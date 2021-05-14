The 2021 farmers market season in Pittsburgh is here

Bloomfield Saturday Market
5050 Liberty Ave.
Saturdays, May 8-Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Purchase locally grown, produced, and created produce, cheese, meat, coffee, hummus, and prepared hot and cold foods from the Bloomfield Saturday Market, sponsored by the Bloomfield Development Corporation. EBT/SNAP is accepted, and with every $5 spent in EBT, shoppers will get $2 in Food Bucks, which can be used on fresh fruits and vegetables, or any plant that produces a fruit or vegetable. Masks and social distancing are required, and dogs are allowed.
City of Pittsburgh Farmers Markets
Purchase prepared food, fresh produce, starter plants, and more at the three neighborhood farmers markets put on by the city government. Pay with card or exact amount in cash. Masks and social distancing are required, and pets are not permitted.
Squirrel Hill Market: Beacon/Bartlett parking lot
Sundays, May 16-Nov. 21 (closed July 4), 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
East Liberty Market: N. Euclid Ave. and Broad St. (Garland Parklet)
Mondays, May 10-Nov. 22 (close May 31 and Sept. 6), 3-7 p.m.
North Side Market: East Ohio St. and Cedar Ave. (Allegheny Commons Park)
Fridays, May 14-Nov. 19, 3-7 p.m.
Forest Hills Farmers Market
1840 Ardmore Blvd.
Fridays, May 21-Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.
Peruse the selection of pierogies, baked goods and sweets, fresh produce, hummus, top-grade meats, and more at Forest Hills Farmers Market, managed by the Late Bloomers Garden Club.
Lawrenceville Farmers Market
Arsenal Park, between 39th and 40th streets
Tuesdays, May 18-Nov. 2, 3-7 p.m. (3-4 p.m. is reserved for shoppers disproportionately affected by COVID)
Tuesdays, Nov. 9-Dec. 14, 3-6 p.m. (3-3:30pm is reserved for shoppers disproportionately affected by COVID)
Lawrenceville United’s farmers market focuses on accessibility to fresh, healthy food, especially for low-income families, older adults, and individuals with food insecurity or low food access. The farmers market is accessible via walking, public transit, driving, or biking, and allows purchases using SNAP/EBT, as well as WIC and Senior FMNP vouchers. Every $5 spent in EBT will give shoppers $2 in Fresh Access Food Buck. First-time market goers are requested to register in advance. Masks and social distancing are required.
Market Square Farmers Market
Market Square, Downtown
Thursdays, May 13-Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Rain or shine, this farmers market, presented by Green Mountain Energy, has a variety of regionally grown produce, organic products, and small-batch foods. Market goers will also be able to enjoy live music from local singers and songwriters. Masks and social distancing are required.
Monroeville Farmers Market
2399 Tillbrook Road (Monroeville Community Park)
Saturdays, May 8-Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Started by the Monroeville Lion's Club in 1982, the Monroeville Farmers Market offers a variety of fresh produce, preserves, baked goods, and more.
Mt. Lebanon Uptown Farmers Market
Washington Road (Mt. Lebanon Uptown Business District)
May 8-Oct. 30, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
With a core group of vendors along with a rotating selection of small businesses, the Mt. Lebanon Uptown Farmers Market guarantees staples like fresh produce along with a selection of breads, meats, cheeses, art, apparel, jewelry, housewares, and more. Masks and social distancing are required.
Wilkinsburg Open Market
739 Penn Ave. (Harold Young, Sr. Parklet)
Thursdays, June 17-Oct. 14, 4-6 p.m.
Purchase locally grown and sourced produce, plants, baked goods, prepared foods, and more from the Wilkinsburg Open Market. Patrons can pay with cash, debit, credit, SNAP, and Food Bucks.
If you run a local farmers market that was not included in this list, please reach out to kimrooney@pghcitypaper.com.