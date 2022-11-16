THC Detox Methods 2022: Best Ways For Body Cleanse & THC Detoxification | Pittsburgh City Paper





If you're a fan of regular consumption of THC, whether it comes packed in edibles, smokables, or any other product, and you need to clean your body of toxins, there are different ways to do that. But what can you do if you don't have enough time to get rid of the THC in your body naturally? Well, there’s a pretty fast way to do that. There's more than one way to do that, so just continue reading, and you'll find out everything there is to know.

You're in the right place whether you face a urine, saliva, or even a hair drug test. We choose four different THC detox products that are safe to use, effective, and fast-acting, so you're all set even if your drug test is scheduled for a couple of days. These proven products may help you pass a drug test, so let's start.

Top 4 THC Detox Products

The following four are the best detox products for eliminating the THC and cleansing your organism that you can find on the market. People turn to them whenever they need an effective and fast cleansing, and we made sure to select different products, so you can use a detox drink, pills, shampoo, mouthwash, whatever is the most convenient way for you.

Detox Drink - Overall Best THC Detox Methods To Detox Your System Detox Pills - Effective THC Pills For Body Cleanse & THC Cleansing Hair Shampoo - Popular THC Detox Shampoo To Help You Pass A Hair Drug Test Detox Mouthwash - Reliable THC Detox Kit For Passing a Mouth Swab Drug Test

#1. Mega Clean Detox Drink - Overall Best THC Detox Methods To Detox Your System

The Mega Clean Detox is a drink that provides fast and natural detoxification. This is a herbal supplement that may help you get rid of the toxins in your body effortlessly while at the same time will provide you with lots of minerals in vitamins. It has a refreshing, tropical fruity taste and fast-acting properties.

The Mega Clean Detox is widely used by people who enjoy cannabis goods but need to clean their bodies from toxins, or have an upcoming drug test, so they want to pass it. With the help and proper use of the Mega Clean Detox drink, you may effectively clean your circulatory, urinary, and digestive systems, so let’s discuss how consumers should use it.

Features

Instructions

Using Mega Clean Detox drink is very easy. On the day you have a drug test, or when you want to be clean, you should drink the whole bottle but stick to the following steps.

Shake the bottle and drink the entire liquid.

Then, wait 15 minutes and fill the bottle with water.

Shake it again and drink the water.

When you order the Mega Clean Detox drink, you'll also get a package of pre-cleanse pills, so make sure to use them. You should start taking them the night before your drug test. Consume one tablet every six hours. Combined with the Mega Clean Detox, they might do wonders in cleaning your organism from toxins.

If you feel that you must urinate frequently, you can be sure that the detoxification is working. Also, it's important to remember that you should avoid smoking or drinking alcohol while cleansing yourself. Furthermore, if you want to increase the effects of the Mega Clean Detox, you should eat light meals, drink water, and avoid using any kind of drugs.

How does it work

The powerful mix of ingredients makes this detox supplement so effective and potent. Mega Clean Detox is rich in vitamins and minerals, so it contains Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Folate, Riboflavin, Niacin, Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc, Selenium, Manganese, Chromium, and Potassium. It also has a proprietary herbal blend consisting of Nettle leaf, American Ginseng root extract, Guarana seed extract, Burdock root extract, Milk Thistle, Uva Ursi, and Taurine.

These natural ingredients are powerful and effective and may help your body get all the nutrients it needs in detoxifying.

Using the Mega Clean Detox drink is a speedy way to detoxify your organism the same day you have a drug test. In just one hour, the toxins in your body will lower.

If you have an upcoming drug test, you must use the Mega Clean Detox drink three hours before your test. Remember that the drink will start acting one hour after you drink it and will be effective 5 hours after it.

Pros

Easy to use

Fast-acting

Effective

Natural flavors

International shipping

Cons

It’s not FDA-evaluated.

Customer experience

On the website, you can find many reviews from satisfied consumers and see how this detox drink has helped them. For example, Juan from Tigard, a heavy user of prescribed medical marijuana, has written that he has tried this detox drink, and he was pleased to pass the drug test and see that this drink was genuinely effective. And you can find many other delighted users with similar stories, so there's no doubt that this detox product works.

#2. Detox Pills - Effective THC Pills For Body Cleanse & THC Cleansing

The next thing that may help you detox your body from any kind of toxins, even the heaviest ones, is a five-day detoxification program. This three-part system consists of pre-rid tablets, a liquid detox, and dietary fiber. The proper use should effectively cleanse your entire body from any kind of toxins and not just from THC.

Each of these three products is made from natural ingredients that’ll take effect after 5 days of using them. Cleansing your body is safe if you use this method, so let's see how to do that properly.

Features

Instructions

You need to start with the pills. The pills are potent, so they'll activate your body to eliminate THC and all other toxins quickly. For five days, you should take three pills with water every hour for five hours. That'll be 15 pills, and it's best if you try to take them at the same time every day.

After you take the last set of pills, the next step is taking the liquid. After the pills, wait two hours and don't eat anything. You need to drink it two hours after you take your last pills on the fifth day. More precisely, you must drink half of the liquid with up to 16 ounces of distilled water. Then, you mustn't eat anything for two hours, and after the two hours, you need to drink the other half of the liquid, together with distilled water. The same rule applies; don't eat anything for the next two hours.

The last step is taking dietary fiber, which is optional, so you might skip it if you want. But, if you want to get rid of heavier toxins, it's best to do it. Mix the fiber with 8 ounces of water one hour before the test. After 15 minutes, drink water, urinate, and you're all set.

How does it work

Even though this product is strong and effectively cleanses you, it's natural and safe for use. The things that make it so effective are all-natural and pure and include vitamins, minerals, and herbs. They're all carefully selected, and the combination is potent for potentially detoxifying your body.

These three products are vegan because they don't contain animal productsand are also free from synthetics and fillers. So even though you’ll need to take a lot of pills every day for five days straight, you have nothing to worry about, as the pills are natural and harmless but very effective at the same time.

This program may effectively get you cleansed from toxins in only five days. The proper use should get your urine, blood, and saliva cleaned even from the heaviest toxins. The deepest cleansing is made with the pills and the liquid, and all leftovers can be eliminated with dietary fiber.

Pros

Fast-acting

Natural

Vegan-friendly

No artificial ingredients

Money-back guarantee

Cons

This product can’t be returned or refunded

Customer experience

The users are amazed by the fast-acting of this cleansing system and how it effectively cleans the body even from the heavier toxins. The comments and experiences the customers have shared prove their efficacy and so much more, so feel free to look at them. You’ll immediately notice how satisfied they are.

Amanda from Tampa has explained every step of her journey and how everything worked exactly as promised. Another happy customer has written that she dedicated five days to this program, so she passed the drug test and succeeded in getting the job of her dreams. So if you have an upcoming drug test, this product is the best choice you can make in cleansing yourself.

#3. Hair Shampoo - Popular THC Detox Shampoo To Help You Pass A Hair Drug Test

Did you know that traces of THC can be found in the hair and stay there longer than in the organism? And did you know that there is a hair drug test to make discovering those traces possible? This test is very reliable, so it’s becoming more and more used. And now, you're probably thinking that hiding those THC traces is impossible, but you're wrong.

Cleaning the THC and the other toxins from your hair is possible with the Old Style Aloe Toxin shampoo. The deep cleaning that the Old Style Aloe Toxin shampoo provides is a quick and safe method that'll allow you to pass every hair follicle test. But, we must mention that this shampoo is best to be used with the Ultra Clean shampoo intended for one use; on the day of the testing. So let's take a better look at its features and see how to use it.

Features

Instructions

Using the Old Style Aloe Toxin shampoo is the same as any regular hair shampoo. The only difference is that you need to use it every day, between 3 to 10 days before the testing. But even if you don't have so many days, don't worry. In that case, wash your hair a couple of times per day with it.

When your hair is wet, apply the shampoo and massage the hair. Ensure you massage well enough so the shampoo can clean the hair and the scalp. The scalp is where the most toxins are, so pay attention to that part. Then, leave it for 10-15, and rinse your hair. This is all you have to do, which is the same as washing your hair with regular shampoo.

Try using the shampoo at least 15 times before testing for the best results.

How does it work

This shampoo is made from a deep-cleansing formula, and that's why the effects are so positive. The Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo goes deep into the hair follicles and eliminates the toxins like THC. But, only one or two hair washes aren't enough for the hair to be thoroughly cleaned, so you must do this at least 15 times. And even though this shampoo is powerful, it won't harm your hair, so there's nothing to worry about. You'll get rid of the THC and all traces of drugs, and not just that, but you'll also get rid of the chemicals and the environmental pollutants in your hair.

Pros

Very easy to use

Deep clean

Doesn’t irritate your scalp

Effective

Cons

A bit expensive, but worth it

Customer experience

By reading the many reviews from the previous users that you can find on the website, you'll see that even though this detox product is a bit more expensive, it's worth every cent. Almost every customer that used it properly has passed the drug test, and you’ll be surprised by how many delighted customers there are. So, this shampoo is the best way to get your hair cleansed from toxins whenever you face a hair test.

#4. Detox Mouthwash - Reliable THC Detox Kit For Passing a Mouth Swab Drug Test

If you need to take a saliva test but love cannabis goods, an effective mouthwash is a suitable product to help you pass the test. But not any kind of mouthwash. There is a specially formulated mouthwash from ingredients that are proven to fight against toxins, including the leftovers of THC. That mouthwash is the final product on this list, and it’s called Toxin Rid Detox mouthwash.

This product is straightforward to use and isn’t time-consuming at all. This mouthwash is intended to be used a couple of minutes before your drug test. And yes, just a few minutes are enough for your saliva to get cleansed and to pass the oral drug test. So let’s see how that’s possible.

Features

Instructions

This mouthwash is the fastest potential way to get your saliva cleansed from toxins. All you need are a few minutes, and you’ll be ready to take the drug test. The Toxin Rid Detox mouthwash is so potent that you don't need to use it for days before testing.

All you need to do is to use the product a couple of minutes before your test, which is more than enough for the results to come out clean. Just hold the mouthwash in your mouth for at least three minutes, then spit it. Repeat this step two more times, and you're good to go. This means that you should entirely use one whole bottle before taking your test, and thanks to it, the saliva drug test will be the most straightforward drug test to pass.

How does it work

The combination of carefully selected ingredients in this mouthwash is very effective. It should eliminate the toxins or the THC that usually stays in the mouth for several days. This mouthwash, although small, is potent, and it may provide you with 4 hours of being free from all toxins.

Don't let the metallic smell or flavor put you off. That's because this product has magnesium and chloride, which makes it very effective, and the results you'll get are pretty astounding.

So, if you like to enjoy and relax in cannabis goods and do that regularly, always have a bottle with you just in case you find yourself in a situation where you must get tested. This small bottle can be a lifesaver.

Pros

Fast results

Easily portable

Simple to use

Affordable

Cons

It has an unpleasant taste, but it doesn’t last long.

Customer experience

This product can be used in the last moments before taking an oral drug test and show that you’re clear on the test, and that’s the main reason people love it so much. You’ll notice this while reading the comments, which are pretty positive and consist of different experiences.

For example, Brandy from Biloxi had smoked cannabis the night before the testing, but with a bit of help from the Toxin Rid Detox mouthwash, she passed the swab drug test. And not just her, but many people had used this product in their last minutes before the test and passed it, showing how effective it is.

How We Made this List Best THC Detox & Methods to Pass a Drug Test?

TestClear is a brand with over 25 years of experience and is the best in providing people with products that may help them detoxify their bodies and successfully pass all kinds of drug tests. People love it because its products work, and they have a variety of them.

So we selected 4 different detox products from the official TestClear website that can be used in different ways but provide the same result: clearing your body from THC and other toxins and allowing you to pass the drug test. We based our choice of these products on a couple of factors, so let's look at them.

Different types of detox products

We first wanted to find different methods of cleansing your organism, which you can do by using different detox products. This way, it doesn’t matter if you’re going to do a urine, hair, or oral drug test. We’ve selected the best THC detox drink, capsules, shampoo, and mouthwash. Therefore, by reading this article, you'll discover the right products to help you pass each type of drug test.

Natural products without side effects

Some detox products need to be used for a couple of days, and others, a few minutes before the drug test, but either way, they shouldn’t be made of artificial ingredients or contain chemicals. So that was another important thing that we paid attention to.

All of the detox products that we will review below are natural; because of that, they’re safe to use. They don’t result in any side effects and are very effective when cleansing your body or even your hair of toxins, so you can use them without fearing that they might put your health in danger.

Effective products

The effectiveness of the products made for detoxification of the body is the most important thing to consider. So, we were looking for the most effective detox products on te market to help you quickly get rid of the THC in your organism. And that wasn’t so hard to find, considering the ratings of the products and the customer's reviews. Every person who correctly used these products passed the drug test, which can be seen in countless positive reviews. So there’s no doubt about their effectiveness, no matter which one you decide to use.

Customers' testimonials and ratings

It’s impossible to select, review, and recommend a product without reading the users' reviews, so, of course, we considered the thoughts and experiences of the customers. There’s no better or more reliable way to learn what to expect from a product and how much you can count on it. That’s why we read many reviews, checked how the previous users felt about these products, and did they pass the test. The ratings are also important; needless to say, all of the detox products we’re going to discuss have high ones.

Shipping policies

The last thing we checked was the shipping policies, which were very important because we wanted to find and offer practical, high-quality detox products that everyone can order and receive, no matter the location. In other words, the following detox products can be shipped everywhere. So no matter where you’re located, and you know there's a possibility of being asked for a drug test, you’ll be able to order the most suitable detox product for you and get it on time. FedEx, UPS, and USPS are the available shipping methods, so you’ll quickly receive your order.

Buying Guide: THC Drug Test and THC Detox

This guide shows you how much time the THC can stay in your organism and for how long it can be detected with the different drug tests. Also, you’ll learn about various drug tests and discover some tips that may help you increase the efficiency of detox products worth trying. So, without any further ado, let’s start.

How long the THC stays in the organism

Knowing how long THC can stay in your organism is essential because you might think that you’re clean, and the results from a test might show that you’re not. Also, knowing how long the THC stays in your organism will give you the time to buy a product that may help you detox and pass the drug test. So let’s see how long the THC can stay in your urine, saliva, and hair.

THC in the hair

Believe it or not, THC can be found in the hair 90 days after the last use. So even if you haven’t used cannabis goods for the last three months, the traces of it might still be there. There are two ways the THC can get into your hair. It can transfer through physical contact, and it can transfer through the bloodstream and get into the hair follicle, and that's precisely why when you use detox shampoo, you must use it very often.

THC in the urine and blood

The THC can stay in the urine, depending on how often you use cannabis goods. For example, if you use cannabis from time to time, the THC can stay up to 10 days, but if you use it every day or a couple of times daily, the THC can be detected in your urine from 10 to 30 days after your last use.

Also, the THC can stay in your blood for up to 36 hours. Moreover, it can also stay in your sweat for up to 14 weeks, so be careful.

THC in the mouth

The THC traces can stay in your mouth, or to be more precise, in your saliva for up to 3 days. Even though three days is a little time, you can always get rid of all the toxins and the THC by using a detox mouthwash, which is the fastest way to clean your saliva before an oral test.

Types of drug tests

And as you know, THC can be detected using different drug tests. So, you can check the THC amount in the human organism through urine, saliva, hair, or blood tests.

Urine tests

Urine tests are widespread, low-cost drug tests known as urinalysis. They work by collecting a sample of your urine, and a doctor checks that sample. The analysis can detect if there is THC in your body as well as alcohol, nicotine, opioids, etc. But the test will return positive only if you have over 50 nanograms of THC per milliliter in your urine.

Oral tests

Oral tests are also very commonly used as they're effortless to do. Also, they’re the best for detecting recent THC use. For the insides of your mouth, a sample of your saliva will be taken with a swab. This provides detection of the THC and other toxins that have been orally consumed.

Hair follicle tests

The hair follicle drug tests are known as highly accurate. They're done by taking a strand of your hair for analysis. They’re becoming increasingly more used because this testing allows for detection of THC up to three months after the last use, which is much longer than other tests.

Blood tests

Blood drug tests aren't so commonly used because the THC can be detected around 3 to 4 hours after the use. So, they're the best when identifying a recent use of THC. They’re considered the most precise because the blood test can detect even the lowest THC amount consumed.

Tips to increase the efficiency of the detox products

Even though THC detox products are potent on their own, there are still some things you can do to make them even more powerful. You may increase their effectiveness by implementing a few simple changes in your life. So make sure you do that because they might help you increase the efficiency of the detox products, while also improving the quality of your life.

Increase your water intake

Drinking more water will not only improve your health and skin, but it can also significantly help the detox product do its job. The more water you drink, the easier and faster the detoxification will be. Your liver may start to work faster and more effectively, and urinating more often will flush out your body's toxins quickly, so consider increasing your water intake.

Stay active

Any type of physical activity is a positive change that will improve your health and the quality of your life. And being physically active might also make the detox products act faster, making them even more effective, so consider implementing riding your bike, going to the gym, jogging, or any other activity into your daily routine.

Include a healthy diet

Many people claim that implementing a healthier diet has speeded things up for them. So by increasing the vitamins and minerals in your body, the detoxification process should become faster and more effective. Consuming more fruits and vegetables is a must, so make sure you start doing that a couple of times per day.

FAQ’s: THC Detox

Q1. Are there any side effects from detox products?

Yes, there are, but they aren't severe or dangerous in any possible way. For example, you might feel dehydrated quite often, and you might also feel thirsty as a result of detoxification. The detox process consists of flushing out the toxic substances from your body, usually through the urine, so make sure you drink lots of water.

Another not-so-pleasant side effect of detox products is craving more cannabis goods. This side effect usually occurs in people who have used THC goods for a more extended period. Their organisms have gotten used to that substance, so the sudden lack of it makes them crave it even more.

Frequent bathroom visits are yet another side effect. Because the toxins are usually flushed through the urine, you might often feel the need to go to the bathroom, but that's not all. Diarrhea is often a common side effect because it may result from some types of ingredients in detox products.

Q2. Are there any side effects of stopping THC use?

When you decide to cleanse your body of THC, whether it is for an upcoming drug test or you simply want to do that, there may be some reactions from the body as a result of the withdrawal. So it’s good to get informed about what they might be and know there’s nothing to panic about if they appear.

You might not feel anything, but if you used cannabis for a longer period, the first thing you might experience is feeling a bit anxious. Also, having a headache is another prevalent side effect. Your attention span might lower, your mood might easily switch up, and your appetite might decrease. But, none of these side effects is dangerous or will last long, so don't be afraid. The body needs some time to get used to not getting something that it was regularly getting, so there's no room for panic. All of these side effects are normal.

Q3. What can I do to increase my chances of passing a drug test?

The first and the most logical thing you can do is stop consuming THC filled or any other type of cannabis products. Even though the THC can be detected long after you stop using it, it might make the detox process easier and more effective. So, as soon as you get informed that you’ll be tested for drugs in your organism, cut out those products completely.

Drinking more water and exercising goes hand in hand. Regular exercise in your daily schedule can boost your metabolism and your circulation, and your liver should start to filter the toxins faster. Drinking more water will clean your body and make you urinate more often, which is another way of lowering the toxins in your body. Sweating is another way to get rid of some toxins, so going to the sauna is always an excellent choice.

Conclusion: Top THC Products To Detox Your System

It’s pretty easy to conclude that you don’t have to stop enjoying THC-filled goods forever, but you can quickly cleanse your body when you need to and continue enjoying them whenever you like.

Now you know which product to use depending on the drug test you will take. And you also learned that no matter the type of drug test, there’s a detox product to help you get rid of the THC in your organism quickly and effortlessly and pass the test.

So don’t waste your time because every minute counts. Order the THC detox product that suits the test you’re going to take and stick to the simple guidelines.