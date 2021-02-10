 The album Soulshowmike’s been waiting on for an entire year | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The album Soulshowmike’s been waiting on for an entire year

By

click to enlarge music-teaser.jpg
Over two separate occasions in the past two years, I’ve come to realize two great things about a Soulive-headlined show. One is that the members of the funk/jazz trio Soulive always bring it hard, and the other is that their opening act is always awesome. I discovered DJ Williams’ Shots Fired that way and, more recently, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio of Seattle.

When DLO3 played one of Pittsburgh’s final pre-pandemic concerts in January 2020, it was an opportunity to compare a newer organ power trio to a veteran act. My conclusion: Soulive hits you hard from beginning to end, while upstart Delvon Lamarr and his band can, and does at times, crank it back in proper vintage style. Don’t let Lamarr fool you, though.
DLO3’s second studio album, I Told You So, was released at the end of January on Colemine Records. I’ve been waiting for this album for an entire year. It’s a nine-track set reminiscent of the fabled B3-based Booker T. & The MGs. “Girly Face” is a nice laid-back number that sets up a mood swing or two: Jimmy James’ beach guitar on “Fo Sho” and then total ripping on “Aces.” It then slides back to a totally downtempo (and unexpected) cover of Wham!’s “Careless Whisper.” Lamar presses all of the right buttons in his playing. Grant Schroff does a fine job on studio percussion, filling in for regular, live member Dan Weiss.

You’ll hear early plays of this new release on The Soul Show, starting Valentine’s Day weekend.
Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in four markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. Canton is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.

Trending

A Pittsburgh guide to Valentine's Day, regardless of how you feel about the holiday
How Pittsburgh's Asian restaurants and community are adjusting to a pandemic Lunar New Year
Black-led Community Spotlight: ULYP of Greater Pittsburgh is building a network of young and successful Black professionals
Prime Stage Theatre returns to historical subject with one-woman show Sojourner
Skipping Democratic endorsement, three Allegheny County judicial candidates join forces instead
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

How Pittsburgh's Asian restaurants and community are adjusting to a pandemic Lunar New Year

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

How Pittsburgh's Asian restaurants and community are adjusting to a pandemic Lunar New Year

Skipping Democratic endorsement, three Allegheny County judicial candidates join forces instead

By Ryan Deto

Nicola Henry-Taylor, Mik Pappas, and Lisa Middleman

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Mayor Bill Peduto names appointees to Pittsburgh’s new LGBTQIA+ Commission

By Amanda Waltz

Mayor Bill Peduto names appointees to Pittsburgh’s new LGBTQIA+ Commission
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Pittsburgh Irish Festival hosts concert honoring St. Brigid, the lesser-known female counterpart to St. Patrick

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Irish Festival hosts concert honoring St. Brigid, the lesser-known female counterpart to St. Patrick (2)

Soulshowmike’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

By Mike Canton

Soulshowmike’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

INEZ reveals the making of the music video for her song "Clouds"

By Amanda Waltz

INEZ and Clara Kent behind the scenes of the "Clouds" music video

Over 60 Pittsburgh artists come together for single "SOS 2020" to help local venues

By Jordan Snowden

Screenshot from the SOS 2020 promo video
More »

Readers also liked…

Internationally acclaimed multilingual jazz band comes to Thunderbird Café and Music Hall for CD release party

By Jordan Snowden

Afro Yaqui Music Collective

Open-format monthly dance party Junction 'is an enigma of sounds'

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Shoe and Deejay Aesthetics

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 10-16, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Mrs. Kasha Davis in Workhorse Queen

Pittsburgh-produced documentary Workhorse Queen looks at life after RuPaul's Drag Race

By Amanda Waltz

Leanne and Steve Ford

How a new Pittsburgh-based HGTV home renovation show almost made me buy a painting of a duck

By Hannah Lynn

The Cartoon Academy logo, featuring a cartoon-ified Joe Wos, who will teach the course.

WQED's Cartoon Academy invites everyone to learn to draw cartoons

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation