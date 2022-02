Taste the romance with these Valentine's Day Pittsburgh takeout deals

click to enlarge Photo: Pastry Chef Rachel Walton Valentine's Day pastry box from DiAnoia's Eatery

Love is in the air, and nothing makes a good Valentine’s Date like a nice dinner. If you want to avoid dining in a restaurant, while also not dealing with the hassle of cooking, there are several spots in Pittsburgh that have takeout specials for the holiday. Whether you’re looking for wine and chocolates or a three-course meal, these businesses have what you’re looking for.If wining and dining is your thing, Nine O'Clock Wines has you covered. The bottle shop and all-natural wine subscription service has a Valentine’s Day Pack: Red Wine and Chocolate package for only $45. The deal includes a red wine by Cosimo Torino and a box of six chocolates by Mon Aimee Chocolat. Flavors include dark chocolate and chocolate ganache, dark chocolate and lavender, and milk chocolate and amaretto. Available for pick-up at the Nine O'Clock Wines homebase, Bar Marco, beginning Thu., Feb. 10 during shop hours from 12-6 p.m.The Vandal is offering a multi-course Valentine’s @ Home romantic “feast” for $125. The meal, which serves two, consists of four courses – a bistro salad, bucatini, half chicken, and trifle dessert. The meal can be preordered on The Vandal’s website. The meal will be available for pickup on Mon., Feb. 14 from 5-7 p.m. When you order, put your desired pickup time on the order.DiAnoia's Eatery and its Italian takeout, bread, and catering kitchen, Pane è Pronto, are offering “take and bake” at-home dinners and pastry boxes . The dinner, which costs $90 plus automatically applied gratuity, features freshly baked bread with whipped ricotta, a vegetable minestrone, and more. The meal serves two and is available for pickup on Sat., Feb. 12 between 3-6 p.m. The pastry box comes separately for $25 and includes cookies, truffles, and more to add more sweetness to the day. This bundle is available for pickup on Sat., Feb. 12 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.For another classic Valentine’s meal, check out Sullivan’s Steakhouse for their three-course Prix Fixe Menu . The menu is available for takeout or delivery, with online ordering on the website from Thu., Feb. 10-Mon., Feb. 14. Choose a starter, entrée, side dish, and house-made dessert for a romantic night in. The deal costs $79 per guest along with tax and gratuity.Calling all pizza lovers! If you and your partner are opting for something less fancy, but no less delicious on Valentine’s Day, try a Mineo’s heart-shaped pizza. The Pizza is for Lovers deal includes a pizza kit to make your own heart-shaped pizza at home for a fun and delicious activity. Available upon request.