The annual Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive is back

The museum is collecting children's and adult sweaters — new and lightly used — outside the museum. While the inside of the museum is closed to visitors due to the pandemic, there are collection bins available for contactless drop-off. Over the two decades of the sweater drive, the museum has collected over 42,000 sweaters, according to a press release.
The drive runs until Thu., Dec. 17, after which the sweaters will be distributed through the Presbyterian Churches of the Tri-State Area, the Homeless Children’s Education Fund, and Community Human Services.
"For decades, Fred Rogers has been an invaluable resource for imparting lessons about giving and sharing to millions of children," said the museum's executive director Jane Werner in a press release. "It is important to continue the tradition of kindness by holding the sweater drive this year, albeit under difficult circumstances."