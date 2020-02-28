The 412 with of Montreal's Kevin Barnes

click to enlarge Photo: Christina Schneider Kevin Barnes

Of Montreal's UR FUN tour kicked off yesterday in Athens, Ga., and makes its way to Pittsburgh on Sat., March 7 at Mr. Smalls Theatre. The psychedelic pop band, helmed by Kevin Barnes, is traveling across the U.S. following the release of its latest album., of Montreal's 17th LP, takes listeners back to the bubbly sounds of the 1980s, and was written and recorded entirely by Barnes himself. He puts together synth-laden sounds of the past with modern lyrics making for an unexpected but relatable and danceable album.Before of Montreal's Pittsburgh tour stop, with ochatted with Barnes' forI like playing drunken sports with my friends. I really like playing drunk volleyball, but not following the official rules or anything, because actually volleyball is really hard. We make up our own rules, play it outside in the backyard - it can go in the trees and it still counts - we have the really low so you can slam it down on people, it's really fun.That's kind of the story of my life. That's the thing about fun, if you worry too much about other people, it's hard to have a good time. You're supposed to lose yourself and not be self-conscious. But inevitably someone gets their feelings hurt or something bad happens. So, it's tricky. It's hard to have good, clean fun all the time.Universe Rests For the Universe's NonsenseThere's some tours that we did where I was just really out of my mind and mixing things that I shouldn't have been mixing necessarily and just having a lot of fun and being really reckless and wild. It's not something that sustainable for too long or else it becomes pathetic, but for that brief period I probably had the most fun.The things that influenced it are records from mid-'80s, like Cyndi Lauper,, Janet Jackson's, andThe first thing I do, I'm forced to do, because my dog will go crazy until I do it, is feed my dog.Working on creative projects. I started getting into video art and just making weird chopped up video art and video collage stuff. So, I guess just spending the day doing that.