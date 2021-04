Ten Evenings authors announced for Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures 2021-22 season

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Ten Evenings authors, clockwise from top left: Brit Bennett (Photo: Emma Trim), Charles Yu (Photo: Tina Chiou), Lawrence Wright (Photo: Kenny Braun), Maggie O'Farrell (Photo: Murdo Macleod), Yaa Gyasi (Photo: Peter Hurley), Douglas Stuart (Photo: Martyn Pickersgill), Ayad Akhtar (Photo: The Tuesday Agency), George Saunders (Photo: Zach Krahmer), Robin Wall Kimmerer (Photo: Dale Kakkak), and Isabel Wilkerson (Photo: Joe Henson)

click to enlarge Books penned by 2021-22 Ten Evenings authors

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures has announced the authors for its 31st season of Ten Evenings, a lecture series featuring celebrated writers who share their research and creative work.The season opens Sept. 20 with Brit Bennett, who will discuss her No. 1best-selling book, and closes May 9, 2022 with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson, who will discussWhile the lectures typically take place in Carnegie Music Hall, all lectures will be virtual at least through December. If it is safe and permitted to gather in person in or after January, ticket holders will have the option of upgrading to in-person seating, although they will also have the option to continue attending virtually.The collection of novelists and nonfiction writers’ works explore class, race, sexuality, addiction, and more, and their writing is informed by a wide array of backgrounds, both professional and personal. Attendees will get to hear from Charles Yu, who worked as a writer forand who will discuss his 2020 Booker Prize winning book, along with Ayad Akhtar, a novelist and playwright who will discuss his 2020best-selling bookDouglass Stuart’s childhood growing up in Glasgow, Scotland is reflected in, which won the 2020 Booker Prize and explores class, sexuality, and addiction, and Robin Wall Kimmerer’s professional career as a botanist and professor of plant ecology blends with her personal experience as a Potawatomi woman in, which posits that ecological consciousness requires a reciprocal relationship to the living world.Season subscriptions are available now for $130, and single tickets will be available starting July 6 for $15 each. The lecturers’ featured books are available now from Bloomfield's White Whale Bookstore , giving people time to buy and read the books before attending the virtual lectures.“I hope there’s a favorite or two there for you, and perhaps an author you’ve been curious to try,” says executive director of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Stephanie Flom.Sept. 20: Brit Bennett,Oct. 18: Charles Yu,Nov. 8: Lawrence Wright, “The Plague Year,” forNov. 22: Maggie O’Farrell,Dec. 6: Yaa Gyasi,Jna. 24: Douglas Stuart,Feb. 21: Ayad Akhtar,March 21: George Saunders:April 11: Robin Wall Kimmerer,May 9: Isabel Wilkerson,