2
Lakewood St - Rudd St - Vixen St - 2
Oakglen St - Sanboarn St - Middletown Rd - 2
Oak Way - Stafford St - Radcliffe St - 2
Powell St - Telford St - Edgecliff St - 2
Rue Grand View - Parnassus St - Dead End - 2
Sandwich Way - Dilworth St - Southern Ave - 2
Writt Way - Narcissus Ave - Minton St (Dead End) - 2
Altamont Way - Arcadia Way - Bernd St - 3
Angelo St - Amanda St - Watcher St - 3
Arcadia Way - Althea St - Vandalia St - 3
Bausman St - Brownsville Rd - Grape St - 3
Bernd St - Altamont Way - Althea - 3
Bernt St - Chalfont St - Michigan St - 3
Bradish St - 10th St - 12th St - 3
Bruner St - Linview Ave - Dead End - 3
Carey Way - 17th - 19th St - 3
Charles St - Grimes Ave - Knox Ave - 3
Cushman St - Bailey Ave - Kathleen St - 3
Eleanor St - Holt St - Cobden St - 3
Emerald St - McLain St - Dead End - 3
Estella Ave - Kingsboro St - E Warrington Ave - 3
Eugene Way - Lillian Way - Manton Way - 3
Excelsior St - Redwick - Dead End - 3
Gorgas St - Fisher St - Walde St - 3
Gregory St - Oporto St - S 18th St - 3
Grimes St - Jucunda St - Bausman St - 3
Handler St - Harcum Way - Edwards Way - 3
Knox Ave - Cedarhurst St - Orchard Pl - 3
Knox Ave - Charles St - Bausman St - 3
Kohne St - Fisher St - Henger St - 3
Louisa St - Atwood St - Dead End - 3
Maryjane St - Mary St - Harcum Way - 3
Mary St - Maryjane St - S 27th St - 3
Mathews Ave - Knox Ave - Grape St - 3
Mountain Ave - Spring St - Fisher St - 3
Orchard Pl - Knox Ave - Grimes Ave - 3
Rectenwald St - Fisher St - Wirt Way - 3
Reifert St - Georgia Ave - Brownsville Rd - 3
Roberto Clemente Dr - S Bouquet St - Schenley Dr - 3
Sarah St - S 20th St - S 24th St - 3
Sterling St - Arlington #231 - Sterling St - 3
Suncrest St - Moore Ave - Georgia Ave - 3
Swearingen Way - Sterling St - Hart Way - 3
Sydney St - S 22nd St - S 21st St - 3
Sylvania Way - Georgia Ave - Beltzhoover Ave - 3
Windom St - P J Mcardle Rdwy - Fritz St - 3
Bertram Way - Dead End - Nobles Lane - 4
Cedarcove St - Steiner St - Waterman Ave - 4
Crane Ave - Dagmar Ave - Saw Mill Rn - 4
Curranhill Ave - Shiras Ave - W Liberty Ave - 4
Esther Way - Sanderson Ave - Stewart Ave - 4
Giboa Way - Modena Way - Almora St - 4
Glenbury St - Breining St - Aaron Ave - 4
Groveland St - Gelnbury St - Aaron Ave - 4
Hampshire Ave - Cape May Ave - Suburban Ave - 4
Hampshire Ave - Cape May Ave - Fallowfield Ave - 4
Harcor Dr - Eben St - Creedmoor Pl - 4
Huey Way - Hopeland St - Ruralton St - 4
Isham Way - Queensboro Ave - Stebbins Ave - 4
July Way - Seaton St - Dead End - 4
Limore Way - Castlegate Ave - Midland St - 4
Lipton Way - Lucina St - Walne Way - 4
Lynnbrook Ave - Fiat St - Dead End - 4
Marland Way - Queenston St - Dead End - 4
Midwood Way (Park) - Lucina Ave - Parkfield St - 4
Nice Way - Windfall Way - Dead End - 4
Oleatha Way - Glenarm Ave - Ava Way - 4
Parklyn St - Goergette St - Sunbeam Way - 4
Ploch Way - Vodeli St - Dead End - 4
Saranac Palm - Beach Ave - W Liberty Ave - 4
Shiras Ave - Anglon St - Curranhill Ave - 4
Tearose Way - Limore Way - Viaduct Way - 4
Viaduct Way - Stebbins Ave - Ardsley Ave - 4
Windfall Way - Wysox St - Biscayne Dr - 4
Billiard Way - Sanders St (to 100' south to city limit) - Hutchinson St - 5
Chambers Way - Christmas Way - Dead End - 5
Crombie Street - Tilbury Ave - Beechwood Blvd - 5
Delehanty St - Oakleaf St - Leaside Dr - 5
Hoosac Neeb St - Dead End - Greenfield Ave - 5
Ilion St - Tasso St - Gladstone St - 5
Kaecher St - Bigelow St - Unnamed - 5
Kilbourne St - Nassen St - Tesla St - 5
Lydia St - Bigelow St - Connor St - 5
Melbourne St - Millington Rd - Frank St - 5
Mt. Royal Rd - Forward Ave - Dead End (North) - 5
Munhall Rd - Beacon St - Dead End - 5
