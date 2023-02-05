Best THC Detox Methods to Cleanse Weed From Your System | Pittsburgh City Paper





Consumption of THC has been declared illegal in many regions of the United States. Therefore, to adhere to the federal government's rules, many organizations include drug screening as a part of their employment procedure. They believe that a drug-free environment can improve productivity and efficiency along with creating a safe place for everyone.

Since drug-screening practice has shown great results in various sectors, it is no longer just a pre-employment process. Instead, the existing employees are also required to pass their drug test, which takes place from time to time.

There are several methods available in the market to detox THC out of your system. However, many individuals are not familiar with these methods. Therefore, they wait for their body to get rid of THC naturally, which can take weeks, sometimes even months.

Now, drug tests can take place during your employment, and you might not be prepared for it. Therefore, to ensure that being high does not cost you your job, we have the best THC detox methods mentioned below to easily get you through the test.

Top 4 THC Detox Methods To Pass A Drug Test

Detox Drinks – Overall Best THC Detox Method to Detoxify Your Body

Detox Pills – Effective Method for Marijuana Detoxification

Hair Shampoo – Popular Detox Method to Pass Hair Follicles Drug Test

Mouthwash – Recommended THC Detox Cleanser for Oral Swab Test

#1. Detox Drinks – Overall Best THC Detox Method to Detoxify Your Body

Drug tests are often conducted on a sudden basis. Therefore, most individuals are not prepared for it and require a fast and effective treatment in order to clear it. In such situations, detox drinks are optimal for an immediate cleanse.

Out of the many detox drinks available, Mega Clean Detox Drink has received great popularity, as the product offers great value for its price. It is considered one of the most effective drinks on the market today. Apart from clearing THC particles from the system, the drink also eliminates other harmful toxins in your body. The manufacturers claim there are various nutrients in the drink that boost the health of the consumer.

As per the product description, it takes about three hours for the product to kick in and show optimal results in the case of THC detoxification. The reviews state that the drink helps people pass their drug tests. However, the manufacturers do not provide a 100% guarantee that it will help you with yours, but they say that it is better than the natural remedies that people opt for instead.

The Mega Clean Detox Drink is available in two flavors — Wild Berry and Tropical. There are free tablets that come with the package to complement the detox drink as well. The overall product has received an overwhelming response and great praises. Who would not want to give such a package a shot?

In order to get the ultimate results, it is advised that you shake the bottle before use and drink it all at a time. Fill the bottle with water and drink the remaining again after 15 minutes. With regular use of such supplements, you may see a significant drop in THC levels in your system.

If you wish to know more about the product and its advantages, you can contact their exceptional and responsive customer service through the details on the brand page. The producers guarantee to solve each and every query of its customer in a timely manner.

The effect of the product is distinctive after three hours of consumption, and it can last for around five hours before it starts to fade away. Within this time, there are high chances that the body is THC-free or the presence of THC is comparatively minimal. Either way, the manufacturers ensure the product makes the human body better and healthier than before.

#2. Toxin Rid Detox Pills – Effective Method for Marijuana Detoxification

Detox pills work similarly to detox drinks. However, since they take more time compared to the drinks, people often get skeptical about using them.

With detox programs being used to reduce toxins in the body, detox pills are extremely helpful for users who consume cannabis-based products daily and require constant detox. This states that these pills do not only target THC chemicals; instead, it works to provide the consumer with a healthy lifestyle overall.

According to the program's creators, the product will take five days to remove THC residues from your body. Although this product is described as 'Detox Pills,' the package comprises pills, dietary fiber, and a detox drink. Despite the different elements in the package, the manufacturers claim that detox tablets are the most effective way to reduce THC levels in your system. Each box includes 75 pills and one ounce and one fluid ounce of dietary fiber and detox juice, respectively.

There are several detox edibles available on the market today. However, not all of them show a significant difference, as most of them linger in the human body for a long period of time. 5 Day Detox is one of the few detox edibles that have shown a significant drop in THC levels and has ensured to deliver to all its claims. The product has worked effectively for individuals who consume cannabis-based products on a regular basis.

Furthermore, because it consists of three unique drugs, this therapy attempts to combat THC production in your system from every possible aspect. According to the product manufacturer, toxins are said to be flushed out in five days. In order to guarantee 100% customer satisfaction, Toxin Rid ensures that if you are not THC-free after five days of utilizing this procedure, you will receive your money back with no questions asked. Such claims state that the brand is confident with its offerings and stands by its products with zero doubt.

Like the detox drink discussed above, these detox pills claim to cleanse various organs and systems in your body. Your saliva, urine, and blood may become cleaner and healthier within an hour of starting this program. In order to begin your adventure with Toxin Rid, it is advised to take three pills every day for five days at one-hour intervals for five hours. Following that, you must drink the detox liquid a few hours after finishing the last three tablets on the program's final day. Remember not to eat or drink anything besides water during these two hours to avoid interfering with how the product works in your body.

#3. Toxin Rid Hair Shampoo – Popular Detox Method to Pass Hair Follicles Drug Test

THC remains in your hair for longer, so many drug tests now include a hair test. Hair tests can retain traces of THC for up to 90 days after you have consumed it. In order to quickly get rid of any sign of THC in your hair, we suggest using a THC detox shampoo, such as TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Hair Shampoo.

With its deep-cleaning components that eliminate oil buildup, toxins, and other impurities from the hair, the Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo may assist you in clearing the drug test easily. In order to get the best results, massage the shampoo into your scalp for at least 15 minutes in lukewarm water. TestClear suggests using it every day for three to ten days before your test.

Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo is a clarifying, aloe-vera based shampoo that may allow you to eliminate toxins from your scalp. It is a deep-cleaning solution that gently eliminates residue buildup, chemicals, and other impurities from hair follicles.

Wash your hair with shampoo, as usual, every day in the days leading up to your test. With thousands of favorable reviews and proven efficacy, TestClear's shampoo is one of the most popular THC detox shampoos.

#4. Toxin Rid Mouthwash – Recommended THC Detox Cleanser for Oral Swab Test

THC is not detectable in the saliva for very long, and a detox mouthwash provides a non-intrusive solution that is ideal. Toxin Rid Rescue Wash Mouthwash is an optimal mouthwash for THC cleansing. The product comes in a one-ounce container and will provide you with the required cleansing effect.

The mentioned high-quality mouthwash is meant to cleanse your mouth of toxins for four hours. The product eliminates the most toxins from your body quickly, enhancing your chances of passing a saliva drug test.

Simply gargle the mouthwash a few hours before your test to see the results. Another advantage of this medication is that it comes in a little one-ounce vial that is easier to store before the test.

Many individuals have successfully passed a saliva drug test after using this mouthwash. That is why it has hundreds of favorable reviews and is one of the most popular THC detox products on the internet. It is also one of the least expensive ways to pass a drug test compared to detox drinks and pills.

#5. Home Remedies – Lemon Juice & Water

Lemon water is the go-to treatment for virtually everything detox-related, so the list would be incomplete without it. Individuals who have used marijuana for a long time will tell you that lemon juice and water is one of the easiest yet most efficient ways to battle any detectable THC levels in your system. As compared to the other options on the list, the results provided by this composition might be slow, but they should not be overlooked.

If you are on a tight budget and cannot make out the means to finance a detox program, then lemon juice and water might just be the way for you. The composition is high in antioxidants and vitamins, which help in getting rid of THC and other toxins in the body effectively. Furthermore, employing this treatment in your routine will not require much time or effort. It is perhaps the most convenient THC detox remedy and an easily available product compared to a premade drink or tablet.

To begin with, you are extremely likely to have lemons or limes in your kitchen, which saves you a trip to the grocery store. Simply mix one tablespoon of lemon juice into half of a liter of water and consume it throughout the day. Since this is a mild solution with no side effects, you can sip it as frequently as you wish at regular intervals for four to five days to see a positive outcome.

