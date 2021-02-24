 Tenant advocacy group rallies in support of an eviction moratorium for Pittsburgh | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Tenant advocacy group rallies in support of an eviction moratorium for Pittsburgh

Lou, a Pittsburgh resident facing eviction, holds up a sign as traffic passes by along Grant Street during a rally put on by the Pittsburgh chapter of the United Neighborhood Defense Movement outside of the City-County Building.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Lou, a Pittsburgh resident facing eviction, holds up a sign as traffic passes by along Grant Street during a rally put on by the Pittsburgh chapter of the United Neighborhood Defense Movement outside of the City-County Building.
On Feb. 24, a small group of advocates demonstrated in front of the City County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, calling for an effective and more encompassing eviction moratorium in the city and Allegheny County. The group, the Pittsburgh chapter of the United Neighborhood Defense Movement, held up banners and chanted about the need for more tenant protections during and beyond the pandemic.
The Pittsburgh chapter of the United Neighborhood Defense Movement held a rally outside of the City-County Building.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The Pittsburgh chapter of the United Neighborhood Defense Movement held a rally outside of the City-County Building.
Some cars honked in support of the demonstration as they drove by. More than a hundred families have recently faced eviction proceedings in Pittsburgh, city councilor Deb Gross said during a council meeting on Feb. 16.

The demonstration at the City County Building comes after the eviction moratorium issue has received a raised profile as of late. City Council and mayoral candidates are calling on city council and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto to amend the city's emergency declaration to include an eviction moratorium.
Alex Baker, member of The Pittsburgh chapter of the United Neighborhood Defense Movement, holds a rally outside of the City-County Building.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Alex Baker, member of The Pittsburgh chapter of the United Neighborhood Defense Movement, holds a rally outside of the City-County Building.
Peduto spokesperson Tim McNulty says the mayor believes renters need protection during the pandemic, and Peduto is doing so by working with city council to enact a policy that would essentially act as an eviction moratorium. The mayor's administration believes an alternative route to eviction protections can be found without changing the emergency declaration.
click to enlarge Lou, a Pittsburgh resident facing eviction, holds up a sign as traffic passes by along Grant Street during a rally put on by the Pittsburgh chapter of the United Neighborhood Defense Movement outside of the City-County Building. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Lou, a Pittsburgh resident facing eviction, holds up a sign as traffic passes by along Grant Street during a rally put on by the Pittsburgh chapter of the United Neighborhood Defense Movement outside of the City-County Building.
And during a meeting on Feb. 24, an eviction moratorium that prohibits landlords from refusing to renew a lease if a tenant has struggled to pay rent was given preliminary approval by Pittsburgh City Council, according to WESA. The bill was introduced by Gross, and help drafted by Peduto's administration. The legislation says that landlords cannot take action to evict someone for nonpayment because of COVID-related issues.

