 The 412 with Steve Aoki | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The 412 with Steve Aoki

By

click to enlarge Steve Aoki - GIRLY ACTION
Girly Action
Steve Aoki

Probably best known for throwing cakes during performances — an honor now saved for his “die-hard fans” — Steve Aoki touches down in Pittsburgh on Sun., March 8 at Stage AE in support of his forthcoming album, Neon Future IV

In addition to being a two-time Grammy-nominated DJ/producer, Aoki is the founder of Dim Mak Records, an independent label that has boosted acts such as The Chainsmokers, Dillon Francis, Zedd, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert. 

Before a possible "caking" in Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh City Paper chatted with Aoki for The 412, CP’s music feature where you can find band/musician updates and fun, random tidbits of information, all in one.

click to enlarge music3-4-12.jpg

questions about emotions

How do you rectify a bad day?
You have to reset. Mediation is a good way of resetting, like putting ginger in your mouth when you don’t feel good.

When’s the last time you cried from happiness?
Probably last night. My mom celebrated her birthday — birthday brunch, birthday dinner — you know, I’m just so happy seeing my mom happy and so grateful for my family.

What’s one song you can’t listen to without getting emotional?
Linkin Park, “A Light That Never Comes”

How can your family and friends tell that you’re in a silly or fun mood?
Usually after drinking coffee. When I drink coffee, I start bouncing around. I keep it positive generally, but the coffee is definitely a booster.


click to enlarge music3-1-12.jpg

question about food

What’s your go-to before or after show meal?
Before, I try not to eat too much because I hate food bouncing around in my stomach while I’m jumping around on stage. I’m on a strict diet against carbs, so I’m eating a lot of fish and veggies. And I love me some rice, that’s the one carb I’ll eat. Probably the best time to eat is right after a show. 

click to enlarge music3-2-12.jpg

questions about hair
Are you a comb or a brush person?


Definitely brush. My hair is way too thick for a comb. It gets tangled and a comb does it no justice. When I see a comb I run away.

What’s a hair product that you can’t live without?
This hair product that I got in Japan that I really like — I don’t promote them at all — Satinique.

Tags

Latest in Music

The deceptive tranquility of Akono Miles' EP Dust to Go

By Alex Gordon

The deceptive tranquility of Akono Miles' EP Dust to Go

The Local 913: Kahone Concept

By Liz Felix

The Local 913: Kahone Concept

Make Sure You Have Fun branches into online radio

By Jordan Snowden

A selection of the shows featured on MSYH.FM

Santana, Tove Lo, The Weeknd, and more are performing in Pittsburgh this summer

By Jordan Snowden

Carlos Santana
More »

Readers also liked…

Folk musician Dom Flemons tackles the legacy of the black cowboy

By Hannah Lynn

Dom Flemons

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 4-10, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Carlos Santana

Santana, Tove Lo, The Weeknd, and more are performing in Pittsburgh this summer

By Jordan Snowden

A selection of the shows featured on MSYH.FM

Make Sure You Have Fun branches into online radio

By Jordan Snowden

Steve Aoki

The 412 with Steve Aoki

By Jordan Snowden

The Local 913: Kahone Concept

The Local 913: Kahone Concept

By Liz Felix

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation