The 412 with Steve Aoki

Probably best known for throwing cakes during performances — an honor now saved for his “die-hard fans” — Steve Aoki touches down in Pittsburgh on Sun., March 8 at Stage AE in support of his forthcoming album, Neon Future IV.

In addition to being a two-time Grammy-nominated DJ/producer, Aoki is the founder of Dim Mak Records, an independent label that has boosted acts such as The Chainsmokers, Dillon Francis, Zedd, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Before a possible "caking" in Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh City Paper chatted with Aoki for The 412, CP’s music feature where you can find band/musician updates and fun, random tidbits of information, all in one.

questions about emotions

How do you rectify a bad day?

You have to reset. Mediation is a good way of resetting, like putting ginger in your mouth when you don’t feel good.

When’s the last time you cried from happiness?

Probably last night. My mom celebrated her birthday — birthday brunch, birthday dinner — you know, I’m just so happy seeing my mom happy and so grateful for my family.

What’s one song you can’t listen to without getting emotional?

Linkin Park, “A Light That Never Comes”

How can your family and friends tell that you’re in a silly or fun mood?

Usually after drinking coffee. When I drink coffee, I start bouncing around. I keep it positive generally, but the coffee is definitely a booster.





question about food

What’s your go-to before or after show meal?

Before, I try not to eat too much because I hate food bouncing around in my stomach while I’m jumping around on stage. I’m on a strict diet against carbs, so I’m eating a lot of fish and veggies. And I love me some rice, that’s the one carb I’ll eat. Probably the best time to eat is right after a show.

Definitely brush. My hair is way too thick for a comb. It gets tangled and a comb does it no justice. When I see a comb I run away.

What’s a hair product that you can’t live without?

This hair product that I got in Japan that I really like — I don’t promote them at all — Satinique.