#6. Cranberry Juice

Although cranberry juice might not be your first pick, it has undoubtedly saved a lot of consumers from failing the drug test.

Cranberry juice might not be the most effective and quickest way to cleanse your body; however, it is comparatively cheaper than the THC detox programs. Moreover, cranberry juice is readily available at any local store, making it a convenient way to prepare for your drug test. Even if the fluid takes more time to show results, it has been noted by users that it leaves no trace of THC in your system over time.

The primary goal of a detox solution is to eliminate toxins from the human body. Since cranberry juice is a natural diuretic, it strengthens the urge to pee and naturally releases cannabis-derived substances in the body. To see a positive outcome at the earliest, you may consume the liquid at regular intervals without worrying about any side effects.

A bottle of store-bought cranberry juice might get the work done. However, since there are artificial flavors and excessive sugar in the composition, it is not highly suggested as a detox solution. Since fresh juice is easily accessible, it is often preferred as a THC detox method.

The cannabis metabolites are briefly flushed from your urine using this procedure. Therefore, this treatment is often used as a same-day flushing method to pass a drug test. With the consumption of cranberry juice, the concentration of marijuana metabolites in your urine may decrease, and you may be able to urinate cleanly for several hours, making you pass the drug test.

#7. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is one of the best home remedies to kick THC out of your system. We have not ranked this natural detox approach higher on the list because it is not as effective as detox drinks or detox pills. However, it is a more inexpensive and easily accessible method compared to them.

Many individuals throughout the world take apple cider vinegar daily because of its purported health advantages. The component is often ingested in dilute form with a water mixture or as a dressing on your meal. However, because apple cider vinegar has excellent antimicrobial characteristics, it is always good to include it in your diet, whether or not you have been taking THC.

Mix two tablespoons of pure apple cider vinegar with eight ounces of purified water to get the most out of this home remedy. In case you do not like the acidic flavor of cider, you can mix organic honey to composition as a sweetener.

Consuming too much apple cider vinegar per day has not shown to produce major side effects, but it is advised to check with a doctor before taking too much of it. Those who use apple cider vinegar as a THC detox method frequently report that it improves their digestion and overall health.

Even if it does not eradicate THC as rapidly as a store-bought detox drink, vinegar may considerably strengthen your immunity and bring additional advantages. As a result, it would be unfair to dismiss this approach just because it does not take impact as rapidly as you would want.

Types of Drug Tests on the Market

THC is short for tetrahydrocannabinol, a chemical compound driven by the hemp plant. When you ingest or smoke THC, it runs into your bloodstream, which further delivers it to the brain and other organs. Various factors such as the frequency, amount, and consumer's metabolism determine the impact of THC on the drug test.

Among the many THC detox pills, some of the most common is the use of detox drinks and detox pills along with a program with a limited timeframe. With that, many have found home remedies to be highly beneficial in getting rid of THC.

There are many different drug tests available today in order to keep track of THC in your system. A consumer needs to understand the difference between them and how they work. The most common drug test types are mentioned below.

Urine Test

The urine test is the most employed drug test today by various drug testing platforms since it provides a thorough insight into the consumers' metabolism. You can test the presence of various drugs through these tests. The period of THC detection through this test can vary based on the individual's consumption and its frequency. In the case of a casual consumer, you can test positive if the test is taken within 3 days of consumption. At the same time, a moderate user can test positive in a urine test for 7 to 21 days. In the case of being a frequent cannabis consumer, the drugs can linger in your system for up to 45 days.

Saliva Test

To identify substances in a person's system, a saliva drug test searches for drugs or alcohol in an individual's saliva. These tests are quick and easy to do, produce little harm to the user, and are affordable. A single quick swab can determine if the consumer has consumed drugs in the last 3 to 24 hours. The following window can be longer if the individual is a frequent cannabis consumer. Saliva samples have the smallest detection window compared to other drug tests, making them suitable for testing with reasonable suspicion.

Blood Test

Blood testing differs from other types of testing in that it is designed to identify the metabolites that a drug produces when broken down. Both the parent chemicals and metabolites of illegal substances can be identified in the blood. The most accurate approach to detecting THC in your system is blood testing, but it is also the most intrusive. For one to two days, blood tests can successfully detect marijuana. In rare situations, it has been identified after 25 days. Repeated high dosages lengthen the period it may be detected. While drugs can be discovered in the urine for many days and hair for several months, the duration in the blood is generally minutes to hours.

Hair Follicle Test

A hair follicle drug test is used to detect drug usage of prescription medications, alcohol, or illicit substances such as cocaine. While blood or urine tests are often used for drug testing, the hair follicle test has recently gained favor. For up to 90 days, hair testing can reveal drug use. For this method to work, a person is required to provide an inch of a hair strand. Hair tests take longer to perform than other procedures. This test can identify cannabis, opiates, PCP, methamphetamines, and cocaine usage. A urine drug test can easily identify drug use in the last few days, while a hair follicle drug test can easily detect drug usage in the last 90 days.

If You Do Not Have Time for THC Detox

A natural cleanse through the best THC detox methods is the easiest way to kick cannabinoids out of your system. However, since these techniques require about a month to fully clean the THC out of your system, it is not an optimal solution for every individual. In case your drug test is scheduled in the next couple of days, you would need to find an alternative to pass. Therefore, here are some options you could try if you do not have enough time for a THC detox program.

Drug Test at Home

You can easily find a drug test kit at your local pharmacy. These kits provide accurate results if you want to check to see whether or not you are clean before an actual drug test.

With today's medical advancements, you do not need to rush to the hospital in such situations; instead, you can test yourself from the ease of your home. Cannabis can reside in your system for a longer period of time if you are waiting for it to leave naturally and with time. Drug test kits can help you determine whether THC is still detectable in your body or not.

Drug test kits are fairly easy to use. You are required to use the test when you have a strong urge to pee, as it can only provide accurate results that way. Once your urine sample is ready, dip the arrow on the test panel without bringing the remaining strip to come in contact with the fluid. Let the test sit on a non-absorbent surface for 10 minutes before checking the results. Here is how to determine the results:

Two lines indicate that the test is negative.

One line indicates that the test is positive.

No lines mean that the test results are invalid, and you must repeat the

procedure with a new kit.

Pass the Test with Fake Pee

If you have tried all the possible methods, but they do not work, you can clear your drug test through fake urine. Since this method is not entirely legal and can come with consequences, it must be the last on your list of options.

Synthetic urine is a mimicry of real urine composed of chemical compounds present in urine. Ammonia, creatinine, pH, urea, uric acid, correct sulfate levels, and specific gravity are all present in synthetic urine. Your sample will be detected immediately if the appropriate amounts are not present. Moreover, synthetic urine does pass the laboratory tests, similar to the real urine, and it smells and looks like regular pee. Fake urine is available in the market in different forms, for instance, powder and liquid. Individuals often use it in powdered form that needs to be mixed with water before its use. The package of synthetic urine is often sold with a heating pad to ensure the temperature is intact.

FAQs: THC Detox Methods

Q1. What are the key elements that implement the presence of marijuana in the human body?

There are a number of factors that determine how long marijuana lingers in your bloodstream. For instance, a few of the elements, like your age, gender, and BMI, do not depend on the type of drug you consume. Instead, they merely depend on how your body functions and its metabolism. The factors based on the drug are your dosage and frequency of consumption. Higher dosages and more frequent use appear to prolong the time it takes marijuana to exit your system. Marijuana with a greater THC level might also stay in your system for a longer period of time. It is observed that ingested marijuana typically stays in the human body longer than smoked marijuana.

Q2. How does THC affect your body?

When you inhale cannabis smoke, the components quickly enter your blood and go to your brain and other organs. The effects are apparent in seconds to minutes. However, when you consume cannabis-based products, they must first travel through your digestive tract and liver before entering your blood.

Q3. Are detox pills an efficient way to cleanse your body?

