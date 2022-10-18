Tasty collaborations, bookstore beer, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop x Voodoo Brewing Co.
956 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. linktr.ee/sweetalchemyllc
Photo: Courtesy of Wigle Whiskey
412 the Moon Cinnamon Whiskey from Wigle
Craving some treats with a side of booze? Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop announced a new vegan food and art pop-up on its Instagram page
called Sweet Horror, featuring a collaboration pairing three baked goods with a flight of three Voodoo Brewing Co. beers. On Sun., Oct. 23, try the Wynona's Big Brown Ale with an orange marmalade pop-tart, a White Magick of the Sun with a lady lock cookie, and a Pumpkin Cider with a pumpkin roll. The flights will be limited and are available for $15.
Thyme Machine x Brothmonger
4613 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. instagram.com/thymemachinepgh
Two Pittsburgh indie food ventures are teaming up for a delicious, possibly monthly event. The Thyme Machine sandwich cart and Brothmonger soup-maker
announced Broth Machine, a new pop-up created to, as an Instagram post puts it, "put the culinary dystopia that is Pittsburgh on a Monday Night in a headlock." On Mon., Oct. 24 from 6-10 p.m., enjoy Porchetta Sandwiches on homemade ciabatta and Gnoccolini soup. Veggie options are also being promised.
click to enlarge
Lamb Fest
424 South 27th St., South Side. tablemagazine.com/lambfest
Photo: Laura Petrilla
A plate by Speckled Egg during Lambest 2021
The time of Lamb Fest is upon us. Be sure to get tickets for the big food event taking place Sun., Oct. 23 at SouthSide Works. Sponsored by Pittsburgh's own TABLE Magazine
, the fest promises lamb dishes prepared by some of the region's most celebrated culinary talents. Tickets cost $40-150 and are available on Eventbrite
.
Swissvale's Fall Feast
2018 S. Braddock Ave., Swissvale. linktr.ee/sisterspgh
Local trans resource organization SisTersPGH
will host a Fall Feast at the Pittsburgh Mennonite Church. Taking place on Nov. 12, the evening includes family-friendly activities, turkey giveaways, cash prizes, and, of course, food. Advance tickets
cost $5-10 and $10-15 at the door.
click to enlarge
Hambone's
4207 Butler St., Lawrenceville
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Hambone's bar in December 2019
Many locals were saddened by the 2020 closure of Hambone's
, a longtime bar and music venue in Lawrenceville. After two years of sitting abandoned, a local group announced that it will move into the space. According to TribLive
, LumberjAxes, a business that operates multiple axe-throwing venues, has "secured a liquor license transfer for the former Hambone’s location and is close to finalizing the sale of the building." LumberjAxes co-owner Jack Welsh says his group plans to convert the space into The Derby and promises to "maintain many traditions established by Hambone’s," primarily hosting live music, comedy, and other events.
The Smiling Moose
1306 E. Carson St., South Side and 8032 Rowan Road, Cranberry Twp.
smiling-moose.com
Find fall cocktails and beers at both Smiling Moose locations, including the Pumpkinhead with pumpkin pie-flavored liqueur, and an American Mule with apple pie-flavored liqueur and ginger beer.
Wigle x Moonshot Museum
2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
Pittsburgh has been abuzz with the opening of the new Moonshot Museum
, touted as the first museum in Pennsylvania dedicated to space travel. Wigle is celebrating the recent debut of the North Side-based space with its 412 the Moon Cinnamon Whiskey. You can now order a bottle
for pick-up or have it shipped.
click to enlarge
Club Cafe
56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. clubcafelive.com
Photo: Courtesy of OPUS One Productions
Cocktails at Club Cafe
Check out the new bar menu at Club Cafe while you listen to great live music. The venue has a variety of new signature cocktails, including the gin-based Elderflower Smash, the tequila-based El Guapo and Firing Squad, the bourbon-based Boulevardier and Rock and Roll Punch, the Ivy Gimlet with vodka, lime, simple syrup, and mint, and the Choker with scotch, simple syrup, angostura bitters, and absinthe.
White Whale Bookstore x Mindful Brewing Co.
4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. whitewhalebookstore.com
First coffee, now beer. After expanding its operation
with a cafe, White Whale partnered with Mindful Brewing to set up a taproom in the Bloomfield bookstore. Pittsburgh Magazine
and other local publications report that White Whale customers can now enjoy draft beer from the Castle Shannon-based brewery, which also has a location in Carnegie.
Grist House Craft Brewery
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
Grist House announced that it received a gold medal in the Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Stout category at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival for its eighth Anniversary Reserve Stout. A press release says the "big, intense stout was set aside for 21 months in Weller Reserve bourbon barrels to mellow over time and transform into its current form." The Reserve Stout is not currently available at the brewery, but Grist House does have "several new barrel-aged beers planned for the future."
Walnut Grill American Eatery & Bar
Multiple locations. eatwalnut.com
Walnut Grill, a restaurant chain that operates six locations in the Pittsburgh area, including Bethel Park, Bridgeville, Fox Chapel, Robinson, Washington, and Wexford, announced the launch of a new community-based program to help nonprofit organizations fundraise. Called Dine + Donate, the initiative provides cash donations related to nonprofit fundraisers hosted by Walnut Grill. Through Dine + Donate, Walnut Grill will donate 20% of the gross receipts from a
charitable organization’s event hosted by the restaurant, according to a press release.
click to enlarge
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
455 Fifth Ave., Downtown. delfriscos.com
Photo: Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc.
Seafood at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
The Union Trust Building at the corner of Fifth Avenue and William Penn Place has a new meaty restaurant. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, a nationwide chain serving "bold, delicious cuisine complemented by an extensive, award-winning wine list," now occupies two stories
at the location. The menu features a variety of steaks, seafood, "signature sides," and "delectable desserts." Don't forget your best duds —
the website says the restaurant has a strict "upscale" dress code.
Applebee’s
Multiple locations. applebees.com
One of the nation's largest chain restaurants has a spooky deal for young diners. On Mon., Oct. 31, kids can eat free at Applebee's locations, including those throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. The Halloween deal applies to children 12 and under, must be mentioned when dining in, and must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase.
Farmer x Baker
285 River Ave., Aspinwall. farmerxbaker.com
There are some new options for Pittsburgh vegans looking to order in. Farmer x Baker announced that it started its new vegan menu on Uber Eats
. Delivery options from the restaurant's Aspinwall location include the seitan Fried Chicky sandwich on a sesame bun with pickles and house sauce, a vegan BLT, a (Ve)ggie Beast bagel sandwich with vegan cream cheese and seasonal produce, and more.