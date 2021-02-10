The album Soulshowmike’s been waiting on for an entire year

When DLO3 played one of Pittsburgh’s final pre-pandemic concerts in January 2020, it was an opportunity to compare a newer organ power trio to a veteran act. My conclusion: Soulive hits you hard from beginning to end, while upstart Delvon Lamarr and his band can, and does at times, crank it back in proper vintage style. Don’t let Lamarr fool you, though.
DLO3’s second studio album, I Told You So, was released at the end of January on Colemine Records. I’ve been waiting for this album for an entire year. It’s a nine-track set reminiscent of the fabled B3-based Booker T. & The MGs. “Girly Face” is a nice laid-back number that sets up a mood swing or two: Jimmy James’ beach guitar on “Fo Sho” and then total ripping on “Aces.” It then slides back to a totally downtempo (and unexpected) cover of Wham!’s “Careless Whisper.” Lamar presses all of the right buttons in his playing. Grant Schroff does a fine job on studio percussion, filling in for regular, live member Dan Weiss.
You’ll hear early plays of this new release on The Soul Show, starting Valentine’s Day weekend.
Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in four markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. Canton is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.