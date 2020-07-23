Taste of Picklesburgh gives Pittsburghers a bite of the canceled festival

There will also be pickled items for sale, along with free pickle pins, at the Market Square Farmers Market on July 30 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Chocolate Fusion will even be selling "pickle fudge." (We may have gone too far.)
"While large gatherings are not an option, this is the safest and most comfortable way for pickle enthusiasts to enjoy ‘Picklesburgh’ Downtown,'" said Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership president and CEO Jeremy Waldrup in a press release. "True to form, Downtown chef’s and bartenders have crafted new and creative concoctions to help us celebrate this signature Pittsburgh event in a safe and responsible way."
The press release also noted that Picklesburgh is expected to return in 2021.
Other participating restaurants include Alihan’s Mediterranean Cuisine, City Works, Emerson’s, Giovanni’s Pizza and Pasta, Tootie’s Famous Italian Beef, The Warren/ Penn Avenue Fish Co., and Yuzu Kitchen. A full list of pickled foods is available here.