The detox pills are a fast way to cleanse your system. After the consumption of these pills, they take about one to two hours to start with the cleansing. It has been reported that the effect of these pills lasts for approximately six hours.

Q4. Will I experience THC withdrawal symptoms during the cleanse?

During the cleansing process, the consumer is required to stop ingesting drugs of any sort so it does not slow the procedure. Since marijuana leaves a physical and psychological effect on a consumer, a frequent drug user can suffer from certain withdrawal symptoms.

Q5. What are the signs and symptoms of THC withdrawal?

Some of the common symptoms of THC withdrawal include insomnia, poor energy, low appetite, severe headaches, and diarrhea. A frequent user will also show a craving for another smoke during the cleansing process.

Q6. What at-home practices can aid in clearing the drug tests?

There are various practices that can help a user detoxify their body from the comfort of their home. For instance, regular exercise, consumption of water in abundance, and drinking electrolytes have been shown to help clear a drug test.

Q7. What should I do if I do not have time to go through a THC detoxification program?

If you have a drug test aligned early with no time to go through a detoxification program, you should try to get a pre-test to determine the presence of the drug in your system. The results of this home-based test can help you plan further. The best way to cleanse your body before an imminent test is to consume plenty of water along with the detoxifying pills. If you have more than a day on hand, you can take pills, drink water, and perform some exercise to increase your chances of clearing the drug test.

Q8. Can alcohol consumption help with the drug test?

As per observation, alcohol does not aid a THC consumer with the drug test. Instead, frequent marijuana consumers who consume alcohol have shown higher THC levels as compared to others. Therefore, there is no evident proof that the consumption of alcohol can help with passing a drug test.

Q9. How long does THC remain in your body?

There are several factors that influence the presence of THC in the human body. For instance, BMI, metabolism, amount of THC, THC concentration, and more. Moreover, age and gender also determine the duration that the THC will take to leave your bloodstream completely. Since the THC is deposited in the fat cells after consumption, it is easier for a healthy body type to flush these toxins as compared to an individual with higher body fat.

Q10. Is it illegal to fake a drug test?

Different types of drug tests are carried out to determine the THC traces in a body. The legality of faking a drug test will vary depending on the circumstances. However, lying about your drug usage is unlawful to avoid getting caught by a drug test, as this might result in criminal accusations and consequences.

Q11. How do you detox your system while being pregnant?

THC detoxification can be carried out if you are pregnant. Toxins in your body are dangerous for the fetus and must be removed. Simply contact your doctor because certain detox techniques might be hazardous at this period.

Q12. Are THC detox solutions expensive?

There is a widespread belief that THC detox kit are prohibitively costly. However, the manufacturers of these products claim you should be aware that THC detox beverages and tablets frequently contain a variety of natural components high in nutrients that may considerably enhance your general health. As a result, these items are more expensive than ones that include artificial chemicals. Furthermore, because the creators claim that these THC detox beverages and tablets work quite rapidly, they believe that they are well worth the money you would spend on them.

Q13. How can one speed up the detox process to pass a drug test?

You should be aware that it takes time to cleanse your body of THC properly, so do not be disappointed if these detox procedures do not work in a day or two. Instead, focus on cleaning up your diet and drinking plenty of water when on a detox program. This will efficiently speed up detoxing from THC, and it may also encourage you to adopt better behaviors in your daily life, which is always a plus.

Q14. How much synthetic urine will I need?

An average drug test requires at least two ounces of urine for a successful result. However, there are high chances that you will not be able to get it right on your first try. Therefore, it is suggested that you keep more than the required ounces to stay prepared.

Learn How To Pass A Drug Test with the Best THC Detox Kits

Now, you can safely pass your drug test without worrying about losing your job. As long as you follow the instructions of your chosen method of detoxification, you will be successful.

Even with the legality of weed in so many states, the risk is too significant, especially when it comes to your job security.

If you choose a method from our list, you can ensure it is safe and guaranteed to show results. According to our research, they are the best THC detox methods that have proven to be effective.