Onondago St - Uptegraf St - Dead End - 5
Path St - Langhorn St - Gloster St - 5
Randall St (Quirin) - Grit Way - Gladstone St - 5
Rosemoore St - Ludwick St - Dead End - 5
Satyr Way - Nevada - Commercial - 5
Shields St - Bigelow St - Dead End - 5
Shields St - Farnsworth St - Dead End - 5
Waldeck St - Sylvan Ave - Bigelow St - 5
Allequippa St - Terrace St - Robinson St - 6
A St - Kirkbride St - California Ave - 6
Bedford Ave - Erin St - Roberts - 6
Bentley Dr - Burrows St - Kirkpatrick St - 6
Colfax St - Winifred St - Dead End - 6
Crawford St - Wylie Ave - Centre Ave - 6
Dakota St - Bryn Mawr St - Alpena St - 6
Jumonville St - Watson St - Tustin St - 6
Lisbon St (w/ Balboa section) - Webster Ave - Ridgeway St - 6
Marvista St - Hyena Way - California Ave - 6
Monaca Way - Ledlie St - Cassatt St - 6
Terrace St - Robinson St - Allequippa St - 6
Tustin St - Moultrie St - Marion St - 6
Webster Ave - Devilliers St - Erin St - 6
Whitridge St - Allequippa St - Terrace St - 6
40th St - Willow St - Foster St - 7
56th St - Mccandless Ave - Alford Way - 7
Blackberry Way - 47th St (Both Dead Ends) - 50th St - 7
Canoe Way - Woolslayer Way - Ewing St - 7
Conewago Way - Chislett St - Antietam St - 7
Cypress St - Gross St - Baum Blvd - 7
Fisk St - Government Way (Skip to Penn Ave) - Butler St - 7
Garwood Way - 42nd St - 44th St - 7
Idaline St - Ella St - Taylor St - 7
Kalamazoo Way - Greenwood St (Dead End) - Duffield St - 7
Morningside Ave - Bryant St - Vilsack St - 7
Morningside Ave - Wellesley Ave - Bryant St - 7
North St Clair - Ionic Way - Bunkerhill St - 7
North St Clair - Stanton Ave - Hampton St - 7
Poe Way - Mccandless Ave - Duncan Park - 7
Railroad St - 28th St - 31st St - 7
Sawyer St - Butler St - Dead End - 7
Service Way - Sherrod St - Cesna Way - 7
S Millvale Ave - Friendship Ave - Liberty Ave - 7
Springer Way - Samantha Way - Highview St - 7
S St Clair - Baum Blvd - Friendship Ave - 7
Stanton Ave - Sheridan Ave - Farragut St - 7
Swan Way - Greenwood St - Vetter St - 7
Swan Way - Bryant St - Hampton St - 7
Woolslayer St - Friendship Ave - Dead End - 7
Akron Way (and unnnamed alley) - Alder St - Holden St - 8
Amberson Ave - Bayard - busway - 8
Filmore St - Craig - Dithridge - 8
Hagy Pl - S Graham St - Dead End - 8
Kentucky Ave - Shady Ave - Dead End - 8
Lingrove Pl - Juniata Pl - Dead End - 8
Parkman Ave - Bigelow Blvd - Bigelow Blvd - 8
Telephone Way - Walnut St - Tara Way - 8
Walnut St - Negley - Bellefonte St - 8
Walnut St - Bellefonte St - S Aiken - 8
Card Ln - Osage Ln - S Lang Ave - 9
Carmine Way - Collins St - Sheridan Ave - 9
Carver St - Lowell St - Lincoln Ave - 9
Carver St - Larimer Ave - Paulson Ave - 9
Coleridge Pl - Coleridge St - Dead End - 9
Coleridge St - Brintell St - Woodbine St - 9
Formosa Way - N Murtland St - N Lang Ave - 9
Harvard Sq - N Beatty St - N Highland Ave - 9
Hermitage St - Pineridge St - Brushton Ave - 9
Hermitage St - Brushton Ave - N Homewood Ave - 9
Highland Dr - Lemington Ave - Wiltse Rd - 9
Larimer Ave - Broad St - Auburn St - 9
Lark Way - N Murtland St - N Dallas Ave - 9
McPherson Blvd - N Dallas Ave - N Murtland St - 9
N Fairmont St - Columbo St - Broad St - 9
Nimick Pl - Haverhill St - Fahnestock St - 9
N Lang Ave - Penn Ave - Dead End (Johnathan St) - 9
N Murtland - Penn Ave - Dead End - 9
N Murtland St - Upland St - Hermitage St - 9
Oranmore St - Brintell St - Dead End - 9
Osage Ln - Penn Ave - Dead End - 9
Perchment St - Stoneville St - Standard Ave - 9
Poketa Rd - Lincoln Ave - Verona Blvd - 9
Saxon Way - Lincoln Ave - Dead End - 9
Schenley Manor Dr - Oranmore St - Azure St - 9
Woodbine St - Coleridge St - Coleridge St (Stanton Ter area) - 9