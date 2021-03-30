 Teacher Steven Singer focused on boosting education and reforming the jail in run for Allegheny County Council | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Teacher Steven Singer focused on boosting education and reforming the jail in run for Allegheny County Council

By

click to enlarge Steven Singer - PHOTO: COURTESY THE CAMPAIGN
Photo: courtesy the campaign
Steven Singer
For Steel Valley Middle School teacher, Steven Singer, service and education have always been at the forefront of his work. But over the years, Singer says he noticed a growing sense of injustice and increasing social problems among his students and their families in the Homestead area and the Mon Valley.

Motivated by their struggles and support, Singer notes he is looking to “turn the tide” in Allegheny County politics, and he is running in the Democratic Primary to try to secure a seat on Allegheny County Council.

Singer faces Democratic incumbent Bob Macey in the race for the District 9 Allegheny County Council seat. District 9 covers much of the Mon Valley, including Dravosburg, Duquesne, Elizabeth, North Versailles, McKeesport, West Mifflin, and other communities.


“I think it’s time for new blood in the political arena,” says Singer.

While this is his first campaign for elected office, Singer has worked extensively in what he describes as “impactful” and “essential” efforts to improve his community, including working with the liberal political group MoveOn back in 2012.

“If I’m going to do this, I want to make the most difference,” says Singer.

As an educator, Singer says he seeks to “do things outside the classroom to make it possible to be in the classroom.” In 2011, he founded T.E.A.C.H., a grassroots organization that fought to stop statewide budget cuts to public education.


“The forces against public education mount higher and higher everyday,” says Singer.

If elected, he says he plans to make education a major focus of his tenure, stating the real impact County Council has on the funding of the Community College of Allegheny County. Singer says he is ready to push for the realization of a long-time promise: that community colleges are equally funded by the county, state and student tuition. He thinks his unique insights as a teacher have prepared him to take on this fight.

“We need people who understand the profession to have leadership roles,” says Singer.

According to a March 17 post on Facebook, Singer was also critical of the Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald's decision to veto the county council’s bill to create paid sick leave countywide policy. Singer has been endorsed by the Young Democrats of Allegheny County and the Steel City Stonewall Democrats. Macey has been endorsed by the Allegheny County Democratic Committee.

Another area where Singer plans to push for reform is criminal justice.


“The Allegheny County Jail is a mess, and we need real reform in that area,” says Singer.

He says that roughly 80% of all of those incarcerated in ACJ have not been convicted of a crime, but instead are awaiting trial. He is also bothered by the lengthy parole system in Allegheny County, and if elected, he plans to work with other progressives on County Council to further criminal justice reform measures.

“The system is so stacked against people,” says Singer. “And we’re paying for it.”

Throughout his time campaigning, Singer has made a point of knocking on doors and meeting his potential constituents and listening to their concerns. He notes the strong bonds he has made with the members of his community and his intentionality when discussing important issues with them.

“There’s a place for everyone,” says Singer.

Although seeking public office has been on his mind for many years, it wasn’t until the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that Singer firmly decided to run for Allegheny County Council.

“It’s been a long time coming,” says Singer. “I have to stand up and do what I can to hold things together.”

In speaking to the residents of the Mon Valley, Singer says he has found that many people feel “betrayed by a lot of leaders.”

He is set to face off with Macey in the primary election on May 18.

“It’s time for a change,” says Singer. “Because my community deserves it.”

Trending

Pittsburgh music scene remembers the late Reese "DJ Vex" Brown, a producer who knew how to rock a party
Pittsburgh Clothing Co. introduces “Pain” merch just in time for Pirates season
Carrie Carpool Cinema returns with new lineup of films, including ones made in Pittsburgh
Criminal-justice advocacy coalition backs “slate of eight” for Common Pleas judge races in Allegheny County
Song Spotlight: "Lonely Feels" by Sierra Sellers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Allegheny County Council passes paid sick leave bill for medium and large employers

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Council passes paid sick leave bill for medium and large employers

Pittsburgh advocates gather 65,000 signatures for no-knock warrant ban and solitary confinement limit ballot initiatives

By Colleen Hammond

Pittsburgh advocates gather 65,000 signatures for no-knock warrant ban and solitary confinement limit ballot initiatives

Rep. Summer Lee to introduce bill to end cash bail in Pennsylvania

By Ryan Deto

Rep. Summer Lee to introduce bill to end cash bail in Pennsylvania

Allegheny County Jail restores policy allowing physical books delivered to inmates

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Jail
More »

Tags

Latest in News

With Biden bound for Pittsburgh, local Democrats want to focus on the Mon Valley's future

By John Micek

MLK East Busway at Herron Station in Polish HIll

Criminal-justice advocacy coalition backs “slate of eight” for Common Pleas judge races in Allegheny County

By Colleen Hammond

Criminal-justice advocacy coalition backs “slate of eight” for Common Pleas judge races in Allegheny County

Rep. Conor Lamb talks goals to reduce methane emissions from natural gas infrastructure

By Ryan Deto

Rep. Conor Lamb talks goals to reduce methane emissions from natural gas infrastructure

Swissvale startup Ecotone turns food waste into renewable energy and fertilizer

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Swissvale startup Ecotone turns food waste into renewable energy and fertilizer
More »

Readers also liked…

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

By Frances Sansig Rupp

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 24-30, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

MLK East Busway at Herron Station in Polish HIll

With Biden bound for Pittsburgh, local Democrats want to focus on the Mon Valley's future

By John Micek

Criminal-justice advocacy coalition backs “slate of eight” for Common Pleas judge races in Allegheny County

Criminal-justice advocacy coalition backs “slate of eight” for Common Pleas judge races in Allegheny County

By Colleen Hammond

What happened to plans for a public market at the new Strip District development?

What happened to plans for a public market at the new Strip District development?

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation