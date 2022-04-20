The 4/20 Issue

Pittsburgh City Paper is devoting its April 20, 2022 issue to the biggest holiday of the year for cannabis consumers, featuring everything from stories about a bill aiming to allow people to home grow to a story informing patients about the best local discounts at area dispensaries.
We’ve also got an incredible first-person essay from Daniel Muessig, “the last cannabis prisoner,” who is about to go to prison for marijuana-related charges.
“The people who put me in prison — both the government and their informants — either fail to realize or don't care about the fact that history will vindicate me and reserve a far harsher judgment of them,” he writes.
It’s high time you start reading! And remember, it's 4/20 at least twice every day.
