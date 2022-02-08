Teen art contest offers cash prize, chance to research Black history

“We are seeking art submissions from all youth selecting a Black historical inventor they think people aren’t familiar with,” APA wrote in their email newsletter. All Allegheny County residents ages 13 to 19 are invited to submit one original “visual, song, poem, dance, or any form of art,” depicting their selected inventor.
The first place prize is $250, the second place prize is $125, and the third place prize is $50.
Winners will be selected by local artists and announced and awarded on Mon., Feb. 28 at Blaqk House Collections art gallery at 440 First Ave. in Downtown Pittsburgh.
For those looking to give their project a local connection, some influential Black inventors who have lived in Pittsburgh include Alfred L. Cralle, Madame C.J. Walker, and Dr. Sanna Gaspard.
Businessman and inventor Alfred L. Cralle was inspired to invent the ice cream scoop in 1897 while working as a porter at a Pittsburgh drug store where he noticed the need for a tool that would allow someone to scoop ice cream and deposit it in a cone using only one hand.
Additionally, Madame C.J. Walker, famed inventor of her own line of personal care products for Black women, lived in Pittsburgh for a brief period of time, during which she ran a beauty school in the Hill District.
Dr. Sanna Gaspard is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate who invented a device to help doctors with early detection of bed sores.
To learn more about or enter the contest, visit this link, or contact Alexis Mighty with any questions at amighty@apa-pgh.org.