Talking sequins, scents, and “simultaneously sexy and comfortable” fashion choices with writer Hannah Eko

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Hannah Eko Hannah Eko

Hannah Eko is a writer and teaching artist. Her book, “an eclectic healing essay collection rooted in pleasure, compassion, and the Divine Feminine,” will be released on Wed., May 5.I am wearing a sequin dress from Eloquii , a plus-size retailer, copper boots from Lonia (cute, actually stylish shoes up to size 15!), a gifted malachite ring, and earrings I bought from the Santee Alley in Downtown LA.I would describe my style as sensual, powerful, colorful, with a hint of glam. My sister calls me a "broke Tracee Ellis Ross" lol. Tracee Ellis Ross is definitely a fashion inspiration, so I'll take it! I'm also inspired by Selena Quintanilla, Diana Ross, Grace Jones, Phyllis Hyman, Gwendoline Christie, Bianca Jagger, and about a dozen plus-size models to include Denise Bidot, Precious Lee, and Philomena Kwao.I wear several of my rings daily. I mentioned the malachite one which was gifted by someone I'll always appreciate. I also have a white buffalo ring I bought for myself in Reno, Nevada, and a bumble jasper ring I bought for myself as a gift for finishing the last draft of my book,. Rings are an easy way to accessorize, and I love the whole mystical styling of a lot of rings. Many of the rings are tied to a special memory or a special person, and wearing them grounds me in the present.In addition to my rings, I am a lover of perfume and move in between scents. Many of my perfumes are gifts from my mother, sister, or one of my aunties and so wearing them reminds me that I am loved.I came to Pittsburgh for graduate school, specifically to fulfill a Creative Writing in Fiction degree. I was in Pittsburgh for nearly four and a half years. I am now back in California, my home state. I'd been feeling a pull to California for a while and missed my family. Then, COVID hit and well, here I am. I miss my friends and community in Pittsburgh. I loved being able to run into people waiting for the bus or going to Whole Foods. I miss watching music videos with my crew in my apartment and the art community I was in. But, as too many of us know, Pittsburgh is not an easy place for a progressive, Black woman artist. In California, I feel there is space for my experience and my art, plus I'm near family. And as much as I love rivers, I was really missing the ocean.My style is a lot more fun now. I feel like I always go into fashionista mode when I'm back home (for better and for worse). I feel like I wear more color, more makeup, and, of course, the sunny days mean I wear less layers. No more burly winter coats and snow boots, which is a great change.Good question. I'm really digging suits these days a la Julia Roberts for the 1990 Golden Globes . I love the inherent masculinity of suits, the boxy shoulders and the sharp lapels. I would describe this as Knife. But I also love femme-ing up suits by having my hair down, my make-up done in a sensual minimalist type of way, and I have two pink suits. The slouchy comfort and slightly hard femme look feels like Honey to me.Sweats in matching colors definitely became a frequent part of my wardrobe. I love, love being simultaneously sexy and comfortable. I also dig Gen Z and their dedication to oversized T-shirts and athleisure. I have become less tolerant of binding, tight clothes. If I have to wiggle into a piece of clothing, it's not happening. I've never been good at being uncomfortable, and these days I'm even more about comfort: silky mumus, cream lipsticks, and puffy sneakers.I am looking forward to having my book out in the world! Lord, it's been a long time coming. I also am excited to travel a bit more, to reconnect with friends and family, and to visit the beach. Also, I want this to be the summer I actually start brushing up on my Spanish.I know it can be hard out there for women and femmes who are tall AND mid-size/plus-size AND want to dress stylishly. Thankfully, there are better options out there than when I was a teenager and resorting to men's cargo pants. Definitely check out brands like Nineth Closet Prissy Duck , and Model Atelier . They are brands created by tall women for tall women. I also have had good luck with ASOS and Boo Hoo Official , which both have pretty decent tall lines. These days, I love to make men's clothes work for me (especially big blazers) and most of my clothes are thrift store finds. Having access to an affordable tailor has been a goddess-send for making too-short sleeves and hemlines work. For shoes, Smash Shoes Lonia , and Torrid have some good options for the large footed woman. Don't be afraid to experiment and find out what works for you! hannahoeko.com and instagram.com/hannah.eko