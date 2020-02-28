The 412 with of Montreal's Kevin Barnes

UR FUN, of Montreal's 17th LP, takes listeners back to the bubbly sounds of the 1980s, and was written and recorded entirely by Barnes himself. He puts together synth-laden sounds of the past with modern lyrics making for an unexpected but relatable and danceable album.
Before of Montreal's Pittsburgh tour stop, with openers for the show including New York's Lily and Horn Horse and Pittsburgh's own newly formed Chariot Fade, Pittsburgh City Paper chatted with Barnes' for The 412, CP’s feature where you can stay up to date with your favorite bands/musicians and learn fun, random tidbits about them.
questions about fun
What's your go-to way to have fun?
I like playing drunken sports with my friends. I really like playing drunk volleyball, but not following the official rules or anything, because actually volleyball is really hard. We make up our own rules, play it outside in the backyard - it can go in the trees and it still counts - we have the really low so you can slam it down on people, it's really fun.
Tell me about a time you thought you were having fun but ended up getting in trouble.
That's kind of the story of my life. That's the thing about fun, if you worry too much about other people, it's hard to have a good time. You're supposed to lose yourself and not be self-conscious. But inevitably someone gets their feelings hurt or something bad happens. So, it's tricky. It's hard to have good, clean fun all the time.
Off the top of your head, what would be an acronym for your album UR FUN?
Universe Rests For the Universe's Nonsense
What's the most fun you ever had on tour?
There's some tours that we did where I was just really out of my mind and mixing things that I shouldn't have been mixing necessarily and just having a lot of fun and being really reckless and wild. It's not something that sustainable for too long or else it becomes pathetic, but for that brief period I probably had the most fun.
question about music
If people like UR FUN, what are some albums that you would recommend?
The things that influenced it are records from mid-'80s, like Cyndi Lauper, She's So Unusual, Janet Jackson's Control, and Culture Club, things like that. If you want to get into the spirit of UR FUN you can listen to those records.
questions about mornings
What's the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?
The first thing I do, I'm forced to do, because my dog will go crazy until I do it, is feed my dog.
Say you wake up one day and have no obligations. What would your ideal morning look like?
Working on creative projects. I started getting into video art and just making weird chopped up video art and video collage stuff. So, I guess just spending the day doing that.