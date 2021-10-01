 The Carnegie Science Center brings Pompeii to Pittsburgh with new exhibit | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Carnegie Science Center brings Pompeii to Pittsburgh with new exhibit

By

click to enlarge POMPEII: The Exhibition at Carnegie Science Center - PHOTO: CARNEGIE SCIENCE CENTER
Photo: Carnegie Science Center
POMPEII: The Exhibition at Carnegie Science Center
On Sat., Oct. 2, the Carnegie Science Center is opening their newest exhibition, and it’s a big one.

POMPEII: The Exhibition is an interactive experience that takes audiences through the day-to-day life of those living in Pompeii at the height of the Roman empire before the tragic eruption of Mount Vesuvius that buried the city.

“It’s my honor to host such a prestigious exhibit for Pittsburgh and to share with the city the nearly 200 artifacts that have survived in pristine condition for 2,000 years,” says Jason Brown, the director at the Science Center.


The artifacts in the exhibit were loaned to the museum by the Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy.

The exhibition, held in the PPG Science Pavilion, allows guests to walk through and learn about the artifacts and what the community used them for. Stunning scenes and statues are spaced throughout the exhibit, with the statue of Greek goddess Aphrodite greeting visitors at the beginning of the walk-through. A market, temple, theater, and baths are all part of the experience.

“From anchors to Gladiator helmets to pots and pans, visitors to POMPEII: The Exhibition will get a glimpse into the lives of the people in this ancient city,” says Brown. “The temples, paved streets, and 4D eruption theater go even further to offer an experience that immerses visitors in the rich history of the daily life and ultimate demise of this iconic place.”
click to enlarge POMPEII: The Exhibition at Carnegie Science Center - PHOTO: CARNEGIE SCIENCE CENTER
Photo: Carnegie Science Center
POMPEII: The Exhibition at Carnegie Science Center
Pottery, statues, jewelry, paintings, and a vast range of artifacts are all showcased in the exhibit. Information about the community is projected onto the walls, including how they decorated their homes, how an ancient household looked, what kind of food they made, and more.

The 4D eruption theater is one of the most intense parts of the exhibition. Once the video of the eruption ends, the screen lifts to reveal the next part of the exhibit — the bodies covered in ash, one of the largest collections of body casts ever presented.


At the end of the exhibit, there is an additional adult portion upstairs from the exit — a brothel. Signs are posted before and on the way up, warning parents who may show up with children, as there is explicit imagery and artifacts showcased.

“The Science Center’s stellar reputation in the worldwide exhibition community makes Pittsburgh an easy choice when it comes to an international tour of this importance,” says Brown in a press release.
POMPEII: The Exhibition. Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $11.50-19.95 for exhibit; $11.50-32.45 for exhibit plus general admission to museum. carnegiesciencecenter.org/exhibits/pompeii-the-exhibition

Trending

First annual SCREENSHOT: Asia Film Festival embraces a broad range of Asian and diasporic experiences
Pennsylvania breaks records for liquor sales in 2020-21 fiscal year
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh joins nationwide rallies in support of abortion rights
CarousHell the 2nd is your usual bloody, campy, carousel unicorn revenge movie
Nebby post alert: Search is on to identify mysterious poops
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

50 years of queer media in Pennsylvania to be celebrated at Point Park event

By Jason Phox

Pride march in Downtown Pittsburgh

Nebby post alert: Search is on to identify mysterious poops

By Ryan Deto

Nebby post alert: Search is on to identify mysterious poops

Residents share polarized views on future of Pittsburgh's Columbus Day Parade

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

The Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at SouthSide Works, Spirit, and more (Oct. 1-3)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at SouthSide Works, Spirit, and more (Oct. 1-3) (2)

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

By Amanda Waltz

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Queens Gambit welcomes young players back to the board for Pittsburgh Chess Week tournament

By Amanda Waltz

Queens Gambit welcomes young players back to the board for Pittsburgh Chess Week tournament

Google partners with 15 local organizations to tell Pittsburgh’s history

By Jason Phox

Google partners with 15 local organizations to tell Pittsburgh’s history
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 29- 5, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

First annual SCREENSHOT: Asia Film Festival embraces a broad range of Asian and diasporic experiences

First annual SCREENSHOT: Asia Film Festival embraces a broad range of Asian and diasporic experiences

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Robbie (voiced by B. Barnabei), Ms. Laurenc (actress Judy Kirby), and Duke (voiced by Steve Rimpici) in CarousHell the 2nd

CarousHell the 2nd is your usual bloody, campy, carousel unicorn revenge movie

By Owen Gabbey

Google partners with 15 local organizations to tell Pittsburgh’s history

Google partners with 15 local organizations to tell Pittsburgh’s history

By Jason Phox

5 Questions with Julien Baker

5 Questions with Julien Baker

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation