The Carnegie Science Center brings Pompeii to Pittsburgh with new exhibit

On Sat., Oct. 2, the Carnegie Science Center is opening their newest exhibition, and it’s a big one.is an interactive experience that takes audiences through the day-to-day life of those living in Pompeii at the height of the Roman empire before the tragic eruption of Mount Vesuvius that buried the city.“It’s my honor to host such a prestigious exhibit for Pittsburgh and to share with the city the nearly 200 artifacts that have survived in pristine condition for 2,000 years,” says Jason Brown, the director at the Science Center.The artifacts in the exhibit were loaned to the museum by the Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy.The exhibition, held in the PPG Science Pavilion, allows guests to walk through and learn about the artifacts and what the community used them for. Stunning scenes and statues are spaced throughout the exhibit, with the statue of Greek goddess Aphrodite greeting visitors at the beginning of the walk-through. A market, temple, theater, and baths are all part of the experience.“From anchors to Gladiator helmets to pots and pans, visitors towill get a glimpse into the lives of the people in this ancient city,” says Brown. “The temples, paved streets, and 4D eruption theater go even further to offer an experience that immerses visitors in the rich history of the daily life and ultimate demise of this iconic place.”Pottery, statues, jewelry, paintings, and a vast range of artifacts are all showcased in the exhibit. Information about the community is projected onto the walls, including how they decorated their homes, how an ancient household looked, what kind of food they made, and more.The 4D eruption theater is one of the most intense parts of the exhibition. Once the video of the eruption ends, the screen lifts to reveal the next part of the exhibit — the bodies covered in ash, one of the largest collections of body casts ever presented.At the end of the exhibit, there is an additional adult portion upstairs from the exit — a brothel. Signs are posted before and on the way up, warning parents who may show up with children, as there is explicit imagery and artifacts showcased.“The Science Center’s stellar reputation in the worldwide exhibition community makes Pittsburgh an easy choice when it comes to an international tour of this importance,” says Brown in a press release.