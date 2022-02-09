Taste the romance with these Valentine's Day Pittsburgh takeout deals

Nine O'Clock Wines
2216 Penn Ave., Strip District. nineoclockwines.com
If wining and dining is your thing, Nine O'Clock Wines has you covered. The bottle shop and all-natural wine subscription service has a Valentine’s Day Pack: Red Wine and Chocolate package for only $45. The deal includes a red wine by Cosimo Torino and a box of six chocolates by Mon Aimee Chocolat. Flavors include dark chocolate and chocolate ganache, dark chocolate and lavender, and milk chocolate and amaretto. Available for pick-up at the Nine O'Clock Wines homebase, Bar Marco, beginning Thu., Feb. 10 during shop hours from 12-6 p.m.
The Vandal
4306 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thevandalpgh.com
The Vandal is offering a multi-course Valentine’s @ Home romantic “feast” for $125. The meal, which serves two, consists of four courses – a bistro salad, bucatini, half chicken, and trifle dessert. The meal can be preordered on The Vandal’s website. The meal will be available for pickup on Mon., Feb. 14 from 5-7 p.m. When you order, put your desired pickup time on the order.
2627 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
DiAnoia's Eatery and Pane è Pronto
DiAnoia's Eatery and its Italian takeout, bread, and catering kitchen, Pane è Pronto, are offering “take and bake” at-home dinners and pastry boxes. The dinner, which costs $90 plus automatically applied gratuity, features freshly baked bread with whipped ricotta, a vegetable minestrone, and more. The meal serves two and is available for pickup on Sat., Feb. 12 between 3-6 p.m. The pastry box comes separately for $25 and includes cookies, truffles, and more to add more sweetness to the day. This bundle is available for pickup on Sat., Feb. 12 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Sullivan’s Steakhouse
600 Grant St., Lower Lobby, Downtown. sullivanssteakhouse.com
For another classic Valentine’s meal, check out Sullivan’s Steakhouse for their three-course Prix Fixe Menu. The menu is available for takeout or delivery, with online ordering on the website from Thu., Feb. 10-Mon., Feb. 14. Choose a starter, entrée, side dish, and house-made dessert for a romantic night in. The deal costs $79 per guest along with tax and gratuity.
Mineo’s
2128 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. mineospizza.com
Calling all pizza lovers! If you and your partner are opting for something less fancy, but no less delicious on Valentine’s Day, try a Mineo’s heart-shaped pizza. The Pizza is for Lovers deal includes a pizza kit to make your own heart-shaped pizza at home for a fun and delicious activity. Available upon request.