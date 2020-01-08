 Taste Test: Which hard seltzer bubbles to the top? | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Taste Test: Which hard seltzer bubbles to the top?

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: MAGGIE WEAVER
CP photo: Maggie Weaver

Hard seltzer was the drink of 2019. This phenomenal rise of alcoholic, “better-for-you” bubbles was the reason the summer was named The Summer of White Claw, with the seltzer outselling major light beer companies through the season. 

Since The Claw blew up, there’s been a flood of brands hopping on the hard seltzer trend. But like any new fad flooded with options, this boom comes with a question: Which one is the best? 

With that in mind, I, along with a few Pittsburgh City Paper coworkers, ranked eight of the most popular hard seltzer brands.

8. Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer: Raspberry Rosé
If you’ve ever sipped from a can of soda left in a car overnight, you can imagine the exact flavor of Smirnoff’s seltzer. It’s bad. Someone needs to remind the company what both raspberries and rosé taste like, because this is not it.

7. Natty Light: Catalina Lime Mixer
Please stick to beer, Natty Light. Drinking this is akin to cherry cold medicine straight from the bottle. Don’t waste your time.

6. Arctic Summer: Raspberry Lime
Arctic Summer brought the bubbles (no surprise as its recipes are owned by Polar Seltzer), but no hint of fruit flavor. The can was quickly dubbed “100% trash.”

5. Bon & Viv: Grapefruit
Bon & Viv is strikingly bland. The grapefruit flavor is dull with an incredibly acidic aftertaste. Save your fridge space.

4. Truly: Lime
As one of the top-selling hard seltzer brands, I was surprised that Truly didn’t break into the top three. But it was simply unremarkable. The lime flavor was noticeably fake, making for a seltzer that was mediocre at best.

3. Wild Basin: Classic Lime
Wild Basin won its way into the top three with light bubbles and a subtle lime flavor, even though its kick of citrus carried the uncanny flavor of a lime jello salad. I was happy for something different, not just another can of synthetic citrus.

2.  Press: Lime and Lemongrass
The race for number one was close. Press — canned locally in Latrobe — had interesting flavors, like the lime and lemongrass, and managed to execute them without overdoing it. It was dropped to number two based on its low ABV (4%) and tendency to taste flat.

1. White Claw: Grapefruit
It’s true. White Claw — almost unanimously voted to the top — is the best hard seltzer out there. It has it all: a flavor you can actually taste and bubbles that stick around long enough to remember. White Claw is law, and don’t forget it.

Tags

Latest in Drink

Shark Tank hangover cure Cheers tested

By Maggie Weaver

Shark Tank hangover cure Cheers tested

Decorate your cocktail glasses with something you'll actually want to drink this holiday season

By Maggie Weaver

Decorate your cocktail glasses with something you'll actually want to drink this holiday season

East End Brewing Company maintains its sense of community, promises to keep evolving

By Maggie Weaver

Scott Smith and Chris Meta pouring Big Hop at East End Brewing Company’s first Penn Brewery Beer Fest

Cinnamon Coke? What about cinnamon Coke with Fireball?

By Hannah Lynn

If you squint you can see a mini Fireball in the background, plotting its domination.
More »

Readers also liked…

A lightning round with Sean Rosenkrans from The Allegheny Wine Mixer

By Craig Mrusek

Sean Rosenkrans behind the bar at The Allegheny Wine Mixer

Learn Your Bourbon Terms

By Drew Cranisky

Learn Your Bourbon Terms

Hidden Gems: Kelly’s Korner Bar

By Craig Mrusek

Wendy Yurok shares a laugh with customers at Kelly’s Korner Bar.

Great bars for drinks, dancing, and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

By Maggie Weaver

Great bars for drinks, dancing and karaoke during Pride Month or any month
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 8-14, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

If you squint you can see a mini Fireball in the background, plotting its domination.

Cinnamon Coke? What about cinnamon Coke with Fireball?

By Hannah Lynn

Shark Tank hangover cure Cheers tested

Shark Tank hangover cure Cheers tested

By Maggie Weaver

Scott Smith and Chris Meta pouring Big Hop at East End Brewing Company’s first Penn Brewery Beer Fest

East End Brewing Company maintains its sense of community, promises to keep evolving

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation