 The 4/20 Issue | Marijuana Issue | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The 4/20 Issue

By

click to enlarge CP DESIGN: LUCY CHEN
CP Design: Lucy Chen
Happy 4/20!

Pittsburgh City Paper is devoting its April 20, 2022 issue to the biggest holiday of the year for cannabis consumers, featuring everything from stories about a bill aiming to allow people to home grow to a story informing patients about the best local discounts at area dispensaries.

We’ve also got an incredible first-person essay from Daniel Muessig, “the last cannabis prisoner,” who is about to go to prison for marijuana-related charges.


“The people who put me in prison — both the government and their informants — either fail to realize or don't care about the fact that history will vindicate me and reserve a far harsher judgment of them,” he writes.

It’s high time you start reading! And remember, it's 4/20 at least twice every day.

Trending

Tags

More Marijuana Issue »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 20-26, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh bakeries welcome spring with fresh fruits, floral ingredients

Pittsburgh bakeries welcome spring with fresh fruits, floral ingredients

By Lisa Cunningham

Behind-the-scenes at Page's, Pittsburgh's iconic ice cream shop

Behind-the-scenes at Page's, Pittsburgh's iconic ice cream shop

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh’s spring concert season is ready to bring back crowds

Pittsburgh’s spring concert season is ready to bring back crowds

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation