 That bright light sky was a "Halloween fireball," not a UFO | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

That bright light sky was a "Halloween fireball," not a UFO

By

click to enlarge A meteor falling over Pittsburgh - COURTESY OF TRUCKER BEETLE BAILEY ON YOUTUBE
Courtesy of Trucker Beetle Bailey on YouTube
A meteor falling over Pittsburgh
Early risers in the Pittsburgh area may have noticed a bright ball of fire shooting across the sky around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 30. Some thought it was a huge shooting star or a UFO, but it was actually an unexpected flaming meteor.

According to Mike Hennessy, manager of the Buhl Planetarium at the Carnegie Science Center, scientists can't say definitively where the meteor came from, it's possible it was part of the Southern Taurids meteor shower (as in the constellation Taurus). The Taurids shower occurs from Sep.-Nov., and originates from the comet Encke.

Because of their timing in the fall, Hennessy says these meteors are sometimes called "Halloween fireballs."
"Whenever earth is orbiting the sun and we pass through the debris field, kind of the breadcrumb trail left by that comet, some of that debris will burn up in our atmosphere," says Hennessy. "When you do see them, it's rare but you're pretty fortunate, because they're also known to be rich in fireballs."


Hennessy says it's exciting when a notable event like this occurs in the night sky because it gives people a chance to get interested in astronomy.

"It's never not exciting when something amazing is happening in the night sky," says Hennessy. "For us, any time something like this happens it's exciting because it's nature kind of drawing attention to itself and getting us to look up and see things that are bigger than ourselves."

For those who missed the fireball and are hoping to see more events in the night sky, Hennessy says to look out for the night of Oct. 2, when Mars will appear close to the moon.

Trending

A changing story by police on a rural Pa. shooting helped fuel white vigilantes and misinformation
Greensburg native Sujata Day has already made it in Hollywood, but now she wants to bring her Pittsburgh experiences to the big screen
A COVID Love Story
Upcoming memoir is a love letter to Pittsburgh’s iconic Squirrel Cage
Rick Santorum continues to be an idiot, implies NYT report on Trump's taxes made up
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

The mummies speak for themselves at Carnegie Science Center's new exhibit

By Alex Gordon

The mummies speak for themselves at Carnegie Science Center's new exhibit

Are you my mummy? Find out at Carnegie Science Center's upcoming Mummies of the World exhibit

By Hannah Lynn

MUMAB, a modern-day mummy made with mummification techniques from Ancient Egypt

First Black woman to graduate Pitt engineering school to introduce screening of Hidden Figures

By Emily Wolfe

Hidden Figures

See the Mona Lisa and more at Carnegie Science Center's Da Vinci The Exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

Da Vinci The Exhibition
More »

Tags

Latest in News

How Neighborways help provide safe passage away from busy streets

By Ryan Deto

How Neighborways help provide safe passage away from busy streets

A changing story by police on a rural Pa. shooting helped fuel white vigilantes and misinformation

By Ryan Deto and Joseph Darius Jaafari

A changing story by police on a rural Pa. shooting helped fuel white vigilantes and misinformation

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

By Hannah Lynn

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

Pittsburgh politicians launch campaign to keep voters abreast of "naked" ballot issue

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh politicians launch campaign to keep voters abreast of "naked" ballot issue (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 30- 6, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

A changing story by police on a rural Pa. shooting helped fuel white vigilantes and misinformation

A changing story by police on a rural Pa. shooting helped fuel white vigilantes and misinformation

By Ryan Deto and Joseph Darius Jaafari

Pittsburgh politicians launch campaign to keep voters abreast of "naked" ballot issue (2)

Pittsburgh politicians launch campaign to keep voters abreast of "naked" ballot issue

By Hannah Lynn

The Post-Gazette offices on Pittsburgh's North Side

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette union president Mike Fuoco resigns following investigation into alleged misconduct

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation